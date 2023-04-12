Live coverage
De Brabantse Pijl: Live - cobbles and hills test the peloton
All the action from the mid-week Belgian Classic
De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne 2023: Race Home
De Brabantse Pijl past winners
Magnus Sheffield secures solo win at Brabantse Pijl
Race notes
- De Brabantse Pijl-La Flèche Brabançonne is 205.1 kilometres long, running from Leuven to Overijse.
-It has 25 climbs, finishing on the S-Bocht Overijse ascent after three 22 kilometre local laps.
-Magnus Sheffield (not racing) is the defending champion.
180 kilometres to go
The gap continues to soar for our four breakaways: it's now standing at four minutes and rising after 25 kilometres of racing
The gap is now over two minutes for the four riders out front.
The gap is rising steadily. It looks like the race has its early break of the day.
188 kilometres to go
And here are the names for the four riders up the road: Johan Meens (Bingoal-WB), Sander de Pestel (Flanders-Baloise), Rory Townsend (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) and Tord Gudmestad (Uno-X Pro Cycling). The four have roughly a minute's advantage.
Another key name to watch in the 133 starters in this year's race could well be Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), third last year and fifth in his previous participation, in 2020.
We have no previous winners in today's line up for Brabantse Pijl, by the way, as defending champion Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) is not present. However, last year's runner Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroën), also third in 2020, is taking part.
A small attack, the first of the day, goes up the road. Names through soon.
Five climbs feature on that final finishing circuit: the Hagaard (0.3 km, 8.6 percent gradient), the Hertstraat (0.7 km, 3.9 percent), the Moskesstraat (0.5 km, 6.7 percent), the Holstheide (1km, 5.2 percent) and the final S-Bocht Overijse (1.3 km, 3.7%). None of them too long then, or overly steep barring the Hagaard, but in a 200 kilometre race, the pain quickly adds up.
The final climb, the S-Bocht Overijse, is usually the decisive point of the whole race and it's tackled four times at the end of a finishing circuit, 22 kilometres in length.
This is the 63rd edition of De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne, to give the 1.Pro race its full name. Given the mixture of cobbles and climbs, it pivots the racing narrative away from the pavés of the northern Classics of the first half of the spring, towards the Ardennes Classics of the second, final part.
The race started in the town of Leuven and the first key point of the race is the Chaussée d'Alsemberg (1.6 km, gradient 2.5%) climb, 62 kilometres further on. After that, there's another 24 climbs on today's program.
205 kilometres to go
And the race has now got underway
The riders are currently in the neutralised section of the 205.1 kilometre race.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 Brabantse Pijl.
