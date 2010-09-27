Trending

Kulhavy wins in Czech

Stevkova victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)1:42:24
2Milan Spesny (Cze)0:01:55
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:02:17
4Filip Eberl (Cze)0:02:25
5Tomas Vokrouhlik (Cze)0:03:15
6Michal Kanera (Cze)0:05:02
7Ivan Rybarik (Cze)0:07:26
8Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)0:07:57
9Lukas Sablik (Cze)0:14:17
10Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:15:32
11Jiri Hudecek (Cze)
12Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)
DNFChristoph Soukup (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janka Stevkova (Svk)1:22:39
2Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:01:20
3Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:05:56
4Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)0:07:20
5Alla Boyko (Ukr)0:08:09
6Martina Nemcova (Cze)0:09:29
7Hana Jezkova (Cze)0:14:02
8Katarina Uhlarikova (Svk)0:16:38
9Sona Jurkova (Cze)0:19:36
10Irena Berková (Cze)0:21:03
11Veronika Strašilova (Cze)
12Zdenka Nemcová (Cze)
13Petra Krbová (Cze)
14Renata Burdova (Cze)
DNFLenka Bulisova (Cze)
DNFPavlina Marackova (Cze)

