Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) just barely got the better of his U23 teammate, winning the sprint by mere millimeters over Mathieu van der Poel in Sint Niklaas. The former world champion was only declared winner after a close examination of the film by the judges. Telenet-Fidea rider Rob Peeters rounded out the podium.

