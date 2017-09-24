Delaplace and Perichon win Duo Normand
Jørgensen/Bjerg second, Boucher/Stevens third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) /Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:04:34
|2
|Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) / Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Team Giant - Castelli
|0:01:05
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) / Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:54
|4
|Laurin Winter (Ger) / Jonas Rapp (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:03:04
|5
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) / Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|0:03:16
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) / Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:18
|7
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) / Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:03:24
|8
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) / Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:03:37
|9
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) / Morten Hulgaard (Den) BHS - Almeborg Bornholm
|0:05:44
|10
|Jan Petelin (Lux) / Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:05:58
|11
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) / Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:03
|12
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) / Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:07:37
|13
|Pavel Gruber (Cze) / Róbert Málik (Svk) CK Pribram Fany Gastro
|0:11:06
|DNF
|Mathias Krigbaum (Den) /Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|DNS
|Julian Braun (Ger) / Joshua Stritzinger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
