Kulhavy wins in Czech
Stevkova victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|1:42:24
|2
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:01:55
|3
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:02:17
|4
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:02:25
|5
|Tomas Vokrouhlik (Cze)
|0:03:15
|6
|Michal Kanera (Cze)
|0:05:02
|7
|Ivan Rybarik (Cze)
|0:07:26
|8
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|0:07:57
|9
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|0:14:17
|10
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:15:32
|11
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze)
|12
|Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)
|DNF
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|1:22:39
|2
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:01:20
|3
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|0:05:56
|4
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|0:07:20
|5
|Alla Boyko (Ukr)
|0:08:09
|6
|Martina Nemcova (Cze)
|0:09:29
|7
|Hana Jezkova (Cze)
|0:14:02
|8
|Katarina Uhlarikova (Svk)
|0:16:38
|9
|Sona Jurkova (Cze)
|0:19:36
|10
|Irena Berková (Cze)
|0:21:03
|11
|Veronika Strašilova (Cze)
|12
|Zdenka Nemcová (Cze)
|13
|Petra Krbová (Cze)
|14
|Renata Burdova (Cze)
|DNF
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|DNF
|Pavlina Marackova (Cze)
