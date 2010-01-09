Stybar, Nash claim Czech titles
Havlikova, Dlask take silver in Tabor dress rehearsal
Image 1 of 27
Image 2 of 27
Image 3 of 27
Image 4 of 27
Image 5 of 27
Image 6 of 27
Image 7 of 27
Image 8 of 27
Image 9 of 27
Image 10 of 27
Image 11 of 27
Image 12 of 27
Image 13 of 27
Image 14 of 27
Image 15 of 27
Image 16 of 27
Image 17 of 27
Image 18 of 27
Image 19 of 27
Image 20 of 27
Image 21 of 27
Image 22 of 27
Image 23 of 27
Image 24 of 27
Image 25 of 27
Image 26 of 27
Image 27 of 27
|1
|Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
|0:42:00
|2
|Pavla Havlíková (AVB Cycling Team)
|0:00:46
|3
|Jana Kyptová (Johnson Controls Aš Mb)
|0:03:20
|4
|Zuzana Pirzkallová (KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N)
|0:05:24
|5
|Karolína Kalašová (Scott Cycling Team Kolín)
|0:06:13
|6
|Jitka Škarnitzlová (Dimp - Giant Team)
|0:06:50
|7
|Pavlína Marácková (S.K. Jir(Í Team Ostrava)
|0:09:31
|8
|Romana Danecková (ACS Drak Vrbno)
|-1lap
|9
|Michaela Ištvánová (ACS Stará Ves N. Ondr Ejnicí)
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|1:00:04
|2
|Petr Dlask (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:00:38
|3
|Martin Bína (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)
|0:00:47
|4
|Martin Zlámalík (Volvo Auto Hase Mtb Team)
|5
|Radomír Ml. Šimunek (BKCP - Powerplus)
|0:02:24
|6
|Ondrej Bambula (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)
|0:02:40
|7
|Lubomír Petruš (BKXP - Powerplus)
|0:03:20
|8
|Zdenek Mlynár (Max Cursor)
|0:03:24
|9
|Jirí Polnický (Sunweb - Projob Cycling Team)
|0:03:43
|10
|Kamil Ausbuher (Prodoli Remerx Team)
|0:03:48
|11
|Jan Škarnitzl (Dimp - Giant Team)
|12
|Jan Nesvadba (KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N)
|0:03:56
|13
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Johnson Controls Aš Mb)
|0:04:36
|14
|Karel Hník (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:04:56
|15
|Filip Eberl (Scott Cycling Team Kolín)
|0:05:36
|16
|David Menger (Prodoli Remerx Team)
|0:05:48
|17
|Petr Novotný (TJ Stadion Louny)
|0:06:02
|18
|Tomáš Janošek (ACK Stará Ves N. Ondr Ejnicí)
|0:06:49
|19
|Michal Benda (Johnson Controls Aš Mb)
|0:07:32
|20
|Filip Adel (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)
|0:08:09
|21
|Josef Soukup (Duratec)
|0:08:46
|22
|Michal Šimerle (KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N)
|0:08:57
|23
|Bretislav Rohel (Forman Cycling Team)
|0:09:08
|24
|Ivo Plevák (Max Cursor)
|0:09:10
|25
|Karel Nepraš (Ack Stará Ves N. Ondr Ejnicí)
|0:09:42
|26
|Tomáš Podrazil (TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy)
|0:09:50
|27
|Martin Rehák (Scott Cycling Team Kolín)
|-1lap
|28
|Jakub Rohlík (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)
|-2laps
|29
|Jakub Friml (Scott Cycling Team Kolín)
|30
|Petr Linhart (TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy)
|31
|Lukáš Kovanda (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)
|32
|Pavel Jelínek (Kc Slavia Praha)
|33
|Josef Suchý (Johnson Controls Aš Mb)
|-3laps
|34
|Marek Farkaš (TJ Lokomotiva Beroun)
|-4laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy