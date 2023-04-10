Cameron Wurf runs equivalent of half-marathon after completing Paris-Roubaix

Riders letting their hair down after Paris-Roubaix is very common as the curtain comes down the cobbled Classics. Winner Mathieu van der Poel and teammates were subsequently spotted in a disco in Belgium celebrating his victory, but after taking part in the Hell of the North, Ineos Grenadiers veteran Cameron Wurf opted for a rather different form of 'rest' and recuperation.



Seemingly not sated for exercise after taking part in the fastest-ever edition of Paris-Roubaix, which the 39-year-old Australian completed in 128th place, Wurf then went on to run the equivalent of a half-marathon that evening.

According to Strava, Wurf ran for 86 minutes and 21.2 kilometres after Paris-Roubaix, titling his run, appropriately enough, 'Sunday Brick'. His ride in Paris-Roubaix was recorded on Strava with the rather more humorous title of 'So Bumpy It Hurts To Pee'.



Since then, on Monday according to Strava he has put in another 50 kilometres of recovery training, though this time he was back on his bike.

Wurf is one of the few WorldTour professionals currently combining his ‘regular’ racing with Ironman triathlons. In February, he went swimming after stages in the UAE Tour, then placed fifth in an Ironman in South Africa.



He is due to go on racing Ironmans throughout the year, with one target the World Championships in Nice in September.

However, in terms of combining disciplines that is as far as it goes for Wurf. He told Cyclingnews earlier this year, "Ironman has moved onto a whole new level since COVID, and the level's incredibly high, I don't have any bandwidth to take on any other disciplines at the moment."

On Wednesday, in any case, Wurf will likely be back to his usual 'day job', with unconfirmed reports that he will be lining up for Ineos Grenadiers in the Brabantse Pijl one-day Classic.