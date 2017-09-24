Trending

Delaplace and Perichon win Duo Normand

Jørgensen/Bjerg second, Boucher/Stevens third

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) /Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro1:04:34
2Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) / Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Team Giant - Castelli0:01:05
3David Boucher (Fra) / Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:54
4Laurin Winter (Ger) / Jonas Rapp (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:04
5Harry Tanfield (GBr) / Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon0:03:16
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) / Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:18
7Ivan Centrone (Lux) / Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange - Losch0:03:24
8Jimmy Janssens (Bel) / Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:03:37
9Martin Toft Madsen (Den) / Morten Hulgaard (Den) BHS - Almeborg Bornholm0:05:44
10Jan Petelin (Lux) / Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:05:58
11Arnaud Gerard (Fra) / Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:03
12Juraj Bellan (Svk) / Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:07:37
13Pavel Gruber (Cze) / Róbert Málik (Svk) CK Pribram Fany Gastro0:11:06
DNFMathias Krigbaum (Den) /Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult
DNSJulian Braun (Ger) / Joshua Stritzinger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus

