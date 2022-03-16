Wiebes wins Nokere Koerse voor Dames

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) took a comprehensive victory at Nokere Koerse, surging away from the peloton on the final ascent of the Nokereberg to go clear in the closing metres of the 126-kilometre race.

The Dutchwomen, also a winner in Nokere in 2019, was by far the strongest on the uphill cobbled run to the line, taking the win by several bike lengths with a seated sprint.

Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) rounded out the podium some way back.