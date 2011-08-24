Leukemans best in Overijse
Commeyne, Van Goolen make podium
Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) carried on his form from the recent Tour du Limousin, to take a classy victory ahead in today's Druivenkoers - Overijse. The Belgian ace repeated his feat from last year's race sprinting to the win ahead of Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet) and Jurgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) who finished second and third.
The key move formed in the final 20 kilometres of the race, and it was Leukemans who was the protagonist.
"I was the top favorite and everyone was marking my wheel," said Leukemans. "I decided to make my move 20 kilometers from the finish. There was a minor climb, and I put in a big effot to attack. It was enough to insitgate a move."
"Only [Davy] Commeyne and [Jurgen] Van Goolen were able to keep up. I knew I was fastest [in the sprint] so I decided to keep working on the front to keep our advantage over the chase. Commeyne and Van Goolen cooperated to their credit and so we were able to stay ahead."
Leukemans explained that his form at this part of the season was no different to his condition in Spring, but rather more riders targeted the Belgian classics, which makes it significantly harder to get results.
"I'm always [at this level] in the spring, but winning is more difficult because it is against the world's best."
"For [GP Ouest-France] on Sunday I'm confident I can do something. The World Championships? [Belgian Director] Carlo Bomans knows I want to work for Gilbert - and that will be the plan."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:44:05
|2
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:02
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Haes Kenny De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|8
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|9
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|10
|Mats Boeve (Ned) WV de Jonge Renner
|11
|Vreese Laurens De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|13
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optum Health
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|16
|Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|17
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|18
|Jonge Maarten De (Ned) Endura Racing
|19
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|20
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|21
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|23
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|24
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|29
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|30
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|31
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|32
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|34
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|36
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|37
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|38
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|39
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|40
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team Netapp
|42
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|43
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|44
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|45
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|47
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|50
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|51
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|52
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|53
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
|54
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|56
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|57
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|59
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|60
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|62
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|63
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|64
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|65
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|66
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|67
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|68
|Neef Steven De (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|69
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|71
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|72
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|73
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
|74
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Netherlands
|77
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|78
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|79
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|80
|Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|81
|Waele Bert De (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|83
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|84
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|89
|Thijs Al (Ned) Netherlands
|90
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|91
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:10
|92
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:00:58
|93
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:43
|94
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:02:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy