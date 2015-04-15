Trending

Hermans holds off pack for Brabantse Pijl win

BMC rider survives from breakaway

Image 1 of 68

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 68

Dave Tanner (IAM Cycling) was part of the breakaway with Ben Hermans (BMC)

Dave Tanner (IAM Cycling) was part of the breakaway with Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 68

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 68

Svein Tuft leads the Orica-GreenEdge train

Svein Tuft leads the Orica-GreenEdge train
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 68

Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast)

Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 68

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 68

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) before the race got underway

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) before the race got underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 68

Winner Ben Hermans (BMC) before the race got underway

Winner Ben Hermans (BMC) before the race got underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 68

Hermans collects his trophies.

Hermans collects his trophies.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 68

Fredrik Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) before the race got underway

Fredrik Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) before the race got underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 68

Caleb Fairly (Giant-Alpecin) before the race got underway

Caleb Fairly (Giant-Alpecin) before the race got underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 68

Brian Bulgaç (Lotto Jumbo) before the race got underway

Brian Bulgaç (Lotto Jumbo) before the race got underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 68

Wilo Kelderman (Lotto Jumbo) before the race got underway

Wilo Kelderman (Lotto Jumbo) before the race got underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 68

Marc de Maar (Roompot) before the race got underway

Marc de Maar (Roompot) before the race got underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 68

Lucus Euser (UnitedHealthcare) before the race got underway

Lucus Euser (UnitedHealthcare) before the race got underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 68

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) before the race got underway

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) before the race got underway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 68

The peloton passes by a church

The peloton passes by a church
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 68

Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk) getting aero

Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk) getting aero
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 68

Michael Boogerd hands Jesper Asselman (Roompot) a bidon

Michael Boogerd hands Jesper Asselman (Roompot) a bidon
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 68

The finishline in Overijse

The finishline in Overijse
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 68

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 68

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 68

Alex Kirsch (Cult Energy) drives the pace in the breakaway

Alex Kirsch (Cult Energy) drives the pace in the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 68

A Novo Nordisk rider on the ground after a crash in the peloton

A Novo Nordisk rider on the ground after a crash in the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 68

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) does not looked impressed after crashing

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) does not looked impressed after crashing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 68

Ben Hermans with his BMC soigneur after winning the race

Ben Hermans with his BMC soigneur after winning the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 68

Björn Leukemans (Wanty) checks himself over after crashing

Björn Leukemans (Wanty) checks himself over after crashing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 68

Riders get back on their feet after a crash in the peloton

Riders get back on their feet after a crash in the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 68

Ben Hermans is congratulated by Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Ben Hermans is congratulated by Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 68

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) has his wounds disinfected on the fly

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) has his wounds disinfected on the fly
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC) passes under the 1km to go banner

Ben Hermans (BMC) passes under the 1km to go banner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 68

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 68

Gilbert holds up number one for Ben Hermans on the podium

Gilbert holds up number one for Ben Hermans on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 68

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Michael Matthews, Ben Hermans, Philippe Gilbert

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Michael Matthews, Ben Hermans, Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 68

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Michael Matthews, Ben Hermans, Philippe Gilbert

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Michael Matthews, Ben Hermans, Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 68

Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) gets medical attention

Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) gets medical attention
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 68

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 68

Marco Marcaot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) attacks

Marco Marcaot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 68

Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 68

A crash in the peloton

A crash in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 68

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Michael Matthews, Ben Hermans, Philippe Gilbert

The podium in Brabantse Pijl: Michael Matthews, Ben Hermans, Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 68

Javier Mejias (Novo Nordisk)

Javier Mejias (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 68

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 68

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep)

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC) wins Brabantse Pijl

Ben Hermans (BMC) wins Brabantse Pijl
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 68

BMC's Ben Hermans wins the 2015 De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne.

BMC's Ben Hermans wins the 2015 De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne.
Image 53 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team) and David Tanner (IAM Cycling).

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team) and David Tanner (IAM Cycling).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team) and David Tanner (IAM Cycling).

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team) and David Tanner (IAM Cycling).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 68

Hermans on his way to taking the Brabantse Pijl win.

Hermans on his way to taking the Brabantse Pijl win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 68

Hermans jumped away solo in the closing kilometres.

Hermans jumped away solo in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 68

Hermans salutes his victory as the field closes.

Hermans salutes his victory as the field closes.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 68

Matthews, Hermans and Gilbert on the podium.

Matthews, Hermans and Gilbert on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 68

Hermand sprays the victor's champagne.

Hermand sprays the victor's champagne.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 68

Hermans on the Brabantse Pijl podium.

Hermans on the Brabantse Pijl podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 68

Matthews won the bunch sprint for second.

Matthews won the bunch sprint for second.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 68

Gilbert crosses the line for third place.

Gilbert crosses the line for third place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 68

Hermans celebrates his win.

Hermans celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 68

Hermans was just able to hold off the bunch.

Hermans was just able to hold off the bunch.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 68

Riders at the start of the race.

Riders at the start of the race.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 68

UnitedHealthcare's Alessandro Bazzana.

UnitedHealthcare's Alessandro Bazzana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 68

Matthews at the start.

Matthews at the start.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team) and David Tanner (IAM Cycling).

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing Team) and David Tanner (IAM Cycling).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Ben Hermans (BMC) held off the chasers with a huge effort on the final climb to win De Brabantse Pijl- La Flèche Brabançonne.

Related Articles

De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne past winners

Orica-GreenEdge backing Matthews at Brabantse Pijl

The Belgian race traditionally marks the switch from the cobbled Classics to the Ardennes Classics and the tough, twisting final circuits usually inspire some aggressive racing.

Hermans was in a late attack with David Tanner (IAM Cycling) that seemed doomed to be caught but he dug deep and managed to win alone, as the chasers scrambled for the placings. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) tried to lead out the sprint in pursuit of Hermans but could only finish second. 2014 winner and perhaps the BMC team leader for the race, Philippe Gilbert, finished third. Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) was fourth and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) was fifth.

Hermans needed time to catch his breath and understand what he had achieved before riding to the podium area. It was only the third win of his professional career, and the first since taking the Trofeo Inca in Mallorca back in 2011.

"The race was really hard in the beginning but I could stay on the wheels and save energy," he said. "I’ve done this race several times and I’d suffered in the past. But I told Philippe (Gilbert) that (I felt good) and said he should tell me if he wants to me to make the race hard and go in a counter-attack. That’s what I did and it went all good and I could win the race."

"I was very scared of being caught. You don’t have many chances to win a race in this way, if you’re not explosive and you don’t have a sprint like Philippe, you don’t have many chances. I was in a good position and had to push all the watts I had and lucky it was enough."

Matthews was disappointed to finish second for a second consecutive year but promised to try again in 2016.

"I had really good legs today and my team positioned me really well but unfortunately I had no teammates left in the last 15km. I just had to play my cards hoping that another team as going to bring it back. Unfortunately I won the sprint to the line but it was second, not for first."

"This is a race that suits me and that I enjoy racing. It’s really nice weather today and it’s a positive race to prepare for the Ardennes too. I’ll be back next year, trying to win it," he said.

How it happened

The 205km race route includes 26 tough climbs, with a loop south of Brussels via Waterloo after the start in the centre of Leuven, east of the capital. The climbs come thick and fast in the second half of the race on the tough 27km circuit that is covered four times.

Kirsch was dropped quite quickly as the climbs started to take their toll but the other two ploughed on, making the peloton chase hard and causing a natural selection out of the back of the race. They were eventually caught with 30km to go but other attacks quickly formed as the huge crowds cheered them up the climbs.

Tanner and Hermans went away as BMC set up its tactical plan for Gilbert, with others setting off in pursuit of the pair. The chasing group of eight riders included Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) but the peloton was preparing for the final and pulled back mid-way through the final lap.

Only Hermans and Tanner remained out front and had a 30-second lead with seven kilometres to go. It seemed they would be caught and Tanner faded on a climb, but Hermans powered on alone. Behind the Etixx-QuickStep team set up an attack by Julian Alaphilippe but he was quickly caught as CCC Sprandi rode for Rebellin and BMC protected Gilbert.

Hermans focused on reaching the finishing straight and then eased up to savour his solo victory. Matthews lead out the sprint and won it well but it was second place, with Gilbert and the rest of the chase group just behind him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:45:14
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:02
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
11Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
16Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:14
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:19
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:24
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:38
28Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:42
29Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:47
30David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
31Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:52
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:53
33Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
34Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:05
39Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
40Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
41Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
42Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:23
43Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:32
44Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:45
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:51
47David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:02
48Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
49Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
50Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:16
51Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:31
52Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast0:02:53
53Marc Demaar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
54Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
55Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:58
58Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
59Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
61Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:22
64Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:39
65Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:53
66Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
68Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
69Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
71Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
74Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
76Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
79Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
85Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
86Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
88Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:14
92Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
96Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
99Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
100Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
101Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
103Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
104Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:35
105Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
106Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFCampbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFJan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBiel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFCarlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFrantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKarel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFChristian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMichael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFJoel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFNick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
DNFElia Favilli (Ita) Southeast
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFNicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNSNathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNSAlex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

 

Latest on Cyclingnews