Stybar, Nash claim Czech titles

Havlikova, Dlask take silver in Tabor dress rehearsal

The elite men's podium: Petr Dlask, Zdenek Stybar and Martin Bina.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Pavla Havlikova leads Nash over the barriers.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Jana Kyptova (Johnson Controls)

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Katerina Nash (Luna)

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Pavla Havlikova (AVB)

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Jana Kyptova heads toward a bronze in her national championships.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Katerina Nash (Luna) on the snowy climb in Tabor.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Katerina Nash gets encouragement from the fans.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Katerina Nash (Luna) wins nationals in Tabor.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Katerina Nash (Luna) won the Czech 'cross title.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
The elite women's podium: Pavla Havlikova, Katerina Nash and Jana Kyptova.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Zdenek Stybar on the attack in Tabor.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Martin Zlamalik chases after a podium spot.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Martin Bina (Cyklo Team Budvar)

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Petr Dlask (Telenet Fidea) on his way to silver in the Czech championships.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Zdenek Stybar flies over the barriers in Tabor.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Ondrej Bambula at the barriers.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Petr Dlask (Telenet Fidea) is tailed by Bina in the Czech championships

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Radomir Simunek was in trouble in Tabor.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Zdenek Stybar on his way to the win in Tabor.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Zdenek Stybar sporting protective neckwear.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) repeats his win in his Czech national championships.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Petr Dlask (Telenet Fidea) finishes second in Tabor, completing a 1-2 finish for his team.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Martin Bina outsprints Martin Zlamalik for the podium.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Zdenek Stybar had plenty of fans at the national championships in Tabor.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Fans get a bird's eye view of the elite men's podium in Tabor.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)

Elite women
1Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)0:42:00
2Pavla Havlíková (AVB Cycling Team)0:00:46
3Jana Kyptová (Johnson Controls Aš Mb)0:03:20
4Zuzana Pirzkallová (KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N)0:05:24
5Karolína Kalašová (Scott Cycling Team Kolín)0:06:13
6Jitka Škarnitzlová (Dimp - Giant Team)0:06:50
7Pavlína Marácková (S.K. Jir(Í Team Ostrava)0:09:31
8Romana Danecková (ACS Drak Vrbno)-1lap
9Michaela Ištvánová (ACS Stará Ves N. Ondr Ejnicí)

Elite men
1Zdenek Štybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)1:00:04
2Petr Dlask (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)0:00:38
3Martin Bína (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)0:00:47
4Martin Zlámalík (Volvo Auto Hase Mtb Team)
5Radomír Ml. Šimunek (BKCP - Powerplus)0:02:24
6Ondrej Bambula (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)0:02:40
7Lubomír Petruš (BKXP - Powerplus)0:03:20
8Zdenek Mlynár (Max Cursor)0:03:24
9Jirí Polnický (Sunweb - Projob Cycling Team)0:03:43
10Kamil Ausbuher (Prodoli Remerx Team)0:03:48
11Jan Škarnitzl (Dimp - Giant Team)
12Jan Nesvadba (KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N)0:03:56
13Vladimír Kyzivát (Johnson Controls Aš Mb)0:04:36
14Karel Hník (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)0:04:56
15Filip Eberl (Scott Cycling Team Kolín)0:05:36
16David Menger (Prodoli Remerx Team)0:05:48
17Petr Novotný (TJ Stadion Louny)0:06:02
18Tomáš Janošek (ACK Stará Ves N. Ondr Ejnicí)0:06:49
19Michal Benda (Johnson Controls Aš Mb)0:07:32
20Filip Adel (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)0:08:09
21Josef Soukup (Duratec)0:08:46
22Michal Šimerle (KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N)0:08:57
23Bretislav Rohel (Forman Cycling Team)0:09:08
24Ivo Plevák (Max Cursor)0:09:10
25Karel Nepraš (Ack Stará Ves N. Ondr Ejnicí)0:09:42
26Tomáš Podrazil (TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy)0:09:50
27Martin Rehák (Scott Cycling Team Kolín)-1lap
28Jakub Rohlík (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)-2laps
29Jakub Friml (Scott Cycling Team Kolín)
30Petr Linhart (TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy)
31Lukáš Kovanda (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)
32Pavel Jelínek (Kc Slavia Praha)
33Josef Suchý (Johnson Controls Aš Mb)-3laps
34Marek Farkaš (TJ Lokomotiva Beroun)-4laps

