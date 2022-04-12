Brabantse Pijl 2022 start list

By published

Official starters as of April 12, 2022

The podium at Brabantse Pijl
The podium at Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
2Laurens De Plus (Bel)
3Luke Rowe (GBr)
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
5Ben Turner (GBr)
6Cameron Wurf (Aus)
7Magnus Sheffield (USA)

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra)
13Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
14Dries Devenyns (Bel)
15Andrea Bagioli (Ita)
16Mauri Vansevenant (Bel)
17Davide Ballerini (Ita)

Lotto Soudal
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
22Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
23Andreas Kron (Den)
24Cedric Beullens (Bel)
25Sébastien Grignard (Bel)
26Roger Kluge (Ger)
27Tim Wellens (Bel)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
31Jan Bakelants (Bel)
32Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)
33Tom Devriendt (Bel)
34Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
36Adrien Petit (Fra)
37Kevin Van Melsen (Bel)

AG2R Citroen Team
41Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra)
42Mikaël Cherel (Fra)
43Dorian Godon (Fra)
44Oliver Naesen (Bel)
45Michael Schär (Swi)
46Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
47Larry Warbasse (USA)

Bahrain Victorious
51Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn)
52Chun Kai Feng (Tpe)
53Jan Tratnik (Slo)
54Jack Haig (Aus)
55Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa)
56Dylan Teuns (Bel)
57Filip Maciejuk (Pol)

Bora-Hansgrohe
61Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
62Jordi Meeus (Bel)
63Marco Haller (Aut)
64Jonas Koch (Ger)
65Martin Laas (Est)
66Nils Politt (Ger)
67Ide Schelling (Ned)

Cofidis
71Bryan Coquard (Fra)
72Sander Armée (Bel)
74Davide Cimolai (Ita)
75Alexandre Delettre (Fra)
76Alexis Renard (Fra)
77Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel)

EF Education-EasyPost
81Michael Valgren (Den)
82Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
83Ben Healy (Irl)
84Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
85Jonas Rutsch (Ger)

Israel-Premier Tech
91Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
92Daryl Impey (RSA)
93Krists Neilands (Lat)
94Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den)
95Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
96Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
97Hugo Houle (Can)

BikeExchange-Jayco
101Michael Matthews (Aus)
102Jan Maas (Ned)
103Luke Durbridge (Aus)
104Nicholas Schultz (Aus)
105Jack Bauer (NZl)
106Luka Mezgec (Slo)
107Dion Smith (NZl)

Trek-Segafredo
111Tony Gallopin (Fra)
112Julien Bernard (Fra)
113Alexander Kamp (Den)
114Antwan Tolhoek (Ned)
115Filippo Baroncini (Ita)
117Jakob Egholm (Den)

UAE Team Emirates
121Matteo Trentin (Ita)
122Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa)
123Alessandro Covi (Ita)
124Ivo Oliveira (Por)
125Marc Hirschi (Swi)
126Finn Fisher-Black (NZl)
127Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col)

Alpecin-Fenix
131Tobias Bayer (Aut)
132Dries De Bondt (Bel)
133Floris De Tier (Bel)
134Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
135Stefano Oldani (Ita)
136Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
137Robert Stannard (Aus)

B&B Hotels-KTM
141Alan Boileau (Fra)
142Franck Bonnamour (Fra)
144Cyril Gautier (Fra)
145Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
146Eliot Lietaer (Bel)

Bardiani CSF Faizane'
151Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
153Davide Gabburo (Ita)
154Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col)
155Martin Marcellusi (Ita)
156Alessio Martinelli (Ita)
157Alex Tolio (Ita)

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
161Ludovic Robeet (Bel)
162Arjen Livyns (Bel)
163Milan Menten (Bel)
164Tom Wirtgen (Lux)
165Tom Paquot (Bel)
166Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
167Mathijs Paasschens (Ned)

Burgos-BH
171Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
172Jetse Bol (Ned)
173Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa)
174Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa)
175Alexander Molenaar (Ned)
176Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa)
177Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa)

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
181Ruben Apers (Bel)
182Jenno Berckmoes (Bel)
183Vito Braet (Bel)
184Arne Marit (Bel)
185Aaron Van Poucke (Bel)
186Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel)
187Julian Mertens (Bel)

Team Arkéa-Samsic
191Warren Barguil (Fra)
192Winner Anacona (Col)
193Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
194Benjamin Declercq (Bel)
195Christophe Noppe (Bel)
196Markus Pajur (Est)
197Kévin Vauquelin (Fra)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
201Idar Andersen (Nor)
202Ådne Holter (Nor)
203Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor)
204Jacob Madsen (Den)
205Torjus Sleen (Nor)
206Torstein Træen (Nor)
207Jonas Gregaard (Den)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.