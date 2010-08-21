Trending

Kulhavy wins latest round of Czech National Cup

Stevkova victorious in women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)2:01:24
2Christoph Soukup (Aut)0:00:14
3Tomas Vokrouhlik (Cze)0:01:43
4Jiri Hudecek (Cze)0:02:56
5Kristian Hynek (Cze)0:05:33
6Filip Eberl (Cze)0:07:20
7Milan Spesny (Cze)0:09:08
8Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)0:09:31
9Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:10:25
10Jan Jobanek (Cze)
11Matous Ulman (Cze)
12Lukas Hanus (Svk)
13Ivan Rybarik (Cze)
14Lukas Sablik (Cze)
15Michal Kanera (Cze)
16Martin Fucik (Cze)
17Josef Maitner (Cze)
DNSPavel Boudny (Cze)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janka Stevkova (Svk)1:37:00
2Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)0:01:16
3Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:03:11
4Martina Nemcova (Cze)0:08:00
5Katarina Uhlarikova (Svk)0:10:25
6Hana Jezkova (Cze)0:11:17
7Petra Tlamkova (Cze)0:11:44
8Sona Jurkova (Cze)
9Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
10Pavla Novakova (Cze)
11Irena Berková (Cze)
12Petra Krbová (Cze)
13Zdenka Nemcová (Cze)
14Radka Pospíšilová (Cze)
15Renata Burdova (Cze)
DNFLucie Vesela (Cze)

