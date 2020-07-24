Van Vleuten three for three with victory in Navarra

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed her third win out of three races in the 2020 road season, winning the Vuelta Ciclista a Navarra with a long-range solo attack.

It was the world champion's second day atop the podium in a row after she soloed to the win in the hillier Emakumeen Naffaroaka Klaskoa on Thursday.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), who sparked the mid-race attack, held off the chasers for second place.

The Vuelta Ciclista a Navarra was, on paper, the most sprint-friendly of the trio of UCI 1.1-ranked one-day races for the women this week. However, a series of short, sharp climbs that punctuated the middle of the 122.9km parcours blew the bunch apart.

The peloton kept every breakaway in check until Minke Bakker (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) after an aggressive 45km of racing.

The duo were reeled in two kilometres before the Llegamos a Tiebas - a 900m climb with ramps over 13 per cent - followed quickly by the Muro de Biurrun, a short but wicked ascent pitching up to 21 per cent.

It was here that Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) made a move, launching a solo attack and carrying her advantage over the Muro de Tirapu - a 3.1km climb that averages 6.2 per cent.

Behind, world champion Van Vleuten put in a surge to chase the Italian down and was followed by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), with Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar) and Ane Santesteban (Ceratizit-WNT) a bit further behind.

With her teammate Spratt behind, Van Vleuten let Longo Borghini do much of the work to carve out a gap of almost a minute before contributing to the work on the steep, cobbled Muro de Artajona.

Longo Borghini suffered a mechanical with 25km to go and needed a bike change but Van Vleuten waited for her to rejoin. Meanwhie, more riders were coming together in the chasing group, 1:38 behind.

It wasn't long before the world champion hit out on her own, and with just over 20km to go, the Alto del Perdón - 3.1km in length - was the end of Longo Borghini. By the top, the Italian was 47 seconds behind but still well ahead of the chasing peloton at 2:26.