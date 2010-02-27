Image 1 of 17 Jan Skarnitzl (DIMP Giant) races to third place. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 17 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 17 Voroklini winner Annika Langvad (HMTBK) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 17 Two racers in the Afxentia stage race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 17 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) rides some stairs. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 17 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Christoph Soukup (Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 17 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 17 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 17 Egor Kropachev (Primorskiy District) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 17 Anatoly Gavrilov (Dinamo Moscow) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 17 Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team) rides to fourth. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 17 Thomas Dietch (Team Bulls) gives a thumbs up (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 17 Elisabeth Brandau (Haibike) is ready to start. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 17 Elisabeth Brandau (Haibike) before the start. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 17 Elisabeth Brandau (Haibike) out on course on her way to a win. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 17 The bike wash was a popular spot after the race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 17 Ekaterina Anoshina (Primorskiy District) races to second. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

At the Cyprus Sunshine Cup Afxentia stage race opener in Macheras Forest, Czech Jaroslav Kulhavy and German Elisabeth Brandau won the 7.4km time trial. Kulhavy finished the men's race ahead of Swede Emil Lindgren and Czech Jan Skarnitzl while Brandau beat Russian Ekaterina Anoshina and Slovakian Janka Stevkova in the women's contest.

Despite the race being called the Sunshine Cup, racers battled cold and rainy conditions in the Macheras Mountains. Eight degree (Celsius) temperatures and muddy conditions slowed racers.

"I felt very good today, and I'm really happy to start like this," said Kulhavy. "The course was difficult with the mud." Kulhavy added that he feels like he still has to correct his position on my new bike. "It's not perfect yet," he said.

Runner-up Lindgren said, "I felt much better than last week. I had good legs and a good feeling, but not good enough for the win. I made a couple mistakes, but I think everyone did so."

Skarnitzl was undeterred by the weather and the mud. "I always do some cyclo-cross races, so I'm used to such conditions. I think it was good. I had good legs and also good tires."

Favorites such as Roel Paulissen (Cannondale), Thomas Litscher (MiG) and Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant) did not race as well as expected. Litscher broke his derailleur, and Paulissen didn't have the winning form.

"I was without power. I couldn't perform. I couldn't feel anything in the legs," said Paulissen.

The winner Kulhavy, on the other hand, had no problems. The Czech was in his first race of the season and time trialed to his win with a 21.4-second margin ahead of Lindgren. Sunshine Cup leader Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp-Giant) was third at 32.4 seconds.

Russian Maxim Gogolev finished fourth ahead of Czech Jiri Friedl (Merida).

Brandau has fun on way to a win

Before the start, nobody would have bet on Elisabeth Brandau (Haibike) as the winner. The German had competed in the the cyclo-cross World Championships, then had a break of two weeks before resuming her training just one week ago.

However, having previously finished fifth at the marathon worlds, Brandau is no stranger to racing her mountain bike well. She won by 21.4 seconds over the Russian Anoshina (Primorsky District) and by 58.59 seconds over Janka Stevkova (CKEpic-Dohnany).

"Technically, it was no problem, except for a crash," said Brandau. "The legs were hurting but the lungs hurt more. I had a lot of fun being on a mountain bike again."

Title defender Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube) was five seconds further back in fourth place, and Voroklini winner Annika Langvad (HMTBK) was fifth.

"At the beginning, I just wanted to go home, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and watch a movie. But after the first downhill I started to have fun," said Engen. "Then I gave full gas."

On Saturday, racers will compete in a point to point event through the Macheras Mountains.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized 0:21:02.90 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:00:21.42 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) DIMP Giant 0:00:32.48 4 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:01:07.24 5 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:01:19.81 6 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:01:19.89 7 Moorlag Henk Jaap (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:01:24.58 8 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) V.C.Lapomme Marseille 0:01:32.74 9 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) SRM Stevens 0:01:33.65 10 Williams Lee (GBr) Team Wiggle 0:01:39.59 11 Klaus Nielsen (Den) 0:01:41.65 12 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:01:42.98 13 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National 0:01:43.52 14 Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:01:44.55 15 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:01:48.10 16 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 0:01:48.86 17 Jiri Hudeuek (Cze) DIMP Giant 0:01:52.08 18 Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:01:53.77 19 Ondrej Cink (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:01:53.86 20 Platt Karl (Ger) Team Bulls 0:01:56.32 21 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:02:00.32 22 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:02:01.26 23 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:02:02.13 24 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:02:05.06 25 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Infotre-Leecougan 0:02:05.53 26 Sahm Stefan (Ger) Bulls Team 0:02:06.43 27 Giger Fabian (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad 0:02:08.19 28 Thomas Dietch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:02:13.50 29 BlomqvistALEXANDER (Swe) Alingsas Ck 0:02:14.19 30 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas 0:02:20.54 31 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:02:22.90 32 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized Mtb Team 0:02:30.60 33 Thomas Litcher (Swi) Mig 0:02:31.48 34 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:02:32.61 35 Anders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger 0:02:40.50 36 Bjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:02:54.83 37 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:03:00.13 38 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:03:00.79 39 Engeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:03:03.00 40 Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:03:05.95 41 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:03:06.20 42 Looser Konny (Swi) Team Stöckli-Craft 0:03:08.32 43 Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Team Kalas 0:03:08.84 44 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger 0:03:10.02 45 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:03:17.44 46 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:03:28.60 47 Lars Bleckur (Swe) 0:03:36.81 48 Jonsson Olof (Swe) O2 Orbea 0:03:37.36 49 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways 0:03:37.70 50 Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:03:40.88 51 Artem Orlov (Rus) 0:03:41.51 52 Hutter Michael (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Biking Team 0:03:44.99 53 Pierre Yves Facomprez (Fra) Team Look 0:03:46.76 54 Evgeniy Vitmanovsky (Rus) 0:03:51.45 55 Daum Philipp Maximilian (Ger) Haibike 0:03:57.56 56 Jensen Simon Tarp (Den) HMTBK 0:04:07.21 57 Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:04:12.67 58 Skettos Kyriakos (Cyp) Omonoia 0:04:19.53 59 Henrik Andersen (Den) HMTBK 0:04:20.24 60 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Cyp) Greek National 0:04:22.29 61 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Club 0:04:36.10 62 Kasper Busk (Den) HMTBK 0:04:37.25 63 Michalis Kittis (Cyp) Pol 0:04:38.60 64 Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) Omonoia 0:04:41.85 65 Lasse Brun Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:04:55.84 66 Nicolas Tachopoulos (Gre) Greek National 0:05:03.60 67 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team 0:05:06.42 68 Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:05:06.98 69 Skettos Timotheos (Cyp) Limassol Club 0:05:10.25 70 Casper Saltoft Kristiansen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:05:10.39 71 Johnni Nielsen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:05:22.16 72 Igor Bogdan (Ukr) 0:05:29.00 73 Huber Alexander (Ger) 0:05:33.21 74 Fagerli Ole-Christian (Nor) Raumerrytter 0:06:17.90 75 Andrews Christopher (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team 0:06:53.16 76 Alaxander Chioupin (Cyp) Olympiada 0:07:17.02 77 Oleksandr Kachanov (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:10:04.68 78 Jan Jobanek (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:10:05.25 79 Loukas Theodorou (Cyp) Iraklitos 0:12:26.88 DNS Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team DNS Claus Crone (Den) Aarhus 1900 Mtb DNS Kiriakos Papanastasiou (Cyp) Dopi

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) German National Team 0:26:55.02 2 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:00:21.85 3 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic 0:00:58.59 4 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team 0:01:03.66 5 Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBK 0:01:19.00 6 Clarke Suzanne (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:20.16 7 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:01:51.85 8 Mosch Vanessa (Ger) 0:02:12.06 9 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Look 0:02:20.86 10 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:02:45.05 11 Githa Michiels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:02:45.62 12 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) 0:02:47.56 13 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Orient Giant Russia 0:02:53.42 14 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team 0:03:13.66 15 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team 0:04:35.09 16 Yana Klishina (Cyp) Dinamo Moscow 0:04:39.98 17 Zeldenrust Monique (Ned) Giant Benelux 0:05:03.68 18 Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:05:43.99 19 Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club 0:06:28.01 20 Darya Zaytsena (Rus) Karofilm 0:06:45.70 21 Irina Malysheva (Rus) 0:07:32.61 22 Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia 0:13:11.31 DNS Barbara Benko (Hun) Rothaus-Cube Mtb Team

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:23:20.32 2 Anton Stephanov (Rus) 0:00:14.95 3 Artem Alexandrov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:01:09.63 4 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:01:24.35 5 Sergey Lahanov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:01:30.03 6 Nikita Chubukov (Rus) Karofilm 0:02:23.33 7 Ben Roff (GBr) 0:04:35.22 8 Egor Komin (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:07:00.73 9 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Iraklitos 0:07:34.31 10 Egor Kropachev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:10:52.36 DNF Ilya Bykov (Rus) DQ Ilya Dushakov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow DNS Andrey Shirobokov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow DNS Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol DNS Mamas Kyriacou (Cyp) Dopi DNS Angelos Kyriacou (Cyp) Dopi DNS Alexey Solovyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmas Ferner (Swe) Borlange Ck 0:31:24.01 2 Josefine Grimbeck (Swe) Ck Wano 0:00:01.70 3 Andrea Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:01:18.08 4 Svetlana Poverina (Rus) Karofilm 0:01:46.79 5 Yulia Yakovleva (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:02:21.76 6 Valeriy Kuzmenko (Rus) Karofilm 0:02:41.21

Masters 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Valentin (Fra) V.C.La Pomme Marseille 0:25:16.65 2 Morris Anthony (GBr) Evans Cycles Rt 0:00:35.35 DNS Marios Antoniou (Cyp)