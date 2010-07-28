Hebik speeds to early lead
Urbanowski best young rider after prologue
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martin Hebik (Cze) Psk Whirpool Author
|2
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|5
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|6
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|7
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|8
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|10
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|11
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) Psk Whirpool Author
|12
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Dhl-Author
|13
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|14
|Mathias Belka (Ger) Lkt-Team-Brandenburg
|15
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|16
|Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus/Bialorus
|17
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) Dhl-Author
|18
|Aleksandr Shkrednikau (Blr) Bielarus/Bialorus
|19
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Dhl-Author
|2
|Petr Kaltofen (Cze) Psk Whirpool Author
|3
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia I Mazury
|5
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) Lkt-Team-Brandenburg
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|7
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martin Hebik (Cze) Psk Whirpool Author
