Albert wins in photo finish with Van der Poel
Peeters rounds out podium in Sint Niklaas
Image 1 of 34
Image 2 of 34
Image 3 of 34
Image 4 of 34
Image 5 of 34
Image 6 of 34
Image 7 of 34
Image 8 of 34
Image 9 of 34
Image 10 of 34
Image 11 of 34
Image 12 of 34
Image 13 of 34
Image 14 of 34
Image 15 of 34
Image 16 of 34
Image 17 of 34
Image 18 of 34
Image 19 of 34
Image 20 of 34
Image 21 of 34
Image 22 of 34
Image 23 of 34
Image 24 of 34
Image 25 of 34
Image 26 of 34
Image 27 of 34
Image 28 of 34
Image 29 of 34
Image 30 of 34
Image 31 of 34
Image 32 of 34
Image 33 of 34
Image 34 of 34
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) just barely got the better of his U23 teammate, winning the sprint by mere millimeters over Mathieu van der Poel in Sint Niklaas. The former world champion was only declared winner after a close examination of the film by the judges. Telenet-Fidea rider Rob Peeters rounded out the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|1:03:40
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
|3
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|6
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|7
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|9
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|10
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:31
|11
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|0:01:39
|12
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|13
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:12
|14
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|15
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|16
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|17
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
|18
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|19
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|20
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|21
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|22
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|23
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|24
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|25
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
|0:03:57
|26
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel)
|0:04:14
|27
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|0:04:34
|28
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|0:04:51
|29
|Jon Insausti (Spa)
|0:05:22
|30
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|31 (-1 lap)
|Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St. Truiden
|32 (-2 laps)
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) L´Enfer Dunord
|33
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|34 (-3 laps)
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|35
|Lorenzo Pepermans
|36
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|37
|James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
|38 (-4 laps)
|Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
|39 (-5 laps)
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|DNF
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|DNF
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy