Image 1 of 18 Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) managed 14th on the day. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 18 Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) gets congratulations from Alan Atwood on his second place. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 18 Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s) celebrates his first-ever UCI victory. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 18 Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) takes the victory. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 18 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and teammate Sally Annis. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 18 Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling journal) (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 18 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) gets a fresh leader’s jersey. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 18 Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) investigates the victory pie. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 18 The Women’s Podium (L to R) - Bresnick-Zocchi, Annis, Anthony. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 18 Joshua Lehmann (Pedro’s). (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 18 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leans into a corner (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 18 Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s) leads. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 18 The Elite Men’s lead group. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 18 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) pulled a career-best fifth. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 18 Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) rode like a man possessed. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 16 of 18 Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) fought back from a number of issues for second place. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 18 The Men’s Podium (L to R) - Lindine, McNicholas, Favata. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 18 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) leads Sally Annis. (Image credit: Pedal Power Photography)

In New Gloucester, Maine, top racers from the northeast came together to contest the third round of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-Cross Series. A stark contrast from last year's mud and rain, competitors were greeted by crisp autumn air and a technical course suited to riders with better handling skills and sharp accelerations.

In the elite women's race, the battle between the crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles team and Ladies First Racing continued. Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) picked up her second series win by dropping her teammate Sara Bresnick-Zocchi on the last lap as the two had built an insurmountable gap over Crystal Anthony (Ladies First Racing).

Anthony was able to get within 10 seconds of the leaders following a bad start and crash but that was it. Behind Anthony in fourth was series leader Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) whose finish was just good enough to keep her in the leader's jersey.

Mechanicals and crashes were the order of the day in the elite men's race. From the gun a group formed with Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross), Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes) and Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s). As the pace picked up, Favata fell off just a little, leaving McNicholas, Keough and Myerson at the front.

McNicholas attacked the group on one of the short flat straighaways and Myerson was unable to match due to slow leaks in his tires, narrowing the front group to two. As the race went on, McNicholas was able to dictate the pace and eventually pushed Keough to the brink. Once Keough was off his wheel, McNicholas never looked back, eventually stretching his lead to nearly twenty seconds. McNicholas came across the line for his first UCI victory.

Pre-race favorite Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) fell victim to a crash and mechanical early in the race and was forced to fight from the back. Through sheer determination, he was able to navigate through the field and bring himself into the lead chase group and immediately shot to the front.

Lindine's high pace came at the cost of technique and he was forced to put a foot down several times. These small bobbles added up and Lindine, despite racing faster than almost the whole field for much of the race, was never able to get closer than 10 seconds to the leader and he came across the line second.

Third place went to Christian Favata who was able to ride a high pace and steer clear of the mechanical issues that plagued many of the rest of the top racers. Behind Favata was Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix) who had to come through the pit three times in the race. Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) had the best UCI result of his career with fifth place.

In developments that were shocking to few, the Masters 35+ men race was dominated by 2009 National Champion Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo), and 2010 Champions in their age groups, teammates at Corner Cycles, Jonny Bold and Kevin Hines. Aspholm was able to break away from the group midway through the race and held on for the victory. Hines outsprinted Bold and Rob Hult (Gear Works/Spin Arts) for second. Racing will resume at Pineland Farms again on Sunday morning for the fourth round of the Verge New England Cyclo-Cross Series presented by Cycle-Smart.

The next round takes place on Sunday, October 24 in Gloucester, Maine.

Results

Elite and under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan McNicholas (Pedros) 0:53:16 2 Justin Lindine (Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:00:09 3 Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours And Bikes) 0:00:15 4 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches - Radix) 0:00:30 5 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:01:04 6 Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:01:14 7 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) 8 Nicholas Keough (Champion System P/B Keough Cyclocross) 9 Daniel Chabanov (NYCross.Com / Cbrc) 0:01:36 10 Shawn Milne (Seaside Cycles/Antero Resources) 0:01:45 11 Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) 0:02:00 12 Jesse Keough (Champion System P/B Keough Cyclocross) 0:02:15 13 John Peterson (Bikebarnracing.Com) 0:02:19 14 Colin Reuter (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles) 0:02:39 15 David Wilcox (Pedros) 0:02:54 16 Greg Whitney (B2C2 P/B Boloco) 0:03:06 17 Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes P/B Kim's Bike Shop) 0:03:13 18 Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Planetesports.Ca) 19 Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:03:26 20 Evan Huff (Bikereg.Com) 21 Collin Huston (Moots) 22 Ryan Kelly (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles) 23 John Burns (Bikeman.Com) 0:03:59 24 Joshua Lehmann (Pedros) 25 Pascal Bussieres (Team Spirit/Cannondale Pb Rhus Elementi) 26 Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle) 27 Peter Rubijono (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:04:26 28 Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:04:43 29 Matthew Fox (Sunnyside Sports) 0:05:39 30 Joshua Friedman (NYC Velo) 0:06:17 31 Tom Gosselin (Frank Bikes) 0:06:27 32 Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 0:06:58 -1lap R. Michael Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) -1lap Rodrigo Moraes (Edgartown Bicycles) -2laps Michael Wissell (B2C2) DNF John Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Annis (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles) 0:38:30 2 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Crossresults.Com/Pedalpowercoaching.Com) 0:00:11 3 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:00:41 4 Andrea Smith (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:00:48 5 Christina Tamilio (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:01:15 6 Anna Barensfeld (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:01:18 7 Rebecca Blatt (Silverbull Centralwheel) 0:01:25 8 Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:01:30 9 Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's) 0:02:21 10 Allison Snooks (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:02:47 11 Ann D'ambruoso (Ladiesfirst Racing) 12 Catherine Sterling 0:02:58 13 Corey Coogan Cisek (Team Plan C) 0:03:10 14 Marian Jamison (Seaside Cycle/Antero Resources) 0:03:14 15 Kate Northcott (Beam Team Racing) 0:03:20 16 Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles/Notubes/Fitwerx) 0:03:45 17 Kerry Litka (Fxd Coaching) 0:04:10 18 Arielle Filiberti (Wheelhouse Racing) 0:05:10 19 Darcy Foley (Bicycle Concepts) 0:07:30

Junior men 10-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cooper Willsey (Bliss Racing) 0:28:54 2 Victoria Gates (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:01:50 3 Ian Keough (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle) 0:03:11 4 Ryan Berliner (Belgen Cycles) 0:03:44 5 Donnie Seib (Bikeman.Com) 0:04:47 6 Jallen Pottle (Hyperforce) 0:05:51 7 Greg Gunsalus (Cl Noonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Corner Cycle) 0:07:28 -1lap Sam Noel (Burris Logistics / Fit Werx) -1lap Kevin Stacey (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Delta Dental) -1lap Tom Walsh (Grace Bikes Velo Club)

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nate Campbell (Seaside Cycle/Antero Resources) 0:43:13 2 Nate Morse (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle) 0:00:25 3 Synjen Marrocco (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle) 0:00:35 4 Tyler Berliner (Belgen Cycles) 5 Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / Nfg Cycles) 0:01:16 6 Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld.Com) 0:01:37 7 Austin Pferd (Team Samurai) 0:01:43 8 William Kenney (Bikebarnracing.Com) 9 Jonathan Bernhard (CCB Racing) 10 Ryan White (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles) 11 Jeff Landfried (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:02:03 12 Joshua Wright (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:02:14 13 Matthew Casserly (Back Bay Cycling Club) 0:02:25 14 Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling) 0:02:42 15 David Mai (Cycle-Smart) 16 Robert Stine (Nbx / Narragansett Beer P/B Apex Technology) 0:02:52 17 Patrick Shank (Unattached) 18 Austin Vincent (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle) 19 Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling) 0:02:59 20 Jeffrey Bramhall (Pedro's) 0:03:18 21 Richard Bardwell (Clr - Clrracing.Com) 0:03:37 22 Ian Schon (B2C2/Boloco/Backbaybicycles) 23 Steven Hopengarten (Wheelworks Racing) 0:03:43 24 Eric Wemhoff (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 25 George Hanna (Flying Penguins) 26 Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 27 Ben Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works) 28 Todd Jakubek (Colavita Racing Inc.) 29 Laurence Merling (Cheshire Cycle Racing) 0:03:50 30 William Palm (Mit Cycling/Fxdd) 0:03:53 31 Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:03:58 32 Eric Krivitzky (Flying Penguins) 33 Thomas Buttner (Verge Sport / Test Pilot) 34 Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars/ Parleecycles.Com) 35 Lee Wassilie (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames) 36 Petar Tomich 37 Miro Koulnis (Bikereg.Com) 0:04:23 38 Anson Ross (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- Ghcc) 0:04:39 39 Donald Green (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:04:49 40 Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 0:04:53 41 Ethan Parsons (Joe's Garage) 0:05:02 42 Peter Miller 0:05:07 43 Thomas Mahan 0:05:23 44 Kyle Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:05:35 45 Sean Langford (CCB/Wheelworks) 46 Mark Burns (Nantucket Velo) 47 Robert Poole (Bikebarnracing.Com) 48 Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling) 0:05:51 49 David Chiu (Maietta Factory Racing) 0:06:03 50 Oliver Hiller (Cl Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle) 0:06:21 51 John Abrahamsen (Flying Penguins) 52 Ray Syron (Centraal Cycle Devo Team) 0:06:50 53 Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo) 0:07:23 54 Miles Marcoux (Bikeman.Com) 0:08:13 -1lap James Norris (Flying Penguins) -1lap Daniel Kumatz (Geekhouse Bikes) -1lap Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes) -1lap Christopher Plummer (Noreast Cycling/Nuun/American Classic) -1lap Mike Golay (Hup United) -1lap Marc Bavineau (Centraal Cycle Devo Team) -1lap Nikolas Boulay (Centraal Cycle Devo Team)

Cat. 3/4 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth White (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:36:12 2 Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery) 3 Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:00:50 4 Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycleloft/Devonshire Dental) 5 Brittlee Bowman (Kissena) 0:01:03 6 Dana Prey (Crossresults.Com) 0:01:10 7 Cody Harris (Base 36) 0:01:31 8 Olivia Harkness (Frank Bikes) 0:01:33 9 Christine Fort (Crossresults.Com P/B JRA Cycles) 10 Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing) 0:01:41 11 Kathleen Lysakowski (Bikebarnracing.Com) 12 Natalia Boltuhkova 0:01:52 13 Kimberly Zubris (Team Racemenu/Mix1) 0:01:15 14 Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:01:19 15 Raina White (Flying Penguins) 16 Lauren Tracy (Colby College) 0:02:55 17 Karen Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:03:12 18 Becca Schepps (Jimenez Velo Sport) 0:03:39 19 Carrie Hansen (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:03:47 20 Lily Richeson (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:03:55 21 Stacey Moseley (Nbx) 22 Andrea Notopoulos (Colby College) 0:04:25 23 Lodrina Cherne (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym) 0:05:19 24 Susannah Hufstader (Colby College) 0:05:27 25 Katherine Miller (Portland Velo Club) 26 Devon Fitzgerald (Ladiesfirst Racing) 27 Raeanne Napoleon (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:07:17 28 Kate Weiler (Minuteman Road Club) 29 Tessa Clare (Threshold Cycling) 0:07:31 30 Robin Macdonald-Foley (Judgement Velo/Tbov) 0:08:01 31 Lisa Trainor 0:08:33 32 Leigh Boyle (Noreast Cycling) 0:08:51 33 Megan Curry (NEBC/Cycleloft/Devonshire) 0:09:16 -1lap Alix Norris (Unattached)

Cat. 4 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Weiler (Minuteman Road Club) 0:34:43 2 Joseph Cardin (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) 3 Chris Field (Ecv) 0:00:27 4 Christopher Cyr (Bikeman.Com) 5 Deke Andrew (Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania) 6 Daniel Homeier (Colby College) 7 Michael Bryand (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania) 0:00:47 8 Jon Conway (Bikebarnracing.Com) 0:01:12 9 Luke Salvato (Bowdoin College) 0:01:54 10 Christopher Gendron 0:02:07 11 Nathaniel Brewster (Bethel Cycle) 0:02:09 12 Duncan Masland (Bowdoin College) 0:02:15 13 Tristan Schneiter (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:02:50 14 Bruce Schwab (Center Street Cycles) 15 Nicholas Kirsch 16 Richard Walsh (Grace Bicycles Velo Club) 17 Joseph Aubin (Geekhouse Bikes) 18 John Sumner (Www.Bikeman.Com) 19 Eric Stratton (Geekhouse Bikes) 20 Alexander Twombly (Bikes Not Bombs) 0:03:55 21 Eric Whewell (Comprehensive Racing) 0:04:13 22 John Hawkes (Centraal Cycle) 0:04:24 23 Josh Dyer (Portland Velo) 0:05:44 24 Marc D'amour (Cycle Smart) 0:05:53 25 Brad Kller (Slouch, Inc.) 0:06:21 -1lap Joseph Ingramj (Independent Fabrication)

Masters Women 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Maclean (Gear Works/Spin Arts Cyclery) 0:38:13 2 Erin Brennan (Portland Velo Club) 4 Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 5 Karen Nash (CCB Racing) 0:01:54 6 Martha Fanning (Pbmc) 0:02:45 7 Ivy Luhrs (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania) 0:03:18 8 Elizabeth Hall (Acidotic Racing) 0:03:26 9 Josee Lamirande (The Cyclery) 0:03:42 10 Katherine Snell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:04:56 11 Jean Cunningham (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:05:10 12 Michelle Packer (Union Velo) 0:05:46 -1lap Julie Lockhart (NEBC/Devonshire Dental/Cycle Loft)

Cat. 1-3 Masters Men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) 0:42:19 2 Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) 0:00:48 3 Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) 4 Rob Hult (Gear Works / Spin Arts) 5 Curtis Boivin (Cyclocross Racing.Com / Ride Blue) 0:01:08 6 Matt Kraus (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches - Radix) 0:01:32 7 Dan Staffo (Handlebars Cycling Company) 0:01:39 8 Keith Gauvin (Expo/Superior Energy) 9 Todd Bowden (Cvc Subaru Of New England) 0:01:46 10 John Foley (Bicycle Concepts) 11 Alan Starrett (Bikeman.Com) 0:01:53 12 Michael Magur (Verge Sport) 13 Kurt Perham (Bikeman.Com/Pbmcoaching.Com) 14 Pete Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 0:02:20 15 Ryan Rumsey (Bikeman.Com) 16 Bill Shattuck (Corner Cycle) 17 Peter Sullivan (Svelte Cycles) 0:02:46 18 Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing) 0:03:02 19 Stephan Marcoux (Bikeman.Com) 20 Michael Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 21 James Tosca (Corner Cycle) 0:03:14 22 Aaron Millett (Riverside) 23 Kevin Buckley (Essex County Velo) 0:03:34 24 Harry Stover (Bikebarnracing.Com) 0:03:44 25 Donald Snoop Jr. (Verge Sport/Test Pilot) 0:03:51 26 John Meerse (Oa/Cyclemania) 0:04:02 27 Jerry Chabot (Cyclocrossracing.Com) 0:04:11 28 Brant Hornberger (Bikereg.Com) 0:04:27 29 Zach Magoon (Bikeman.Com) 0:04:42 30 David Hildebrand (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:05:02 31 Adam Whitney (Seven/Notubes/Fitwerx) 32 Martin Valiquette (Courtage Immobilier Br) 33 Aron Buterbaugh (Oa Performance Center/Cyclemania) 0:05:53 34 Matt Spence (Onion River Racing) 0:06:17 35 James Willsey (Gmbc/Synergy Fitness) 0:06:41 36 Steven Lehmann (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery) 0:07:07 -1lap Jeremy Brazeal (Cvc Subaru Of New England) -1lap Zachary Wills (Ibc Racing)

Masters Men 35+ Cat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Wright (Base 36/Gorham Bike/Smcc) 0:35:06 2 Robert Blinn (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:00:08 3 Christopher Darling (Portland Velo Club) 0:00:20 4 Joseph Tindal (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:00:46 5 Mike Kavanaugh (Mad River Riders) 0:00:52 6 John Plump (Minuteman Road Club) 7 John Witmer (Gmbc/Synergy Fitness) 8 Matthew Thomas (Oa/Cyclemania) 0:01:04 9 Evan Patten (Noreast Cycling/Slouch Inc.) 0:01:27 10 James Johnson (Cmcc P/B Insight) 11 Keith Limberg (Noreast Cycling) 12 Tim Noel (Burris Logistics/Fit Werx) 13 Paul Debitetto (Minuteman Road Club) 14 Armand Rodrigue Jr. (Www.Bikebarnracing.Com) 0:02:37 15 Andrew Cooper (Fxd Coaching) 0:02:50 16 Sam Aldridge (Nhcc / Velo Belknap) 17 Mark Van Liere (Minuteman Road Club / Landrys/ Epicquest) 18 Ted Hall (Acidotic Racing) 19 Raymond Cloutier (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:03:01 20 John Torrey (Cyclonauts Racers) 0:03:11 21 Tim Metzger (Noreast Cycling) 0:03:21 22 Sven Cole (Team Bikeman.Com) 0:05:04 23 Chris Trabulsie (Bikebarnracing.Com) 24 Dave Boyle 0:05:42 25 Kurt Jepson 26 Michael Hassey (Unattached) -1lap Andy Demotses (Slouch, Inc.)

Masters Men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Gunsalus (Team Fuji/Clif Bar) 0:44:46 2 Erich Gutbier (Ccc Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles) 3 Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle) 4 Paul Curley (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 0:00:26 5 Jeff Molongoski (Joe,S Garage) 0:00:57 6 William James (Bikeman.Com) 7 Stuart Boyd (Ecv) 8 Steve Witkus (Bikeman.Com) 0:01:14 9 Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 0:01:22 10 Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1) 0:01:33 11 Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy) 12 Geoff Mcintosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club) 13 Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal And Pump) 14 Paul Richard (CCB/Wheelworks) 15 John Grenier (Team Fuji Fueled By Clif Bar) 0:02:12 16 David Anderson (Essex County Velo) 17 Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 0:02:17 18 John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing) 0:02:44 19 Paul Weiss (Oa/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club) 0:02:50 20 Todd Christy (Corner Cycle) 0:02:58 21 Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks Racing) 22 Eric Marro (Bob-Goodale's Bike Shop) 23 John Buchheit (Quadcycles) 24 Keith Button (CCB Racing) 25 Christopher Burke (Cyclocrossracing.Com/Ride Blue) 26 Anders Larson (Bikeman.Com) 0:03:42 27 David Foley (Bob-Goodale's Bike Shop) 0:04:00 28 Derek Griggs (Recycled Sports) 0:04:14 29 Chip Baker (Hup United) 0:04:43 30 Wayne Barlow (Paradise Sports) 0:04:57 31 Jamison Burt (Unattached) 32 John Adamik (Essex County Velo) 0:05:09 33 Alexis Arapoff (Bikeman.Com) 0:05:19 34 Thomas Hurley (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:05:26 35 Tom Stevens (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 36 Steve Bauermeister (Noreast Cycling) 0:06:19 37 George Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery) 38 Mike Hoover (Bikeman.Com) 0:08:01 -1lap James Nash (CCB/Wheelworks) -1lap Peter Worden (Pat's Bike Shop)