Kulhavy wins latest round of Czech National Cup
Stevkova victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|2:01:24
|2
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|0:00:14
|3
|Tomas Vokrouhlik (Cze)
|0:01:43
|4
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze)
|0:02:56
|5
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|0:05:33
|6
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:07:20
|7
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:09:08
|8
|Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)
|0:09:31
|9
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:10:25
|10
|Jan Jobanek (Cze)
|11
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|12
|Lukas Hanus (Svk)
|13
|Ivan Rybarik (Cze)
|14
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|15
|Michal Kanera (Cze)
|16
|Martin Fucik (Cze)
|17
|Josef Maitner (Cze)
|DNS
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|1:37:00
|2
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|0:01:16
|3
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:03:11
|4
|Martina Nemcova (Cze)
|0:08:00
|5
|Katarina Uhlarikova (Svk)
|0:10:25
|6
|Hana Jezkova (Cze)
|0:11:17
|7
|Petra Tlamkova (Cze)
|0:11:44
|8
|Sona Jurkova (Cze)
|9
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|10
|Pavla Novakova (Cze)
|11
|Irena Berková (Cze)
|12
|Petra Krbová (Cze)
|13
|Zdenka Nemcová (Cze)
|14
|Radka Pospíšilová (Cze)
|15
|Renata Burdova (Cze)
|DNF
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
