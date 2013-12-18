Trending

Albert wins in photo finish with Van der Poel

Peeters rounds out podium in Sint Niklaas

Image 1 of 34

Albert and van der Poel sprint to the line

Albert and van der Poel sprint to the line
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 34

Jon Insausti (Caja Rural)

Jon Insausti (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 34

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) finished well down in the results

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) finished well down in the results
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 34

Albert and van der Poel quickly separated themselves from the bunch

Albert and van der Poel quickly separated themselves from the bunch
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 34

Joeri Adams (Telenet Fidea)

Joeri Adams (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 34

Enrico Franzoi made his return to the Belgian 'cross circuit

Enrico Franzoi made his return to the Belgian 'cross circuit
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 34

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 34

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) in the lead group with Mathieu van der Poel and Rob Peeters

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) in the lead group with Mathieu van der Poel and Rob Peeters
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 34

Kiwi Alexander Revell

Kiwi Alexander Revell
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 34

Pieter Vanspeybroucke (Topsport)

Pieter Vanspeybroucke (Topsport)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 34

Sven Nys on the run through the sand

Sven Nys on the run through the sand
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 34

BKCP's Wietse Bosmans just can't find any luck lately. He snapped his derailleur.

BKCP's Wietse Bosmans just can't find any luck lately. He snapped his derailleur.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 34

Nys leads Aernouts and Mourey along the beach

Nys leads Aernouts and Mourey along the beach
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 34

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) spent much of the race chasing

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) spent much of the race chasing
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 34

Martin Bina (Kwadro-Stannah)

Martin Bina (Kwadro-Stannah)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 34

Francis Mourey (FDJ)

Francis Mourey (FDJ)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 34

Sven Nys had a crash and was out of podium contention

Sven Nys had a crash and was out of podium contention
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 34

David van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus)

David van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 34

Niels Albert wins with a bike throw over van der Poel

Niels Albert wins with a bike throw over van der Poel
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 34

The photo finish between Albert and van der Poel

The photo finish between Albert and van der Poel
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 34

Can you see who won? It took a microscope to see if Albert or van der Poel crossed first

Can you see who won? It took a microscope to see if Albert or van der Poel crossed first
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 34

Mathieu van der Poel, Niels Albert and Rob Peeters on the podium

Mathieu van der Poel, Niels Albert and Rob Peeters on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 34

Albert and van der Poel bring it down to the line

Albert and van der Poel bring it down to the line
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 34

Mathieu van der Poel, Niels Albert and Rob Peeters on the podium

Mathieu van der Poel, Niels Albert and Rob Peeters on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 34

The sprint was decided by millilmeters

The sprint was decided by millilmeters
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 34

Niels Albert tailed by Rob Peeters

Niels Albert tailed by Rob Peeters
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 34

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus)

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 28 of 34

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan)

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 29 of 34

Sven Nys limits his losses

Sven Nys limits his losses
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 30 of 34

Van der Poel on the attack in Sint Niklaas

Van der Poel on the attack in Sint Niklaas
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 31 of 34

Van der Poel on his own on the beach

Van der Poel on his own on the beach
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 32 of 34

Mathieu van der Poel launched attack after attack, but couldn't dislodge Albert

Mathieu van der Poel launched attack after attack, but couldn't dislodge Albert
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 33 of 34

Lubomir Petrus

Lubomir Petrus
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 34 of 34

David van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus), brother of near-champion Mathieu

David van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus), brother of near-champion Mathieu
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) just barely got the better of his U23 teammate, winning the sprint by mere millimeters over Mathieu van der Poel in Sint Niklaas. The former world champion was only declared winner after a close examination of the film by the judges. Telenet-Fidea rider Rob Peeters rounded out the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1:03:40
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
3Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:29
4Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:00:49
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:01:03
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
7Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:05
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:27
10Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:31
11Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti0:01:39
12Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
13David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:12
14Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:02:35
15Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:54
16Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:02:57
17Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
18Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
19Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:17
20Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:03:24
21Joeri Hofman (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
22Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
23Diether Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:03:43
24Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
25Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam0:03:57
26Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel)0:04:14
27Jonas Pedersen (Den)0:04:34
28Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW0:04:51
29Jon Insausti (Spa)0:05:22
30Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:06:20
31 (-1 lap)Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St. Truiden
32 (-2 laps)Antonin Marecaille (Fra) L´Enfer Dunord
33Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
34 (-3 laps)Edwin De Wit (Bel)
35Lorenzo Pepermans
36Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
37James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
38 (-4 laps)Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
39 (-5 laps)Alexander Revell (NZl)
DNFRadomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
DNFWietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
DNFSven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
DNFBen Boets (Bel)
DNFDaan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
DNFHendrik Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews