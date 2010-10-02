Trending

Bambula wins in Slovakia

Kasek, Hnik round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Bambula (Cze)0:57:47
2David Kasek (Cze)0:01:10
3Karel Hnik (Cze)0:02:04
4Martin Hunal (Cze)0:02:13
5Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:02:30
6Martin Haring (Svk)0:02:37
7Matej Lasak (Cze)0:03:07
8Milan Barenyi (Svk)0:04:00
9Ivo Plevak (Cze)0:04:27
10Bretislav Rohel (Cze)
11Vojtech Papež (Cze)
12Robert Glajza (Svk)
13Matej Vysna (Svk)
14Karel Nepras (Cze)
15Andrej Zimany (Svk)
16Lukáš Batora (Svk)
17Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)
18Lukasz Nowacki (Pol)
19Daniel Hula (Svk)
20Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
21Matej Medved (Svk)
22Tomáš Kubek (Svk)
23Tomas Suchar (Svk)
24Martin Frano (Svk)
25Ivan Salon (Svk)

