Image 1 of 18

Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) managed 14th on the day.

Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) managed 14th on the day.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 2 of 18

Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) gets congratulations from Alan Atwood on his second place.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)

Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) gets congratulations from Alan Atwood on his second place.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 3 of 18

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s) celebrates his first-ever UCI victory.

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s) celebrates his first-ever UCI victory.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 4 of 18

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) takes the victory.

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) takes the victory.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 5 of 18

Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and teammate Sally Annis.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)

Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and teammate Sally Annis.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 6 of 18

Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling journal)

Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling journal)
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 7 of 18

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) gets a fresh leader’s jersey.

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) gets a fresh leader’s jersey.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 8 of 18

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) investigates the victory pie.

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) investigates the victory pie.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 9 of 18

The Women’s Podium (L to R) - Bresnick-Zocchi, Annis, Anthony.

The Women’s Podium (L to R) - Bresnick-Zocchi, Annis, Anthony.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 10 of 18

Joshua Lehmann (Pedro’s).

Joshua Lehmann (Pedro’s).
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 11 of 18

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leans into a corner

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leans into a corner
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 12 of 18

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s) leads.

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s) leads.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 13 of 18

The Elite Men’s lead group.

The Elite Men’s lead group.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 14 of 18

Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) pulled a career-best fifth.

Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) pulled a career-best fifth.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 15 of 18

Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) rode like a man possessed.

Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) rode like a man possessed.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 16 of 18

Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) fought back from a number of issues for second place.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)

Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) fought back from a number of issues for second place.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 17 of 18

The Men’s Podium (L to R) - Lindine, McNicholas, Favata.

The Men’s Podium (L to R) - Lindine, McNicholas, Favata.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)
Image 18 of 18

Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) leads Sally Annis.

Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) leads Sally Annis.
(Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)

In New Gloucester, Maine, top racers from the northeast came together to contest the third round of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-Cross Series. A stark contrast from last year's mud and rain, competitors were greeted by crisp autumn air and a technical course suited to riders with better handling skills and sharp accelerations.

In the elite women's race, the battle between the crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles team and Ladies First Racing continued. Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) picked up her second series win by dropping her teammate Sara Bresnick-Zocchi on the last lap as the two had built an insurmountable gap over Crystal Anthony (Ladies First Racing).

Anthony was able to get within 10 seconds of the leaders following a bad start and crash but that was it. Behind Anthony in fourth was series leader Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) whose finish was just good enough to keep her in the leader's jersey.

Mechanicals and crashes were the order of the day in the elite men's race. From the gun a group formed with Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross), Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes) and Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s). As the pace picked up, Favata fell off just a little, leaving McNicholas, Keough and Myerson at the front.

McNicholas attacked the group on one of the short flat straighaways and Myerson was unable to match due to slow leaks in his tires, narrowing the front group to two. As the race went on, McNicholas was able to dictate the pace and eventually pushed Keough to the brink. Once Keough was off his wheel, McNicholas never looked back, eventually stretching his lead to nearly twenty seconds. McNicholas came across the line for his first UCI victory.

Pre-race favorite Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) fell victim to a crash and mechanical early in the race and was forced to fight from the back. Through sheer determination, he was able to navigate through the field and bring himself into the lead chase group and immediately shot to the front.

Lindine's high pace came at the cost of technique and he was forced to put a foot down several times. These small bobbles added up and Lindine, despite racing faster than almost the whole field for much of the race, was never able to get closer than 10 seconds to the leader and he came across the line second.

Third place went to Christian Favata who was able to ride a high pace and steer clear of the mechanical issues that plagued many of the rest of the top racers. Behind Favata was Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix) who had to come through the pit three times in the race. Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) had the best UCI result of his career with fifth place.

In developments that were shocking to few, the Masters 35+ men race was dominated by 2009 National Champion Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo), and 2010 Champions in their age groups, teammates at Corner Cycles, Jonny Bold and Kevin Hines. Aspholm was able to break away from the group midway through the race and held on for the victory. Hines outsprinted Bold and Rob Hult (Gear Works/Spin Arts) for second. Racing will resume at Pineland Farms again on Sunday morning for the fourth round of the Verge New England Cyclo-Cross Series presented by Cycle-Smart.

The next round takes place on Sunday, October 24 in Gloucester, Maine.

Results

Elite and under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan McNicholas (Pedros)0:53:16
2Justin Lindine (Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:00:09
3Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours And Bikes)0:00:15
4Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches - Radix)0:00:30
5Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:01:04
6Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:01:14
7Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
8Nicholas Keough (Champion System P/B Keough Cyclocross)
9Daniel Chabanov (NYCross.Com / Cbrc)0:01:36
10Shawn Milne (Seaside Cycles/Antero Resources)0:01:45
11Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart)0:02:00
12Jesse Keough (Champion System P/B Keough Cyclocross)0:02:15
13John Peterson (Bikebarnracing.Com)0:02:19
14Colin Reuter (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles)0:02:39
15David Wilcox (Pedros)0:02:54
16Greg Whitney (B2C2 P/B Boloco)0:03:06
17Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes P/B Kim's Bike Shop)0:03:13
18Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Planetesports.Ca)
19Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:03:26
20Evan Huff (Bikereg.Com)
21Collin Huston (Moots)
22Ryan Kelly (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles)
23John Burns (Bikeman.Com)0:03:59
24Joshua Lehmann (Pedros)
25Pascal Bussieres (Team Spirit/Cannondale Pb Rhus Elementi)
26Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle)
27Peter Rubijono (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:04:26
28Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:04:43
29Matthew Fox (Sunnyside Sports)0:05:39
30Joshua Friedman (NYC Velo)0:06:17
31Tom Gosselin (Frank Bikes)0:06:27
32Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)0:06:58
-1lapR. Michael Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
-1lapRodrigo Moraes (Edgartown Bicycles)
-2lapsMichael Wissell (B2C2)
DNFJohn Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Annis (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles)0:38:30
2Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Crossresults.Com/Pedalpowercoaching.Com)0:00:11
3Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:00:41
4Andrea Smith (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:00:48
5Christina Tamilio (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:01:15
6Anna Barensfeld (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:01:18
7Rebecca Blatt (Silverbull Centralwheel)0:01:25
8Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:01:30
9Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's)0:02:21
10Allison Snooks (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:02:47
11Ann D'ambruoso (Ladiesfirst Racing)
12Catherine Sterling0:02:58
13Corey Coogan Cisek (Team Plan C)0:03:10
14Marian Jamison (Seaside Cycle/Antero Resources)0:03:14
15Kate Northcott (Beam Team Racing)0:03:20
16Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles/Notubes/Fitwerx)0:03:45
17Kerry Litka (Fxd Coaching)0:04:10
18Arielle Filiberti (Wheelhouse Racing)0:05:10
19Darcy Foley (Bicycle Concepts)0:07:30

Junior men 10-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cooper Willsey (Bliss Racing)0:28:54
2Victoria Gates (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:01:50
3Ian Keough (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle)0:03:11
4Ryan Berliner (Belgen Cycles)0:03:44
5Donnie Seib (Bikeman.Com)0:04:47
6Jallen Pottle (Hyperforce)0:05:51
7Greg Gunsalus (Cl Noonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Corner Cycle)0:07:28
-1lapSam Noel (Burris Logistics / Fit Werx)
-1lapKevin Stacey (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Delta Dental)
-1lapTom Walsh (Grace Bikes Velo Club)

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nate Campbell (Seaside Cycle/Antero Resources)0:43:13
2Nate Morse (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle)0:00:25
3Synjen Marrocco (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle)0:00:35
4Tyler Berliner (Belgen Cycles)
5Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / Nfg Cycles)0:01:16
6Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld.Com)0:01:37
7Austin Pferd (Team Samurai)0:01:43
8William Kenney (Bikebarnracing.Com)
9Jonathan Bernhard (CCB Racing)
10Ryan White (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles)
11Jeff Landfried (Northampton Cycling Club)0:02:03
12Joshua Wright (Geekhouse Bikes)0:02:14
13Matthew Casserly (Back Bay Cycling Club)0:02:25
14Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling)0:02:42
15David Mai (Cycle-Smart)
16Robert Stine (Nbx / Narragansett Beer P/B Apex Technology)0:02:52
17Patrick Shank (Unattached)
18Austin Vincent (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle)
19Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling)0:02:59
20Jeffrey Bramhall (Pedro's)0:03:18
21Richard Bardwell (Clr - Clrracing.Com)0:03:37
22Ian Schon (B2C2/Boloco/Backbaybicycles)
23Steven Hopengarten (Wheelworks Racing)0:03:43
24Eric Wemhoff (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
25George Hanna (Flying Penguins)
26Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
27Ben Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works)
28Todd Jakubek (Colavita Racing Inc.)
29Laurence Merling (Cheshire Cycle Racing)0:03:50
30William Palm (Mit Cycling/Fxdd)0:03:53
31Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:03:58
32Eric Krivitzky (Flying Penguins)
33Thomas Buttner (Verge Sport / Test Pilot)
34Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars/ Parleecycles.Com)
35Lee Wassilie (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames)
36Petar Tomich
37Miro Koulnis (Bikereg.Com)0:04:23
38Anson Ross (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- Ghcc)0:04:39
39Donald Green (Geekhouse Bikes)0:04:49
40Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club)0:04:53
41Ethan Parsons (Joe's Garage)0:05:02
42Peter Miller0:05:07
43Thomas Mahan0:05:23
44Kyle Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:05:35
45Sean Langford (CCB/Wheelworks)
46Mark Burns (Nantucket Velo)
47Robert Poole (Bikebarnracing.Com)
48Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling)0:05:51
49David Chiu (Maietta Factory Racing)0:06:03
50Oliver Hiller (Cl Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)0:06:21
51John Abrahamsen (Flying Penguins)
52Ray Syron (Centraal Cycle Devo Team)0:06:50
53Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)0:07:23
54Miles Marcoux (Bikeman.Com)0:08:13
-1lapJames Norris (Flying Penguins)
-1lapDaniel Kumatz (Geekhouse Bikes)
-1lapRobert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes)
-1lapChristopher Plummer (Noreast Cycling/Nuun/American Classic)
-1lapMike Golay (Hup United)
-1lapMarc Bavineau (Centraal Cycle Devo Team)
-1lapNikolas Boulay (Centraal Cycle Devo Team)

Cat. 3/4 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth White (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:36:12
2Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)
3Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:00:50
4Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycleloft/Devonshire Dental)
5Brittlee Bowman (Kissena)0:01:03
6Dana Prey (Crossresults.Com)0:01:10
7Cody Harris (Base 36)0:01:31
8Olivia Harkness (Frank Bikes)0:01:33
9Christine Fort (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles)
10Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)0:01:41
11Kathleen Lysakowski (Bikebarnracing.Com)
12Natalia Boltuhkova0:01:52
13Kimberly Zubris (Team Racemenu/Mix1)0:01:15
14Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:19
15Raina White (Flying Penguins)
16Lauren Tracy (Colby College)0:02:55
17Karen Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:03:12
18Becca Schepps (Jimenez Velo Sport)0:03:39
19Carrie Hansen (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:03:47
20Lily Richeson (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:03:55
21Stacey Moseley (Nbx)
22Andrea Notopoulos (Colby College)0:04:25
23Lodrina Cherne (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym)0:05:19
24Susannah Hufstader (Colby College)0:05:27
25Katherine Miller (Portland Velo Club)
26Devon Fitzgerald (Ladiesfirst Racing)
27Raeanne Napoleon (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:07:17
28Kate Weiler (Minuteman Road Club)
29Tessa Clare (Threshold Cycling)0:07:31
30Robin Macdonald-Foley (Judgement Velo/Tbov)0:08:01
31Lisa Trainor0:08:33
32Leigh Boyle (Noreast Cycling)0:08:51
33Megan Curry (NEBC/Cycleloft/Devonshire)0:09:16
-1lapAlix Norris (Unattached)

Cat. 4 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weiler (Minuteman Road Club)0:34:43
2Joseph Cardin (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)
3Chris Field (Ecv)0:00:27
4Christopher Cyr (Bikeman.Com)
5Deke Andrew (Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania)
6Daniel Homeier (Colby College)
7Michael Bryand (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania)0:00:47
8Jon Conway (Bikebarnracing.Com)0:01:12
9Luke Salvato (Bowdoin College)0:01:54
10Christopher Gendron0:02:07
11Nathaniel Brewster (Bethel Cycle)0:02:09
12Duncan Masland (Bowdoin College)0:02:15
13Tristan Schneiter (Geekhouse Bikes)0:02:50
14Bruce Schwab (Center Street Cycles)
15Nicholas Kirsch
16Richard Walsh (Grace Bicycles Velo Club)
17Joseph Aubin (Geekhouse Bikes)
18John Sumner (Www.Bikeman.Com)
19Eric Stratton (Geekhouse Bikes)
20Alexander Twombly (Bikes Not Bombs)0:03:55
21Eric Whewell (Comprehensive Racing)0:04:13
22John Hawkes (Centraal Cycle)0:04:24
23Josh Dyer (Portland Velo)0:05:44
24Marc D'amour (Cycle Smart)0:05:53
25Brad Kller (Slouch, Inc.)0:06:21
-1lapJoseph Ingramj (Independent Fabrication)

Masters Women 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Maclean (Gear Works/Spin Arts Cyclery)0:38:13
2Erin Brennan (Portland Velo Club)
4Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
5Karen Nash (CCB Racing)0:01:54
6Martha Fanning (Pbmc)0:02:45
7Ivy Luhrs (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania)0:03:18
8Elizabeth Hall (Acidotic Racing)0:03:26
9Josee Lamirande (The Cyclery)0:03:42
10Katherine Snell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:04:56
11Jean Cunningham (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:05:10
12Michelle Packer (Union Velo)0:05:46
-1lapJulie Lockhart (NEBC/Devonshire Dental/Cycle Loft)

Cat. 1-3 Masters Men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)0:42:19
2Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)0:00:48
3Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle)
4Rob Hult (Gear Works / Spin Arts)
5Curtis Boivin (Cyclocross Racing.Com / Ride Blue)0:01:08
6Matt Kraus (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches - Radix)0:01:32
7Dan Staffo (Handlebars Cycling Company)0:01:39
8Keith Gauvin (Expo/Superior Energy)
9Todd Bowden (Cvc Subaru Of New England)0:01:46
10John Foley (Bicycle Concepts)
11Alan Starrett (Bikeman.Com)0:01:53
12Michael Magur (Verge Sport)
13Kurt Perham (Bikeman.Com/Pbmcoaching.Com)
14Pete Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)0:02:20
15Ryan Rumsey (Bikeman.Com)
16Bill Shattuck (Corner Cycle)
17Peter Sullivan (Svelte Cycles)0:02:46
18Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing)0:03:02
19Stephan Marcoux (Bikeman.Com)
20Michael Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
21James Tosca (Corner Cycle)0:03:14
22Aaron Millett (Riverside)
23Kevin Buckley (Essex County Velo)0:03:34
24Harry Stover (Bikebarnracing.Com)0:03:44
25Donald Snoop Jr. (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)0:03:51
26John Meerse (Oa/Cyclemania)0:04:02
27Jerry Chabot (Cyclocrossracing.Com)0:04:11
28Brant Hornberger (Bikereg.Com)0:04:27
29Zach Magoon (Bikeman.Com)0:04:42
30David Hildebrand (Expo/Superior Energy)0:05:02
31Adam Whitney (Seven/Notubes/Fitwerx)
32Martin Valiquette (Courtage Immobilier Br)
33Aron Buterbaugh (Oa Performance Center/Cyclemania)0:05:53
34Matt Spence (Onion River Racing)0:06:17
35James Willsey (Gmbc/Synergy Fitness)0:06:41
36Steven Lehmann (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)0:07:07
-1lapJeremy Brazeal (Cvc Subaru Of New England)
-1lapZachary Wills (Ibc Racing)

Masters Men 35+ Cat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Wright (Base 36/Gorham Bike/Smcc)0:35:06
2Robert Blinn (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:00:08
3Christopher Darling (Portland Velo Club)0:00:20
4Joseph Tindal (Expo/Superior Energy)0:00:46
5Mike Kavanaugh (Mad River Riders)0:00:52
6John Plump (Minuteman Road Club)
7John Witmer (Gmbc/Synergy Fitness)
8Matthew Thomas (Oa/Cyclemania)0:01:04
9Evan Patten (Noreast Cycling/Slouch Inc.)0:01:27
10James Johnson (Cmcc P/B Insight)
11Keith Limberg (Noreast Cycling)
12Tim Noel (Burris Logistics/Fit Werx)
13Paul Debitetto (Minuteman Road Club)
14Armand Rodrigue Jr. (Www.Bikebarnracing.Com)0:02:37
15Andrew Cooper (Fxd Coaching)0:02:50
16Sam Aldridge (Nhcc / Velo Belknap)
17Mark Van Liere (Minuteman Road Club / Landrys/ Epicquest)
18Ted Hall (Acidotic Racing)
19Raymond Cloutier (Geekhouse Bikes)0:03:01
20John Torrey (Cyclonauts Racers)0:03:11
21Tim Metzger (Noreast Cycling)0:03:21
22Sven Cole (Team Bikeman.Com)0:05:04
23Chris Trabulsie (Bikebarnracing.Com)
24Dave Boyle0:05:42
25Kurt Jepson
26Michael Hassey (Unattached)
-1lapAndy Demotses (Slouch, Inc.)

Masters Men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Gunsalus (Team Fuji/Clif Bar)0:44:46
2Erich Gutbier (Ccc Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles)
3Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle)
4Paul Curley (Gear Works/Spin Arts)0:00:26
5Jeff Molongoski (Joe,S Garage)0:00:57
6William James (Bikeman.Com)
7Stuart Boyd (Ecv)
8Steve Witkus (Bikeman.Com)0:01:14
9Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)0:01:22
10Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1)0:01:33
11Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy)
12Geoff Mcintosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club)
13Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal And Pump)
14Paul Richard (CCB/Wheelworks)
15John Grenier (Team Fuji Fueled By Clif Bar)0:02:12
16David Anderson (Essex County Velo)
17Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)0:02:17
18John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing)0:02:44
19Paul Weiss (Oa/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club)0:02:50
20Todd Christy (Corner Cycle)0:02:58
21Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks Racing)
22Eric Marro (Bob-Goodale's Bike Shop)
23John Buchheit (Quadcycles)
24Keith Button (CCB Racing)
25Christopher Burke (Cyclocrossracing.Com/Ride Blue)
26Anders Larson (Bikeman.Com)0:03:42
27David Foley (Bob-Goodale's Bike Shop)0:04:00
28Derek Griggs (Recycled Sports)0:04:14
29Chip Baker (Hup United)0:04:43
30Wayne Barlow (Paradise Sports)0:04:57
31Jamison Burt (Unattached)
32John Adamik (Essex County Velo)0:05:09
33Alexis Arapoff (Bikeman.Com)0:05:19
34Thomas Hurley (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:05:26
35Tom Stevens (Gear Works/Spin Arts)
36Steve Bauermeister (Noreast Cycling)0:06:19
37George Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery)
38Mike Hoover (Bikeman.Com)0:08:01
-1lapJames Nash (CCB/Wheelworks)
-1lapPeter Worden (Pat's Bike Shop)

Masters Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Groesbeck (CCB)0:47:46
2George Pawle (Cyclonauts Racers)
3William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts)0:00:38
4Edward Hamel (Joe's Garage)0:01:03
5David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club)0:01:26
6Bruce Bell (Burris Logistics-Fit Werx)
7Steven Kane (East End Cycling Team/Kreb Cycle)0:02:48
8Barry Doubleday (Cycle Lodge)0:03:10
9Matt Moore (Bca/Tosk)
10W Turner (Bikeman.Com)
11Gary Passler (Essex County Velo (Ecv) /Trifit Training)
12Donald Snoop (Hang On Snoopy Racing Team)
13Jeff Tripp (Revolution Cyclery)
-1lapHerbert Bates (Blue Steel Cyclery)
-1lapTerry Cowman (Cyclocrossworld/Pinnacle Bike Works)
-1lapJerry White (Blue Steel Cyclery)
-1lapJim Quinn (The Bicycle Link/Mbrc)
-1lapJeffrey Proctor (Nhcc)
-1lapSteve White (White's Bikes)
-1lapDavid Holmander (Blue Steel Cyclery)
-1lapJim Dowling (Maine Cycling Club)

