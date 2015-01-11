Haussler out kicks Ewan for Australian national title
Neil Van Der Ploeg claims bronze
Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) won a thrilling Australian national road championships as he out sprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) to claim victory after 183km of racing around Bunninyong in a time of 4:47:24. Haussler lost contact on the final climb up Mt Buninyong with the seven-man break that had formed on lap four of 18, and had been whittled down as the pace lifted in the second half of the race, but regained contact in the final kilometres of the race and despite having "lactic acid coming out of his ears" held off Ewan for his first national title.
Related Articles
Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) won the sprint for third place with neo-pro Campbell Flakemore (BMC), Sam Spokes (Drapac), Jack Bobridge (BudgetForklifts) and Angus Morton (Jelly Belly) following him home.
"It's definitely up there with the [Tour de France] stage win to Colmar, everything was in slow motion," Haussler said.
The IAM Cycling rider raced under a German licence until 2010, told reporters after the win. "In the last 100 meters I was sprinting and looking down and across to Caleb and just getting everything out of me to get across the line in first. When I got there I had to scream. There was just so much in me that I had to get out."
"I came here with good form and obviously it's very hard with just me and Dave [Tanner] in the race. It's a bit of poker but everything worked out perfectly. Like I said before, it's probably the best day of my life."
The anticipated tete-a-tete between Cadel Evans and Richie Porte came too late in the day with both heavily marked by the peloton as the seven-man breakaway started the final lap with a lead of a minute-and-a- half. While the fireworks starting going in the peloton up the climb, Haussler and the break were riding away to victory and it would be sweet redemption after years of hard luck and injury.
"Once you've had the taste of winning in you, that sensation of emotion, that’s what it's all worth it for," Haussler said of what keeps him racing. "The hard work of going out on the bike every day and sacrificing everything basically, your relationship, relationships with friends, your whole lifestyle ... but it is worth it. I'd do it all over and over again. That's the way cycling is, you have injuries you crash but you come back and that’s what makes you a rider. You fall down but you have to come back up and you come back even stronger."
"It means everything to me," Haussler added. "Even when they were playing the national anthem I had to hold back otherwise the tears were coming to come down, there have been a lot of bad years where you go to races and get dropped and guys go up the road and attack and in the sprint you just can’t follow and you think ‘what’s the matter?’ I knew it would come back eventually but you have to put in the hard work."
An attack by Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal) on the back-half of the course came too late to bridge across the break with eighth place, 48 seconds later, placing him as the best of the chasers. Steele von Hoff won the bunch sprint for ninth place at 52 seconds in a group that contained Evans (11th), Porte (22nd) and Simon Clarke (10th).
How it unfolded
The men's road race started under overcast skies but there was no sign of the predicted inclement weather at the 10:50am roll out. Once the gun the fired, the peloton turned the pedals over to start the first of 18 laps and headed up the hill to Mt Buninyong. Sam Spokes (Drapac) and Rhys Gillett (Pro Team Down Under) where the first riders to get away and held a ten second advantage over the peloton when it crossed the line to start lap two.
With the duo reeled in on the lower slopes of the midland highway climb, local lad Pat Shaw (Avanti) attacked off the front and was joined by Cam Peterson (Drapac). The duo built a small advantage over the chasers to hold a 30 second advantage at the start of lap three.
A large group of 15 riders formed on the fourth lap as it caught and subsumed the breakaway. BudgetForklifts were one of three teams with multiple representations with Josh Berry, Brendan Canty and Jack Bobridge, while Orica-GreenEdge had Damien Howson and Luke Durbridge, Drapac had the quartet of Bernie Sulzberger, Will Clarke, Lachie Norris and Cam Peterson. The solo riders were Nathan Earle (Team Sky), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), Campbell Flakemore (BMC), Paul van der Ploeg (CharterMason Giant), along with Gillett and Shaw.
The leaders built an advantage of 53 seconds on the start of lap six and with Porte and Evans having teammates in the break, were happy to leave the pace setting to the likes of Orica-GreenEdge and BudgetForklifts who had amassed at the front of the bunch.
After seven laps and 70km of racing, the breaks advantage broke the minute barrier as Durbridge put in an effort to force a gap. More attacks saw riders drop off from the break, which reached a maximum advantage of two minutes, with Clarke the sole survivor by lap 14. The breakaway specialist would be joined by Pat Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) on the next lap who then motored on to be the leader on the road.
With 29km to go, Lane was caught close to the feed zone on the midland highway climb, by a 17 rider group that had managed to go off the front of the peloton. In that group was Robbie Hucker, Sam Spokes, Darren Lapthorne, (Drapac) Cameron Wurf, Ewan, Haussler, Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Angus Morton, Peter Milostic, Flakemore, Ollie Kent-Spark (search2retain /health.com), Mitch Docker, Bobridge, Neil van der Ploeg and Jack Anderson (BudgetForklifts).
With two laps to go, the break held a 1:24 minute advantage through the finish line and as they turned onto the climb for the penultimate time, Hepburn put in an attack to go solo and was joined by Spokes and Ewan and discarded the passengers.
Earle was riding on the front of the bunch which showed no desperation to bring back the break which had become nine riders by the time they came round for the bell lap with Hepburn and Flakemore leading.
A 1:30 minute deficient to the reduced peloton meant the likes of Evans and Porte would have to drop the hammer on the final climb if they wanted the gold medal.
Lapthorne was the first rider to attack from the breakaway and did so at the almost exact some spot as his did in 2007 when he won the title. Hepburn jumped on his wheel to close it down when Lapthorne tried again, it was Hepburn and Ewan going after him. Van der Ploeg was next to latch on just before Lapthorne gave it one last dig but it was Ewan who crested the KOM solo.
With the final seven kilometres a fast descent, Ewan was caught by Bobridge with four chasers behind them. By the time they reached Fisken Rd, it was all back together again while the peloton's chances of victor were relying on the break playing cat and mouse as the race winning attacks never eventuated from Evans or Porte.
Spokes attacked just as the six-rider group of Hepburn, van der Ploeg, Haussler, Ewan, Flakemore and Morton came back together in the final 3km.
From that point a sprint finish was inevitable and it was Haussler's timing of his sprint that got him over the line in first place just as he chain was falling off.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|4:47:24
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|Angus Morton (Aus) JBC
|0:00:09
|8
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
|0:00:52
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Jack Anderson (Aus)
|14
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2Retain-Health.com.au Cycling Team
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) Search2Retain-Health.com.au Cycling Team
|18
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|19
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team
|20
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|23
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|24
|Michael Crosbie (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|25
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|26
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Peter Milostic (Aus)
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Simon Gillett (Aus)
|31
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|33
|Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|34
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) JBC
|36
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:09
|37
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Stuart Grimsey (Aus)
|39
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|40
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|0:04:21
|41
|Chris Winn (Aus)
|0:05:19
|42
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|43
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Brendan Johnston (Aus)
|0:06:36
|46
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|47
|Cameron Peterson (Aus)
|48
|Cameron Wurf (Aus)
|49
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:06:43
|50
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) CSN
|0:09:13
|51
|Graeme Brown (Aus)
|52
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|54
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|55
|Michael England (Aus)
|56
|Thomas Robinson (Aus)
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Alan Iacuone (Aus)
|DNF
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|DNF
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|DNF
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2Retain-Health.com.au Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus)
|DNF
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|DNF
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus)
|DNF
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Julian Jacobs (Aus)
|DNF
|Mark Fagg (Aus)
|DNF
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|DNF
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Adam Allen (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|DNF
|Kenneth Ballhause (Aus)
|DNF
|Nick Bensley (Aus)
|DNF
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Andrew Blair (Aus)
|DNF
|Jonathan Bolton (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|DNF
|Matt Boys (Aus)
|DNF
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|DNF
|James Butler (Aus)
|DNF
|Peter Casey (Aus)
|DNF
|Ryan Cottrell (Aus)
|DNF
|Luke Cridland (Aus)
|DNF
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus)
|DNF
|Jordan Davies (Aus)
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Rowan Dever (Aus)
|DNF
|Callan Douglas (Aus)
|DNF
|Dave Evans (Aus)
|DNF
|Luke Fetch (Aus)
|DNF
|Ali Foot (Aus)
|DNF
|Cameron Fraser (Aus)
|DNF
|Dane Frey (Aus)
|DNF
|Christopher Fuller (Aus)
|DNF
|Nick Gatland (Aus)
|DNF
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|DNF
|Declan Gregory (Aus)
|DNF
|Timothy Guy (Aus)
|DNF
|Brad Hamblett (Aus)
|DNF
|Ashley Hawker (Aus)
|DNF
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|DNF
|Craig Hutton (Aus)
|DNF
|Saxon Irvine (Aus)
|DNF
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|DNF
|Luke Jones (Aus)
|DNF
|Lucien Keene (Aus)
|DNF
|Matthias Kiernan (Aus)
|DNF
|Matthew Leonard (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|DNF
|Shaun Lewis (Aus)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|DNF
|Liam Mccarthy (Aus)
|DNF
|Cameron Mcdonald (Aus)
|DNF
|David Mclean (Aus)
|DNF
|David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|DNF
|David Munro (Aus)
|DNF
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Christopher Papastavros (Aus)
|DNF
|David Parker (Aus)
|DNF
|Andrew Pickering (Aus)
|DNF
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Aus)
|DNF
|Joshua Prete (Aus)
|DNF
|Thomas Rischmueller (Aus)
|DNF
|Matthew Rizzuto (Aus)
|DNF
|David Rugendyke (Aus)
|DNF
|Allan Satchell (Aus)
|DNF
|Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2Retain-Health.com.au Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus)
|DNF
|Chris Stack (Aus)
|DNF
|Lachlan Stewart (Aus)
|DNF
|Joel Robert Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|DNF
|Josh Taylor (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|DNF
|Angus Tobin (Aus)
|DNF
|Mark Tupalski (Aus)
|DNF
|Adam Versteege (Aus)
|DNF
|Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|DNF
|Joel Walsh (Aus)
|DNF
|Aaron Watts (Aus)
|DNF
|Edward White (Aus)
|DNF
|Marc Williams (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|DNF
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Callum O'Sullivan (Aus)
|DNF
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy