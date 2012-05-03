Trending

Bayer, Alzate win Downtown Walterboro Criterium

Tight racing in fourth Speedweek event

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)0:58:44
2Erin Burton (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/)0:00:02
3Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)0:00:05
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)0:00:05
5Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:06
6Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)0:00:06
7Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)0:00:06
8Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
9Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)0:00:06
10Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO)0:00:06
11Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:00:07
12Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:07
13Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
14Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)0:00:08
15Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)0:00:08
16Sara Clafferty (ABRT)0:00:08
17Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:00:08
18Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
19Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)0:00:09
20Alexis Ryan (TIBCO TO THE TOP)0:00:09
21Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)0:00:10
22Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)0:00:10
23Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)0:00:11
24Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-SANOFI)0:00:12
25Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:12
26Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)0:00:12
27Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:13
28Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
29Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)0:00:13
30Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:14
31Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team)0:00:14
32Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:00:16
33Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)0:00:20
34Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
35Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:00:20
36Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)0:00:36
37Anne Moore (Modry Evergreen)0:04:57
38Alice Wallet (MVP Health Care Cycling)
39Liz Gerrity (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
40Caitlin Silovsky (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
41Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)0:06:57

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)1:26:58
2Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)0:00:01
3Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
4Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:01
5Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)0:00:01
6Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:00:02
7Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA)0:00:02
8John Murphy (Kenda 5 Hour Energy)0:00:02
9Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)0:00:02
10Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)0:00:03
11Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)0:00:03
12Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:04
13Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:04
14Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:05
15Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:05
16Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:06
17Kyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)0:00:06
18Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)0:00:06
19Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)0:00:06
20Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:06
21Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:00:06
22Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:07
23Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
24Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:07
25Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
26Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:07
27Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)0:00:08
28Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)0:00:09
29Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:09
30Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)0:00:09
31Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)0:00:09
32David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)0:00:10
33David Cueli (Team Coco's)0:00:10
34Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)0:00:11
35Oneil Samuels (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)0:00:11
36Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
37Brian Arne (LCR p/b Champion System)0:00:11
38Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:00:12
39Thomas Gibbons (EBP Cycling Team)0:00:12
40Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:12
41Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:13
42David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:13
43Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:13
44Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:13
45Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)0:00:13
46Diego Garavito (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:00:14
47Daniel Asconeguy (Rosetti Development)0:00:15
48Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:17
49Christian Parrot (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:18
50Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:18
51Jim Baldesare (cleveland clinic sports health/)0:00:19
52Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:00:19
53Gabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
54Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)0:00:19
55Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
56Nathan Smith (LCR p/b Champion Systems)0:00:20
57Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)0:00:20
58Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:20
59Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:20
60Jackie Simes (UCI CT: Jamis/Sutter Home)0:00:20
61Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)0:00:23
62Andy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)0:00:23
63Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:00:23
64Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling)0:00:23
65Paul Price (F.A.C.T.)0:00:26
66Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:00:27
67Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)0:00:31
68Frank Cundiff (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)0:00:31
69David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:00:32
70Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:34
71Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 DEVO)
72John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:00:43
73Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)0:00:44
74Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:47
75Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:00:49
76Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)0:00:59
77Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:09:54
78Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
79Andrew Crater (cleveland clinic sports health/)0:09:54
80Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:09:54
81Luke Correale (Low Country Racing Elite Team p)
82Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)0:09:55

