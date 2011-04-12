Trending

Drentse 8 Dwingeloo past winners

2007-2010

2010Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
2009Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Columbia-Highroad
2008Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007Regina Schleicher (Ger) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung

