Trending

Mørkøv sprints to Danish road race title

Øllegaard, Von Folsach put Continental teams on podium

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
2Morten Øllegaard (Den) Blue Water Cycling
3Casper Von Folsach (Den) Team Tre-For
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
6Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
7Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
8Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Designa Køkken - Knudsgaard

Latest on Cyclingnews