Image 1 of 17 Rene Tann (German National Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 17 Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) on her way to victory (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 17 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) racing downhill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 17 Helen Grobert (German National Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 17 Marcel Fleschhut (German National Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 17 Mona Eiberweiser (German National Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 17 Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) descends (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 17 Marios Athanasiades (Omonoia) of Cyprus (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 17 A racer in the opening time trial stage at Afxentia (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 17 Rene Tann (German National Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 11 of 17 Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 17 Afxentia time trial stage winners Jan Skarnitzl and Annika Langvad (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 17 Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) descends some stairs (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 17 Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 17 Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 17 Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike) races uphill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 17 Christoph Soukop (Union RC Hitec Team) crashes on a downhill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

In the second round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup, Annika Langvad and Jan Skarnitzl took the lead in the opening 5.5km time trial stage of the Afxentia race in the Macheras Mountains.

"Unbelievable," said the Czech Skarnitzl said after recognizing that he had ridden the fastest time in Friday's time trial.

"Impossible," said Dutchman Henk-Jaap Moorlag when he was told that he finished second and was beaten by just 0.42 seconds.

"It didn't feel fast," said Rabobank-Giant's Moorlag after finishing the lap on the new, shorter cross country course. But nearly every rider said the same, largely because the cross country pros at this point in the season are not used to the demands of such high intensity efforts.

Skarnitzl, who changed the teams from Giant to Rubena Birell Specialized over the winter, didn't expect the success. "I got my bike one day before (last weekend's) Voroklini race, and I'm still not used to it. And I changed my coach and my training program." Skarnitzl won the 2010 Cyprus Sunshine Cup 2010.

Moorlag, an under 23 racer, said that after having a bad day at the Sunshine Cup opener in Voroklini last weekend, he's been feeling better and better every day.

Sunshine Cup opener winner Karl Markt again showed himself to be in good form with a third place finish, just 1.41 seconds behind Skarnitzl. On Saturday's second stage, a point-to-point race, he will be in the mix to fight for the podium. The same should be true for Emil Lindgren, who finished 1.54 seconds back today.

"I wanted to win but my ride was not too bad, I think," said Lindgren.

In the women's contest, Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) continued what she had started at Voroklini: winning. She took victory in the time trial by 46 seconds over Slovenian Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) and by 1:14 over Lene Byberg (Specialized).

"I really like the course," said Langvad. " With my new Fuji bike, racing felt like playing and having fun."

Klemencic was okay with her second place. "Time trialling is not my discipline, and I felt better than five days ago," she said.

For Byberg, the time trial was her first race in seven months, when she finished her season with physical problems. "I'd rather like to do five laps than one, but I felt the power in my legs, and I had the fire I missed last year," said the Norwegian optimistically.

Three-time four cross overall World Cup winner Anneke Beerten of the Netherlands ended up in a respectable 24th place (at +4:06). "[It was] unbelievably hard, my legs were exploding. The intensity is so crazy," said Beerten. "I was so nervous before the start, even after all the years of racing." It was her debut in cross country racing.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:16:33 2 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:00 3 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:00:01 4 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:02 5 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 0:00:14 6 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:00:18 7 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek 0:00:20 8 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon 0:00:21 9 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:24 10 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:00:24 11 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing 0:00:34 12 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek 0:00:34 13 Milan Spensy (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:00:38 14 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:38 15 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:00:39 16 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:00:39 17 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:00:39 18 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:00:41 19 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:00:48 20 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:00:54 21 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:00:55 22 Klaus Nielsen (Den) Giant Denmark 0:00:55 23 Rene Tann (Ger) German National Team 0:00:56 24 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:00:57 25 Ole-Christian Fagerli (Nor) 0:01:01 26 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:01 27 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:01 28 Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:01:01 29 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek 0:01:01 30 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:01:03 31 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:01:03 32 Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket 0:01:06 33 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:01:08 34 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:01:08 35 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor 0:01:09 36 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:01:11 37 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:01:11 38 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) 0:01:12 39 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:01:14 40 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:01:15 41 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:01:20 42 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:01:20 43 Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee 0:01:21 44 Christoph Soukop (Aut) Union RC Hitec Team 0:01:22 45 Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:01:24 46 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alings?S Sportsclub 0:01:29 47 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:01:30 48 Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:01:32 49 Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:01:34 50 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:01:36 51 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:01:42 52 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:43 53 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:01:44 54 Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls 0:01:44 55 Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Focus-Danica 0:01:48 56 Martin Loo (Est) 0:01:50 57 Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:01:50 58 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) German National Team 0:01:52 59 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets 0:02:01 60 Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:02:06 61 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 0:02:08 62 Anatoly Gravilov (Rus) 0:02:08 63 Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle 0:02:11 64 Torsten Marx (Ger) German National Team 0:02:12 65 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) German National Team 0:02:13 66 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:02:13 67 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:02:13 68 Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:02:14 69 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale Jpn 0:02:16 70 Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco 0:02:18 71 Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:02:23 72 Markus Preis (Aut) Wsa Green Team Austria 0:02:24 73 Aleksey Leontyev (Rus) 0:02:25 74 Anton Liubyi (Ukr) 0:02:28 75 Antoniades Dimitrios (Gre) Greek National Team 0:02:31 76 Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor 0:02:40 77 Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:02:55 78 Johannes Koelze (Ger) Team CMTB 0:03:04 79 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:03:12 80 Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greek National Team 0:03:14 81 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:03:15 82 Denis Khobotov (Rus) 0:03:15 83 Victor Trokhin (Rus) Moskou Region 0:03:16 84 Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) 0:03:41 85 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:03:51 86 Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos 0:03:58 87 Mario Waibel (Ger) Team CMTB 0:04:09 88 Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) Moskou Region 0:04:25 89 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:04:27 90 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club 0:04:42 91 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:07:20 92 Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos 0:11:05 93 Daniel-Marius Rosioru (Rom) 0:11:48 94 Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:17:00 DNS Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic DNS Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls DNS Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team DNS Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Georgios Pattes - Toumanis (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek DNS Michalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol DNS Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team DNS Kiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia DNS Alexey Kuzmenko (Rus) Primorskiy District DNS Salah Rabah (Lib) DNS Zaher El Hage (Lib) DNS Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) P.O.L

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets 0:19:22 2 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:00:46 3 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Team 0:01:14 4 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike 0:01:21 5 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed Jpn 0:01:40 6 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:01:41 7 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:01:50 8 Anja Gradl (Ger) German National Team 0:01:51 9 Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes 0:02:13 10 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) German National Team 0:02:25 11 Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) 0:02:28 12 Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany 0:02:28 13 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:02:33 14 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 0:02:37 15 Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team 0:02:41 16 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek KMC Trade Team 0:02:46 17 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:02:47 18 Ann Berglund (Swe) 0:03:01 19 Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team 0:03:17 20 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:03:22 21 Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:03:28 22 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team 0:03:43 23 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Bike Team 0:03:57 24 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:04:07 25 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:04:17 26 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:04:21 27 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:04:36 28 Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se 0:05:07 29 Marta Terershchuk (Ukr) 0:05:12 30 Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma 0:05:33 31 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava 0:05:37 32 Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness 0:06:24 33 Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club 0:06:59 34 Stephania Magri (Mta) Squadra Donne 0:07:08 35 Jelena Petrova (Lat) 0:12:10 36 Silke Schmidt (Ger) German National Team 0:26:09 37 Nadine Rieder (Ger) German National Team 0:35:06 DNS Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNS Oxana Rybakova (Rus) DNS Kristine N?Rgaard (Den) HMTBK DNS Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) DNS Andria Christophorou (Cyp)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:18:42 2 Alexei Krylov (Rus) Moskou Region 0:00:24 3 Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:00:25 4 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) 0:00:29 5 Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:00:33 6 Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:00:38 7 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:00:50 8 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) 0:01:01 9 Ivan Podgornov (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:01:20 10 Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:01:38 11 Andria Christophorou (Cyp) 0:02:16 12 Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) P.O.L 0:02:30 13 Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:02:49 14 Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:03:29 15 Mikhail Protonin (Rus) 0:03:55 16 Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:04:42 17 Papacharalampous Kipros (Cyp) Omonoia 0:05:40 DNS Kiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason DNS Irineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos DNS Andreas Kangelaris (Cyp)

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) Leningrad Region 0:24:41 2 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:03:57 3 Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:05:22

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ioannou Marios (Cyp) Pol 0:27:51

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Viktor Szasz (Hun) 0:25:56 2 Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas 0:03:20 DNS Antreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros DNS Achilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko DNS Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros DNS Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia

