Van Vleuten three for three with victory in Navarra

By

World champion drops Longo Borghini to solo 20km to win

NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 29 Podium Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team MitcheltonSCOTT World Champion Jersey Celebration during the 75th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 Women Race a 1229km race from Ghent to Ninove OmloopHNB OHN20 OHNwomen on February 29 2020 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed her third win out of three races in the 2020 road season, winning the Vuelta Ciclista a Navarra with a long-range solo attack.

It was the world champion's second day atop the podium in a row after she soloed to the win in the hillier Emakumeen Naffaroaka Klaskoa on Thursday.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), who sparked the mid-race attack, held off the chasers for second place.

The Vuelta Ciclista a Navarra was, on paper, the most sprint-friendly of the trio of UCI 1.1-ranked one-day races for the women this week. However, a series of short, sharp climbs that punctuated the middle of the 122.9km parcours blew the bunch apart.

The peloton kept every breakaway in check until  Minke Bakker (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) after an aggressive 45km of racing.

The duo were reeled in two kilometres before the Llegamos a Tiebas - a 900m climb with ramps over 13 per cent - followed quickly by the Muro de Biurrun, a short but wicked ascent pitching up to 21 per cent.

It was here that Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) made a move, launching a solo attack and carrying her advantage over the Muro de Tirapu - a 3.1km climb that averages 6.2 per cent.

Behind, world champion Van Vleuten put in a surge to chase the Italian down and was followed by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), with Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar) and Ane Santesteban (Ceratizit-WNT) a bit further behind.

With her teammate Spratt behind, Van Vleuten let Longo Borghini do much of the work to carve out a gap of almost a minute before contributing to the work on the steep, cobbled Muro de Artajona.

Longo Borghini suffered a mechanical with 25km to go and needed a bike change but Van Vleuten waited for her to rejoin. Meanwhie, more riders were coming together in the chasing group, 1:38 behind.

It wasn't long before the world champion hit out on her own, and with just over 20km to go, the Alto del Perdón - 3.1km in length - was the end of Longo Borghini. By the top, the Italian was 47 seconds behind but still well ahead of the chasing peloton at 2:26.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3:19:01
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:14
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 0:02:06
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
12Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka
13Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
14Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
15Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
16Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka
17Rachel Neylan (Aus)
18Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
19Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
20Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
21Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:11
22Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
23Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:14
24Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Bepink 0:02:19
25Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:21
26Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:44
27Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:02:59
28Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:29
29Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 0:05:13
30Sophie Wright (GBr) Equipe Paule Ka 0:06:30
31Nadine Michaela Gill (GBr) 0:08:13
32Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:11:49
33Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
34BOTERO LOPEZ Erika Milena
35Elise Chabbey (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka 0:11:51
36Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
37Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
38Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
39Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
40Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic
41Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol)
42Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
43Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
44Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
45Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
46Asja Paladin (Ita)
47Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
48Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
49Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
50Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:15:01
51Carolina Upegui Quevedo (Col)
52Giorgia Catarzi (Ita) Bepink
53Severine Eraud (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
54Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
55Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Bepink
56Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
57Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
58Lija Laizane (Lat) Eneicat Woman's Team
59Markéta Hájková (Cze) Bepink
60Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Alice Coutinho (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
62Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
63Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
64Alessia Vigilia (Ita)
65Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
66Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
67Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
68Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
69Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
70Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
71Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
72Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
73Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
74Lucie Jounier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
75Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
76Joselyn Daniely Brea Abreu (Ven)
77Vania Canvelli (Ita) Bepink
78Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
79Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:15:10
80Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
81Agnieta Francke (Ned)
82Pauline Allin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFNikola Noskova (Cze) Equipe Paule Ka
DNFIndia Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFMoniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFJanneke Ensing (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
DNFLonneke Uneken (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFElizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
DNFMarlen Reusser (Swi) Equipe Paule Ka
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFTyphaine Laurance (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFCoralie Houdin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFNoemie Abgrall (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFCelia Le Mouel (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFLucie Lahaye (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFPolly Mason (GBr)
DNFSara Bonillo Talens (Spa)
DNFCamila Ayala Mussard (Arg)
DNFAna Maria Gago Guillen (Spa)
DNFAmaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFCristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAriana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFCarolina Esteban Fernandez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFElena Perez Muñoz (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFMaria De Los Angeles Medina Gonzalez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFSara Perez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFSusana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFZiortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat Woman's Team
DNFEukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Eneicat Woman's Team
DNFMayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Eneicat Woman's Team
DNFVarvara Fasoi (Gre) Eneicat Woman's Team
DNFAlessia Bulleri (Ita) Eneicat Woman's Team
DNFNaia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFMaria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFGarazi Erostarbe Ugarte (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFEmma Ortiz Bonilla (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFSofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFLauren Creamer (Irl) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFMireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFNerea Nuño Iglesias (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFPatricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFMontoya Zuluaga Katherin Steisy (Col)
DNFAtehortua Hoyos Daniela (Col)
DNFGomez Quiza Maria (Col)
DNFGiraldo Marin Daniela (Col)
DNFTeniel Campbell TTO Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFClara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFEdymar Daniely Brea Abreu (Ven)
DNFLara Lois Garcia (Spa)
DNFSandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa)
DNFDiana Pedrosa (Por)
DNFCristina Pujol Muñoz (Spa)
DNFLydia Iglesias Bares (Spa)
DNFAinara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa)

