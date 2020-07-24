Van Vleuten three for three with victory in Navarra
By Cyclingnews
World champion drops Longo Borghini to solo 20km to win
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed her third win out of three races in the 2020 road season, winning the Vuelta Ciclista a Navarra with a long-range solo attack.
It was the world champion's second day atop the podium in a row after she soloed to the win in the hillier Emakumeen Naffaroaka Klaskoa on Thursday.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), who sparked the mid-race attack, held off the chasers for second place.
The Vuelta Ciclista a Navarra was, on paper, the most sprint-friendly of the trio of UCI 1.1-ranked one-day races for the women this week. However, a series of short, sharp climbs that punctuated the middle of the 122.9km parcours blew the bunch apart.
The peloton kept every breakaway in check until Minke Bakker (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) after an aggressive 45km of racing.
The duo were reeled in two kilometres before the Llegamos a Tiebas - a 900m climb with ramps over 13 per cent - followed quickly by the Muro de Biurrun, a short but wicked ascent pitching up to 21 per cent.
It was here that Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) made a move, launching a solo attack and carrying her advantage over the Muro de Tirapu - a 3.1km climb that averages 6.2 per cent.
Behind, world champion Van Vleuten put in a surge to chase the Italian down and was followed by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), with Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar) and Ane Santesteban (Ceratizit-WNT) a bit further behind.
With her teammate Spratt behind, Van Vleuten let Longo Borghini do much of the work to carve out a gap of almost a minute before contributing to the work on the steep, cobbled Muro de Artajona.
Longo Borghini suffered a mechanical with 25km to go and needed a bike change but Van Vleuten waited for her to rejoin. Meanwhie, more riders were coming together in the chasing group, 1:38 behind.
It wasn't long before the world champion hit out on her own, and with just over 20km to go, the Alto del Perdón - 3.1km in length - was the end of Longo Borghini. By the top, the Italian was 47 seconds behind but still well ahead of the chasing peloton at 2:26.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3:19:01
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:14
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|0:02:06
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
|9
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka
|13
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|14
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|15
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|16
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka
|17
|Rachel Neylan (Aus)
|18
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|19
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|20
|Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|21
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:11
|22
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|23
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:14
|24
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Bepink
|0:02:19
|25
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:21
|26
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:02:44
|27
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:59
|28
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:29
|29
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|0:05:13
|30
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Equipe Paule Ka
|0:06:30
|31
|Nadine Michaela Gill (GBr)
|0:08:13
|32
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:11:49
|33
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|34
|BOTERO LOPEZ Erika Milena
|35
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka
|0:11:51
|36
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|37
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|38
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|39
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|40
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic
|41
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol)
|42
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|43
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|44
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|45
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|46
|Asja Paladin (Ita)
|47
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|48
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|49
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|50
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:15:01
|51
|Carolina Upegui Quevedo (Col)
|52
|Giorgia Catarzi (Ita) Bepink
|53
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|54
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|55
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Bepink
|56
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|57
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|58
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat Woman's Team
|59
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Bepink
|60
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|61
|Alice Coutinho (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|62
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|63
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|64
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita)
|65
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|66
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|67
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|68
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|69
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|70
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|71
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|72
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|73
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|74
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|75
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|76
|Joselyn Daniely Brea Abreu (Ven)
|77
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Bepink
|78
|Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|79
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:15:10
|80
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|81
|Agnieta Francke (Ned)
|82
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Equipe Paule Ka
|DNF
|India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|DNF
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Coralie Houdin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Celia Le Mouel (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Polly Mason (GBr)
|DNF
|Sara Bonillo Talens (Spa)
|DNF
|Camila Ayala Mussard (Arg)
|DNF
|Ana Maria Gago Guillen (Spa)
|DNF
|Amaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Carolina Esteban Fernandez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Elena Perez Muñoz (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Maria De Los Angeles Medina Gonzalez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Sara Perez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat Woman's Team
|DNF
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Eneicat Woman's Team
|DNF
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Eneicat Woman's Team
|DNF
|Varvara Fasoi (Gre) Eneicat Woman's Team
|DNF
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Eneicat Woman's Team
|DNF
|Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Garazi Erostarbe Ugarte (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Emma Ortiz Bonilla (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Nerea Nuño Iglesias (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Patricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Montoya Zuluaga Katherin Steisy (Col)
|DNF
|Atehortua Hoyos Daniela (Col)
|DNF
|Gomez Quiza Maria (Col)
|DNF
|Giraldo Marin Daniela (Col)
|DNF
|Teniel Campbell TTO Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Edymar Daniely Brea Abreu (Ven)
|DNF
|Lara Lois Garcia (Spa)
|DNF
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa)
|DNF
|Diana Pedrosa (Por)
|DNF
|Cristina Pujol Muñoz (Spa)
|DNF
|Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa)
|DNF
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Vleuten three for three with victory in NavarraWorld champion drops Longo Borghini to solo 20km to win
-
The one bike to rule them allSpecialized to announce an all-new bike at 17:00 BST
-
Lockdown allows Quinn Simmons to refresh after shaky start to pro life'I got too obsessed with the idea of needing to be this big 80kg Classics rider'
-
eBay Finds: Vintage Giro Aerohead time trial helmetSame model of aero helmet as used by Greg LeMond to win the 1989 Tour de France
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.