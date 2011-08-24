Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) carried on his form from the recent Tour du Limousin, to take a classy victory ahead in today's Druivenkoers - Overijse. The Belgian ace repeated his feat from last year's race sprinting to the win ahead of Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet) and Jurgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) who finished second and third.

The key move formed in the final 20 kilometres of the race, and it was Leukemans who was the protagonist.

"I was the top favorite and everyone was marking my wheel," said Leukemans. "I decided to make my move 20 kilometers from the finish. There was a minor climb, and I put in a big effot to attack. It was enough to insitgate a move."

"Only [Davy] Commeyne and [Jurgen] Van Goolen were able to keep up. I knew I was fastest [in the sprint] so I decided to keep working on the front to keep our advantage over the chase. Commeyne and Van Goolen cooperated to their credit and so we were able to stay ahead."

Leukemans explained that his form at this part of the season was no different to his condition in Spring, but rather more riders targeted the Belgian classics, which makes it significantly harder to get results.

"I'm always [at this level] in the spring, but winning is more difficult because it is against the world's best."

"For [GP Ouest-France] on Sunday I'm confident I can do something. The World Championships? [Belgian Director] Carlo Bomans knows I want to work for Gilbert - and that will be the plan."