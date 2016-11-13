Trending

Sunny Gilbert wins Cyntergy Hurtland

Gokey-Smith beaten into second place

Midwest rider Sunny Gilbert would go on to finish on the podium for the first time this weekend

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:40:55
2Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Matrix/RBM0:00:26
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/0:01:55
4Catherine Moore (USA) Trek CXC0:02:45
5Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team0:03:24
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Speedy Ace0:05:18
7Caroline Poole (USA) iBike0:03:55

