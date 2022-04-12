Brabantse Pijl 2022 start list
By Cyclingnews published
Official starters as of April 12, 2022
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel)
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr)
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|5
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|6
|Cameron Wurf (Aus)
|7
|Magnus Sheffield (USA)
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra)
|13
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel)
|15
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita)
|16
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel)
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita)
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|22
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
|23
|Andreas Kron (Den)
|24
|Cedric Beullens (Bel)
|25
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel)
|26
|Roger Kluge (Ger)
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel)
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel)
|32
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)
|33
|Tom Devriendt (Bel)
|34
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra)
|37
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel)
|41
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra)
|42
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra)
|43
|Dorian Godon (Fra)
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi)
|46
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
|47
|Larry Warbasse (USA)
|51
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn)
|52
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe)
|53
|Jan Tratnik (Slo)
|54
|Jack Haig (Aus)
|55
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa)
|56
|Dylan Teuns (Bel)
|57
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol)
|61
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
|62
|Jordi Meeus (Bel)
|63
|Marco Haller (Aut)
|64
|Jonas Koch (Ger)
|65
|Martin Laas (Est)
|66
|Nils Politt (Ger)
|67
|Ide Schelling (Ned)
|71
|Bryan Coquard (Fra)
|72
|Sander Armée (Bel)
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita)
|75
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra)
|76
|Alexis Renard (Fra)
|77
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel)
|81
|Michael Valgren (Den)
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
|83
|Ben Healy (Irl)
|84
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
|85
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger)
|91
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
|92
|Daryl Impey (RSA)
|93
|Krists Neilands (Lat)
|94
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den)
|95
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
|96
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|97
|Hugo Houle (Can)
|101
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|102
|Jan Maas (Ned)
|103
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|104
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus)
|105
|Jack Bauer (NZl)
|106
|Luka Mezgec (Slo)
|107
|Dion Smith (NZl)
|111
|Tony Gallopin (Fra)
|112
|Julien Bernard (Fra)
|113
|Alexander Kamp (Den)
|114
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned)
|115
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita)
|117
|Jakob Egholm (Den)
|121
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|122
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa)
|123
|Alessandro Covi (Ita)
|124
|Ivo Oliveira (Por)
|125
|Marc Hirschi (Swi)
|126
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl)
|127
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col)
|131
|Tobias Bayer (Aut)
|132
|Dries De Bondt (Bel)
|133
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|134
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|135
|Stefano Oldani (Ita)
|136
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
|137
|Robert Stannard (Aus)
|141
|Alan Boileau (Fra)
|142
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra)
|144
|Cyril Gautier (Fra)
|145
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|146
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel)
|151
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
|153
|Davide Gabburo (Ita)
|154
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col)
|155
|Martin Marcellusi (Ita)
|156
|Alessio Martinelli (Ita)
|157
|Alex Tolio (Ita)
|161
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel)
|162
|Arjen Livyns (Bel)
|163
|Milan Menten (Bel)
|164
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux)
|165
|Tom Paquot (Bel)
|166
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
|167
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned)
|171
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|172
|Jetse Bol (Ned)
|173
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa)
|174
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa)
|175
|Alexander Molenaar (Ned)
|176
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa)
|177
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa)
|181
|Ruben Apers (Bel)
|182
|Jenno Berckmoes (Bel)
|183
|Vito Braet (Bel)
|184
|Arne Marit (Bel)
|185
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel)
|186
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel)
|187
|Julian Mertens (Bel)
|191
|Warren Barguil (Fra)
|192
|Winner Anacona (Col)
|193
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
|194
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel)
|195
|Christophe Noppe (Bel)
|196
|Markus Pajur (Est)
|197
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra)
|201
|Idar Andersen (Nor)
|202
|Ådne Holter (Nor)
|203
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor)
|204
|Jacob Madsen (Den)
|205
|Torjus Sleen (Nor)
|206
|Torstein Træen (Nor)
|207
|Jonas Gregaard (Den)
