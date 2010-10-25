Myerson breaks through in New Gloucester
Annis makes it two for the weekend
Image 1 of 41
Image 2 of 41
Image 3 of 41
Image 4 of 41
Image 5 of 41
Image 6 of 41
Image 7 of 41
Image 8 of 41
Image 9 of 41
Image 10 of 41
Image 11 of 41
Image 12 of 41
Image 13 of 41
Image 14 of 41
Image 15 of 41
Image 16 of 41
Image 17 of 41
Image 18 of 41
Image 19 of 41
Image 20 of 41
Image 21 of 41
Image 22 of 41
Image 23 of 41
Image 24 of 41
Image 25 of 41
Image 26 of 41
Image 27 of 41
Image 28 of 41
Image 29 of 41
Image 30 of 41
Image 31 of 41
Image 32 of 41
Image 33 of 41
Image 34 of 41
Image 35 of 41
Image 36 of 41
Image 37 of 41
Image 38 of 41
Image 39 of 41
Image 40 of 41
Image 41 of 41
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|1:00:47
|2
|Dylan Mcnicholas (PEDROS)
|3
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
|4
|Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:00:49
|5
|Josh Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)
|0:01:03
|6
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:01:26
|7
|Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:01:35
|8
|Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes)
|0:01:51
|9
|Shawn Milne (Seaside Cycles/Antero Resources)
|0:02:16
|10
|Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:02:31
|11
|Daniel Chabanov (NYCROSS.com / CBRC)
|0:02:38
|12
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:02:47
|13
|David Wilcox (PEDROS)
|0:02:51
|14
|Brian Wilichoski (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
|0:03:02
|15
|Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
|0:03:06
|16
|John Burns (Bikeman.com)
|0:03:26
|17
|Greg Whitney (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|0:03:50
|18
|Corey Collier (On the Rivet)
|0:03:55
|19
|Pascal Bussieres (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)
|0:04:06
|20
|Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop)
|21
|Michael Wissell (B2C2)
|22
|Collin Huston (Moots)
|0:04:20
|23
|Matthew Fox (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:04:48
|24
|Joshua Lehmann (PEDROS)
|0:05:11
|25
|Ryan Kelly (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
|0:05:17
|26
|John Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)
|0:06:14
|27
|Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|28
|Evan Huff (BikeReg.com)
|29
|Peter Rubijono (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|30 -1 lap
|Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle)
|31 -1 lap
|Joshua Friedman (NYC Velo)
|32 -2 laps
|Tom Gosselin (FRANK Bikes)
|33 -2 laps
|R. Michael Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
|0:32:53
|2
|Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)
|3
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com)
|0:00:39
|4
|Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:00:58
|5
|Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:01:20
|6
|Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:01:26
|7
|Rebecca Blatt (silverbull centralwheel)
|0:01:55
|8
|Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:02:03
|9
|Lara Kroepsch (Hudz Subaru)
|0:02:13
|10
|Rebecca Wellons (PEDRO'S)
|0:02:37
|11
|Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing)
|12
|Melissa Ross (Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles)
|0:02:53
|13
|Kate Northcott (BEAM TEAM RACING)
|0:03:18
|14
|Corey Coogan Cisek (Team Plan C)
|0:03:26
|15
|Catherine Sterling
|0:03:48
|16
|Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles/NoTubes/FitWerx)
|0:04:17
|17
|Arielle Filiberti (Wheelhouse Racing)
|0:04:47
|18
|Marian Jamison (Seaside Cycles/Antero Resources)
|0:06:23
|19
|Darcy Foley (Bicycle Concepts)
|0:06:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy