Trending

Hebik speeds to early lead

Urbanowski best young rider after prologue

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Hebik (Cze) Psk Whirpool Author
2Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
3Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
4Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
5Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
6Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
7Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
8Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
10Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
11Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) Psk Whirpool Author
12Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Dhl-Author
13Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
14Mathias Belka (Ger) Lkt-Team-Brandenburg
15Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
16Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus/Bialorus
17Mateusz Mróz (Pol) Dhl-Author
18Aleksandr Shkrednikau (Blr) Bielarus/Bialorus
19Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Dhl-Author
2Petr Kaltofen (Cze) Psk Whirpool Author
3Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
4Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia I Mazury
5Felix Dehmel (Ger) Lkt-Team-Brandenburg
6Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
7Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Hebik (Cze) Psk Whirpool Author

Latest on Cyclingnews