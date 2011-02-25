Trending

Skarnitzl wins opening time trial by fraction of a second

Langvad continues winning ways

Image 1 of 17

Rene Tann (German National Team)

Rene Tann (German National Team)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 17

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) on her way to victory

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) on her way to victory
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 17

Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) racing downhill

Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) racing downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 17

Helen Grobert (German National Team)

Helen Grobert (German National Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 17

Marcel Fleschhut (German National Team)

Marcel Fleschhut (German National Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 17

Mona Eiberweiser (German National Team)

Mona Eiberweiser (German National Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 17

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) descends

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) descends
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 17

Marios Athanasiades (Omonoia) of Cyprus

Marios Athanasiades (Omonoia) of Cyprus
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 9 of 17

A racer in the opening time trial stage at Afxentia

A racer in the opening time trial stage at Afxentia
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 10 of 17

Rene Tann (German National Team)

Rene Tann (German National Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 11 of 17

Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls)

Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 17

Afxentia time trial stage winners Jan Skarnitzl and Annika Langvad

Afxentia time trial stage winners Jan Skarnitzl and Annika Langvad
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 17

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) descends some stairs

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) descends some stairs
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 17

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)

Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 17

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets)

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 17

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) races uphill

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) races uphill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 17 of 17

Christoph Soukop (Union RC Hitec Team) crashes on a downhill

Christoph Soukop (Union RC Hitec Team) crashes on a downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

In the second round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup, Annika Langvad and Jan Skarnitzl took the lead in the opening 5.5km time trial stage of the Afxentia race in the Macheras Mountains.

"Unbelievable," said the Czech Skarnitzl said after recognizing that he had ridden the fastest time in Friday's time trial.

"Impossible," said Dutchman Henk-Jaap Moorlag when he was told that he finished second and was beaten by just 0.42 seconds.

"It didn't feel fast," said Rabobank-Giant's Moorlag after finishing the lap on the new, shorter cross country course. But nearly every rider said the same, largely because the cross country pros at this point in the season are not used to the demands of such high intensity efforts.

Skarnitzl, who changed the teams from Giant to Rubena Birell Specialized over the winter, didn't expect the success. "I got my bike one day before (last weekend's) Voroklini race, and I'm still not used to it. And I changed my coach and my training program." Skarnitzl won the 2010 Cyprus Sunshine Cup 2010.

Moorlag, an under 23 racer, said that after having a bad day at the Sunshine Cup opener in Voroklini last weekend, he's been feeling better and better every day.

Sunshine Cup opener winner Karl Markt again showed himself to be in good form with a third place finish, just 1.41 seconds behind Skarnitzl. On Saturday's second stage, a point-to-point race, he will be in the mix to fight for the podium. The same should be true for Emil Lindgren, who finished 1.54 seconds back today.

"I wanted to win but my ride was not too bad, I think," said Lindgren.

In the women's contest, Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) continued what she had started at Voroklini: winning. She took victory in the time trial by 46 seconds over Slovenian Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) and by 1:14 over Lene Byberg (Specialized).

"I really like the course," said Langvad. " With my new Fuji bike, racing felt like playing and having fun."

Klemencic was okay with her second place. "Time trialling is not my discipline, and I felt better than five days ago," she said.

For Byberg, the time trial was her first race in seven months, when she finished her season with physical problems. "I'd rather like to do five laps than one, but I felt the power in my legs, and I had the fire I missed last year," said the Norwegian optimistically.

Three-time four cross overall World Cup winner Anneke Beerten of the Netherlands ended up in a respectable 24th place (at +4:06). "[It was] unbelievably hard, my legs were exploding. The intensity is so crazy," said Beerten. "I was so nervous before the start, even after all the years of racing." It was her debut in cross country racing.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:16:33
2Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:00
3Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:00:01
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:02
5Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek0:00:14
6Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:00:18
7Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek0:00:20
8Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:00:21
9Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:24
10Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:24
11Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing0:00:34
12Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek0:00:34
13Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:00:38
14Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:38
15Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:00:39
16Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:00:39
17Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:00:39
18Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:00:41
19Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:00:48
20Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region0:00:54
21Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek0:00:55
22Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark0:00:55
23Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team0:00:56
24Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:57
25Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:01:01
26Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:01
27Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:01
28Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:01:01
29Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek0:01:01
30Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:01:03
31Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:01:03
32Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket0:01:06
33Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:01:08
34Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:01:08
35Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor0:01:09
36Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team0:01:11
37Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:01:11
38Pavel Pryadein (Rus)0:01:12
39Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:01:14
40Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK0:01:15
41Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:01:20
42Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:01:20
43Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee0:01:21
44Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team0:01:22
45Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team0:01:24
46Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub0:01:29
47Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:01:30
48Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:01:32
49Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:01:34
50Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:36
51Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:01:42
52Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:43
53Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:01:44
54Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls0:01:44
55Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:01:48
56Martin Loo (Est)0:01:50
57Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District0:01:50
58Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team0:01:52
59Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets0:02:01
60Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets0:02:06
61Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:02:08
62Anatoly Gravilov (Rus)0:02:08
63Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle0:02:11
64Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team0:02:12
65Felix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team0:02:13
66Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia0:02:13
67Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls0:02:13
68Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:02:14
69Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn0:02:16
70Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco0:02:18
71Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia0:02:23
72Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria0:02:24
73Aleksey Leontyev (Rus)0:02:25
74Anton Liubyi (Ukr)0:02:28
75Antoniades Dimitrios (Gre) Greek National Team0:02:31
76Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor0:02:40
77Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:02:55
78Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB0:03:04
79Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:03:12
80Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greek National Team0:03:14
81Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team0:03:15
82Denis Khobotov (Rus)0:03:15
83Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region0:03:16
84Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)0:03:41
85Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:03:51
86Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos0:03:58
87Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB0:04:09
88Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region0:04:25
89Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:04:27
90Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club0:04:42
91Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason0:07:20
92Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos0:11:05
93Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom)0:11:48
94Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason0:17:00
DNSSergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSThomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
DNSOleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSStefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls
DNSJelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
DNSDmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSGeorgios Pattes - Toumanis (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek
DNSMichalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol
DNSMattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
DNSKiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia
DNSAlexey Kuzmenko (Rus) Primorskiy District
DNSSalah Rabah (Lib)
DNSZaher El Hage (Lib)
DNSVladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) P.O.L

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets0:19:22
2Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:00:46
3Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team0:01:14
4Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike0:01:21
5Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn0:01:40
6Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:01:41
7Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team0:01:50
8Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team0:01:51
9Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes0:02:13
10Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) German National Team0:02:25
11Iana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:02:28
12Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany0:02:28
13Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets0:02:33
14Maria Osl  (Aut) Fischer-BMC0:02:37
15Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:02:41
16Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team0:02:46
17Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District0:02:47
18Ann Berglund (Swe)0:03:01
19Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team0:03:17
20Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways0:03:22
21Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:03:28
22Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team0:03:43
23Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team0:03:57
24Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek0:04:07
25Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:04:17
26Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:04:21
27Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region0:04:36
28Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se0:05:07
29Marta Terershchuk (Ukr)0:05:12
30Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma0:05:33
31Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava0:05:37
32Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness0:06:24
33Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club0:06:59
34Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne0:07:08
35Jelena Petrova (Lat)0:12:10
36Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team0:26:09
37Nadine Rieder (Ger) German National Team0:35:06
DNSNataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSAlla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSOxana Rybakova (Rus)
DNSKristine N?Rgaard (Den) HMTBK
DNSDemetra Antoniou (Cyp)
DNSAndria Christophorou (Cyp)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District0:18:42
2Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region0:00:24
3Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District0:00:25
4Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)0:00:29
5Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District0:00:33
6Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region0:00:38
7Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia0:00:50
8Artem Shevtsov (Ukr)0:01:01
9Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region0:01:20
10Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:01:38
11Andria Christophorou (Cyp)0:02:16
12Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L0:02:30
13Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:02:49
14Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:03:29
15Mikhail Protonin (Rus)0:03:55
16Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:04:42
17Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia0:05:40
DNSKiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason
DNSIrineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos
DNSAndreas Kangelaris (Cyp)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region0:24:41
2Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:03:57
3Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:05:22

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol0:27:51

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viktor Szasz (Hun)0:25:56
2Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas0:03:20
DNSAntreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
DNSAchilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko
DNSVasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
DNSDamalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia

Elite men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:16:33
2Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:00
3Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:00:01
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:02
5Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek0:00:14
6Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:00:18
7Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek0:00:20
8Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon0:00:21
9Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:24
10Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:24
11Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing0:00:34
12Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek0:00:34
13Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:00:38
14Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:38
15Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:00:39
16Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized0:00:39
17Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:00:39
18Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:00:41
19Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:00:48
20Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region0:00:54
21Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek0:00:55
22Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark0:00:55
23Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team0:00:56
24Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:57
25Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:01:01
26Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:01
27Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:01
28Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:01:01
29Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek0:01:01
30Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:01:03
31Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:01:03
32Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket0:01:06
33Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:01:08
34Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:01:08
35Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor0:01:09
36Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team0:01:11
37Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:01:11
38Pavel Pryadein (Rus)0:01:12
39Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:01:14
40Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK0:01:15
41Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:01:20
42Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:01:20
43Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee0:01:21
44Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team0:01:22
45Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team0:01:24
46Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub0:01:29
47Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:01:30
48Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District0:01:32
49Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:01:34
50Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:36
51Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:01:42
52Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:43
53Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:01:44
54Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls0:01:44
55Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica0:01:48
56Martin Loo (Est)0:01:50
57Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District0:01:50
58Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team0:01:52
59Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets0:02:01
60Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets0:02:06
61Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:02:08
62Anatoly Gravilov (Rus)0:02:08
63Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle0:02:11
64Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team0:02:12
65Felix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team0:02:13
66Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia0:02:13
67Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls0:02:13
68Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:02:14
69Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn0:02:16
70Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco0:02:18
71Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia0:02:23
72Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria0:02:24
73Aleksey Leontyev (Rus)0:02:25
74Anton Liubyi (Ukr)0:02:28
75Antoniades Dimitrios (Gre) Greek National Team0:02:31
76Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor0:02:40
77Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:02:55
78Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB0:03:04
79Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:03:12
80Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greek National Team0:03:14
81Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team0:03:15
82Denis Khobotov (Rus)0:03:15
83Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region0:03:16
84Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)0:03:41
85Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:03:51
86Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos0:03:58
87Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB0:04:09
88Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region0:04:25
89Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:04:27
90Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club0:04:42
91Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason0:07:20
92Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos0:11:05
93Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom)0:11:48
94Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason0:17:00
DNSSergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSThomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
DNSOleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSStefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls
DNSJelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
DNSDmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSGeorgios Pattes - Toumanis (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek
DNSMichalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol
DNSMattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
DNSKiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia
DNSAlexey Kuzmenko (Rus) Primorskiy District
DNSSalah Rabah (Lib)
DNSZaher El Hage (Lib)
DNSVladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) P.O.L

Elite women men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets0:19:22
2Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:00:46
3Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team0:01:14
4Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike0:01:21
5Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn0:01:40
6Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:01:41
7Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team0:01:50
8Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team0:01:51
9Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes0:02:13
10Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) German National Team0:02:25
11Iana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:02:28
12Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany0:02:28
13Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets0:02:33
14Maria Osl  (Aut) Fischer-BMC0:02:37
15Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:02:41
16Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team0:02:46
17Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District0:02:47
18Ann Berglund (Swe)0:03:01
19Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team0:03:17
20Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways0:03:22
21Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:03:28
22Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team0:03:43
23Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team0:03:57
24Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek0:04:07
25Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:04:17
26Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:04:21
27Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region0:04:36
28Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se0:05:07
29Marta Terershchuk (Ukr)0:05:12
30Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma0:05:33
31Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava0:05:37
32Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness0:06:24
33Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club0:06:59
34Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne0:07:08
35Jelena Petrova (Lat)0:12:10
36Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team0:26:09
37Nadine Rieder (Ger) German National Team0:35:06
DNSNataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSAlla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNSOxana Rybakova (Rus)
DNSKristine N?Rgaard (Den) HMTBK
DNSDemetra Antoniou (Cyp)
DNSAndria Christophorou (Cyp)

Junior men men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District0:18:42
2Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region0:00:24
3Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District0:00:25
4Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)0:00:29
5Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District0:00:33
6Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region0:00:38
7Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia0:00:50
8Artem Shevtsov (Ukr)0:01:01
9Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region0:01:20
10Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale0:01:38
11Andria Christophorou (Cyp)0:02:16
12Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L0:02:30
13Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:02:49
14Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:03:29
15Mikhail Protonin (Rus)0:03:55
16Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:04:42
17Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia0:05:40
DNSKiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason
DNSIrineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos
DNSAndreas Kangelaris (Cyp)

Junior women men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region0:24:41
2Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:03:57
3Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center0:05:22

Master 1 men men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol0:27:51

Master 2 men men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viktor Szasz (Hun)0:25:56
2Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas0:03:20
DNSAntreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
DNSAchilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko
DNSVasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros
DNSDamalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia

Latest on Cyclingnews