Leukemans best in Overijse

Commeyne, Van Goolen make podium

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) carried on his form from the recent Tour du Limousin, to take a classy victory ahead in today's Druivenkoers - Overijse. The Belgian ace repeated his feat from last year's race sprinting to the win ahead of Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet) and Jurgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) who finished second and third.

The key move formed in the final 20 kilometres of the race, and it was Leukemans who was the protagonist.

"I was the top favorite and everyone was marking my wheel," said Leukemans. "I decided to make my move 20 kilometers from the finish. There was a minor climb, and I put in a big effot to attack. It was enough to insitgate a move."

"Only [Davy] Commeyne and [Jurgen] Van Goolen were able to keep up. I knew I was fastest [in the sprint] so I decided to keep working on the front to keep our advantage over the chase. Commeyne and Van Goolen cooperated to their credit and so we were able to stay ahead."

Leukemans explained that his form at this part of the season was no different to his condition in Spring, but rather more riders targeted the Belgian classics, which makes it significantly harder to get results.

"I'm always [at this level] in the spring, but winning is more difficult because it is against the world's best."

"For [GP Ouest-France] on Sunday I'm confident I can do something. The World Championships? [Belgian Director] Carlo Bomans knows I want to work for Gilbert - and that will be the plan."

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:44:05
2Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
3Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:02
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Haes Kenny De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
8Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
9Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
10Mats Boeve (Ned) WV de Jonge Renner
11Vreese Laurens De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
13Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optum Health
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
16Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
17Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
18Jonge Maarten De (Ned) Endura Racing
19Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
20Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
21Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
23Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
24Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
29Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
30Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
31Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
32Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
33Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
34Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
36Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
37Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
38Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
39Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
40Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team Netapp
42Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
43Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
44Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
45Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
47Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
50Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
51Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
52Frederik Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
53Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
54Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
55Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
56Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
57Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
59Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
60Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
61Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
62Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
63Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
64Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
65Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
66David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
67Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
68Neef Steven De (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
69Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
71Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
72Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
73Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
74Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Netherlands
77Thomas Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
78Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
79Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
80Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
81Waele Bert De (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
83Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
84Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
89Thijs Al (Ned) Netherlands
90Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
91David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:10
92Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:00:58
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:43
94Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:02:38

 

