Trending

Myerson breaks through in New Gloucester

Annis makes it two for the weekend

Image 1 of 41

Adam Myerson receives his victory pie.

Adam Myerson receives his victory pie.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 2 of 41

Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) managed his first-ever UCI point today.

Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) managed his first-ever UCI point today.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 3 of 41

Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes) fell victim to a broken chain but still managed to finish eighth on the day.

Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes) fell victim to a broken chain but still managed to finish eighth on the day.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 4 of 41

David Wilcox (Pedro's) leads a group towards the barn.

David Wilcox (Pedro's) leads a group towards the barn.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 5 of 41

Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) added a seventh to his fifth from yesterday.

Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) added a seventh to his fifth from yesterday.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 6 of 41

Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal).

Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal).
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 7 of 41

Joshua Lehmann (Pedro's) and Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop).

Joshua Lehmann (Pedro's) and Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop).
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 8 of 41

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart).

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart).
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 9 of 41

Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal) leads the pack.

Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal) leads the pack.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 10 of 41

Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles).

Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles).
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 11 of 41

Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) leads Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) into the barriers.

Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) leads Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) into the barriers.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 12 of 41

The elite men's podium (l-r): McNicholas, Myerson, Lindine.

The elite men's podium (l-r): McNicholas, Myerson, Lindine.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 13 of 41

Myerson crossed the line ahead of McNicholas and Lindine.

Myerson crossed the line ahead of McNicholas and Lindine.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 14 of 41

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 15 of 41

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) gets the monkey off his back.

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) gets the monkey off his back.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 16 of 41

A natural sprinter, Myerson opened a gap on the pavement.

A natural sprinter, Myerson opened a gap on the pavement.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 17 of 41

Myerson was able to come around McNicholas on the pavement.

Myerson was able to come around McNicholas on the pavement.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 18 of 41

The leading group of three.

The leading group of three.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 19 of 41

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's) leads the attack into the hurdles.

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's) leads the attack into the hurdles.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 20 of 41

Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles).

Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles).
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 21 of 41

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's) tried to ride the race off his wheel.

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's) tried to ride the race off his wheel.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 22 of 41

Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) captures footage of the elusive Wilichoski (cyclocrossworld.com).

Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) captures footage of the elusive Wilichoski (cyclocrossworld.com).
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 23 of 41

Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) heads down the hill.

Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) heads down the hill.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 24 of 41

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) descends the gravel road.

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) descends the gravel road.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 25 of 41

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) leads Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) into the barriers.

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) leads Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) into the barriers.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 26 of 41

Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) takes on the logs.

Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) takes on the logs.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 27 of 41

Series leader Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) and Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) head through the logs.

Series leader Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) and Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) head through the logs.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 28 of 41

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) leads Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles).

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) leads Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles).
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 29 of 41

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) through the barriers.

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) through the barriers.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 30 of 41

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) gets the holeshot.

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) gets the holeshot.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 31 of 41

Once they hit the pavement, Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) left Smith (Ladies First Racing) behind.

Once they hit the pavement, Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) left Smith (Ladies First Racing) behind.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 32 of 41

Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) took the sprint.

Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) took the sprint.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 33 of 41

Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal).

Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal).
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 34 of 41

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) shows the good technique.

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) shows the good technique.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 35 of 41

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leads the charge on the first lap.

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leads the charge on the first lap.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 36 of 41

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leads the charge on the first lap en route to victory.

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leads the charge on the first lap en route to victory.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 37 of 41

The Elite Men come around the first bend.

The Elite Men come around the first bend.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 38 of 41

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) receives her victory pie.

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) receives her victory pie.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 39 of 41

The women's podium (l-r): Smith, Annis, Bresnick-Zocchi.

The women's podium (l-r): Smith, Annis, Bresnick-Zocchi.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 40 of 41

Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal) was pleased with her fourth place finish.

Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal) was pleased with her fourth place finish.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 41 of 41

To the victor go the spoils.

To the victor go the spoils.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Results

UCI Elite/U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)1:00:47
2Dylan Mcnicholas (PEDROS)
3Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
4Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:00:49
5Josh Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)0:01:03
6Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:01:26
7Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:01:35
8Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes)0:01:51
9Shawn Milne (Seaside Cycles/Antero Resources)0:02:16
10Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart)0:02:31
11Daniel Chabanov (NYCROSS.com / CBRC)0:02:38
12Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:02:47
13David Wilcox (PEDROS)0:02:51
14Brian Wilichoski (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)0:03:02
15Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:03:06
16John Burns (Bikeman.com)0:03:26
17Greg Whitney (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:03:50
18Corey Collier (On the Rivet)0:03:55
19Pascal Bussieres (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)0:04:06
20Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop)
21Michael Wissell (B2C2)
22Collin Huston (Moots)0:04:20
23Matthew Fox (Sunnyside Sports)0:04:48
24Joshua Lehmann (PEDROS)0:05:11
25Ryan Kelly (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:05:17
26John Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)0:06:14
27Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
28Evan Huff (BikeReg.com)
29Peter Rubijono (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
30 -1 lapStephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle)
31 -1 lapJoshua Friedman (NYC Velo)
32 -2 lapsTom Gosselin (FRANK Bikes)
33 -2 lapsR. Michael Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)

UCI Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:32:53
2Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)
3Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com)0:00:39
4Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:00:58
5Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)0:01:20
6Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)0:01:26
7Rebecca Blatt (silverbull centralwheel)0:01:55
8Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)0:02:03
9Lara Kroepsch (Hudz Subaru)0:02:13
10Rebecca Wellons (PEDRO'S)0:02:37
11Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing)
12Melissa Ross (Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles)0:02:53
13Kate Northcott (BEAM TEAM RACING)0:03:18
14Corey Coogan Cisek (Team Plan C)0:03:26
15Catherine Sterling0:03:48
16Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles/NoTubes/FitWerx)0:04:17
17Arielle Filiberti (Wheelhouse Racing)0:04:47
18Marian Jamison (Seaside Cycles/Antero Resources)0:06:23
19Darcy Foley (Bicycle Concepts)0:06:59

Latest on Cyclingnews