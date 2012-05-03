Bayer, Alzate win Downtown Walterboro Criterium
Tight racing in fourth Speedweek event
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|0:58:44
|2
|Erin Burton (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/)
|0:00:02
|3
|Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
|0:00:05
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|0:00:05
|5
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:06
|6
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
|0:00:06
|7
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|0:00:06
|8
|Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|9
|Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
|0:00:06
|10
|Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:06
|11
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:07
|12
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:07
|13
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|14
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)
|0:00:08
|15
|Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)
|0:00:08
|16
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|0:00:08
|17
|Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:00:08
|18
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|19
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|0:00:09
|20
|Alexis Ryan (TIBCO TO THE TOP)
|0:00:09
|21
|Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)
|0:00:10
|22
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
|0:00:10
|23
|Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)
|0:00:11
|24
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|0:00:12
|25
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:12
|26
|Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|0:00:12
|27
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:13
|28
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|29
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|0:00:13
|30
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:14
|31
|Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|0:00:14
|32
|Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:00:16
|33
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
|0:00:20
|34
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|35
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:20
|36
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|0:00:36
|37
|Anne Moore (Modry Evergreen)
|0:04:57
|38
|Alice Wallet (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|39
|Liz Gerrity (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|40
|Caitlin Silovsky (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|41
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|0:06:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|1:26:58
|2
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|0:00:01
|3
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|4
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:01
|5
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|0:00:01
|6
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|7
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA)
|0:00:02
|8
|John Murphy (Kenda 5 Hour Energy)
|0:00:02
|9
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|0:00:02
|10
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|0:00:03
|11
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
|0:00:03
|12
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:04
|13
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:04
|14
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:05
|15
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:05
|16
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:06
|17
|Kyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
|0:00:06
|18
|Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|19
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|0:00:06
|20
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:06
|21
|Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|22
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:07
|23
|Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|24
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:07
|25
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|26
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:07
|27
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|0:00:08
|28
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|0:00:09
|29
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:09
|30
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|0:00:09
|31
|Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
|0:00:09
|32
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
|0:00:10
|33
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|0:00:10
|34
|Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)
|0:00:11
|35
|Oneil Samuels (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)
|0:00:11
|36
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|37
|Brian Arne (LCR p/b Champion System)
|0:00:11
|38
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|0:00:12
|39
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|40
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:12
|41
|Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:13
|42
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:13
|43
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:13
|44
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:13
|45
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)
|0:00:13
|46
|Diego Garavito (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|47
|Daniel Asconeguy (Rosetti Development)
|0:00:15
|48
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:17
|49
|Christian Parrot (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:18
|50
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:18
|51
|Jim Baldesare (cleveland clinic sports health/)
|0:00:19
|52
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:00:19
|53
|Gabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|54
|Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|55
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|56
|Nathan Smith (LCR p/b Champion Systems)
|0:00:20
|57
|Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|0:00:20
|58
|Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:20
|59
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:20
|60
|Jackie Simes (UCI CT: Jamis/Sutter Home)
|0:00:20
|61
|Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)
|0:00:23
|62
|Andy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)
|0:00:23
|63
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:00:23
|64
|Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling)
|0:00:23
|65
|Paul Price (F.A.C.T.)
|0:00:26
|66
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:00:27
|67
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
|0:00:31
|68
|Frank Cundiff (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|0:00:31
|69
|David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:00:32
|70
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:34
|71
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|72
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:43
|73
|Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)
|0:00:44
|74
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:47
|75
|Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:00:49
|76
|Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
|0:00:59
|77
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:09:54
|78
|Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
|79
|Andrew Crater (cleveland clinic sports health/)
|0:09:54
|80
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:09:54
|81
|Luke Correale (Low Country Racing Elite Team p)
|82
|Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
|0:09:55
