Bambula wins in Slovakia
Kasek, Hnik round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|0:57:47
|2
|David Kasek (Cze)
|0:01:10
|3
|Karel Hnik (Cze)
|0:02:04
|4
|Martin Hunal (Cze)
|0:02:13
|5
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|0:02:30
|6
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|0:02:37
|7
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|0:03:07
|8
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|0:04:00
|9
|Ivo Plevak (Cze)
|0:04:27
|10
|Bretislav Rohel (Cze)
|11
|Vojtech Papež (Cze)
|12
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|13
|Matej Vysna (Svk)
|14
|Karel Nepras (Cze)
|15
|Andrej Zimany (Svk)
|16
|Lukáš Batora (Svk)
|17
|Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)
|18
|Lukasz Nowacki (Pol)
|19
|Daniel Hula (Svk)
|20
|Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
|21
|Matej Medved (Svk)
|22
|Tomáš Kubek (Svk)
|23
|Tomas Suchar (Svk)
|24
|Martin Frano (Svk)
|25
|Ivan Salon (Svk)
