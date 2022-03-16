Wiebes wins Nokere Koerse voor Dames
By Daniel Ostanek published
Team DSM sprinter surges away on cobbled rise to finish
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) took a comprehensive victory at Nokere Koerse, surging away from the peloton on the final ascent of the Nokereberg to go clear in the closing metres of the 126-kilometre race.
The Dutchwomen, also a winner in Nokere in 2019, was by far the strongest on the uphill cobbled run to the line, taking the win by several bike lengths with a seated sprint.
Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) rounded out the podium some way back.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
