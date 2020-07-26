Annemiek van Vleuten wins Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) completed a hat-trick of victories at the season restart in Spain this weekend, soloing to victory at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on Sunday. The world champion cleared her rivals on the final climb of the Goiuria Gaina and descended into Durango alone with the win ahead of Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

After being halted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the season restarted in with three one-day races in the Basque Country where Van Vleuten also won Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa on Thursday and Vuelta Ciclista a Navarra on Friday. It is her fourth consecutive victory in the rainbow jersey after winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February.

More to follow...