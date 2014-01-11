Ewan makes it two from two
Race comes to life in final laps with select group staying away
Caleb Ewan (NSW) made it two wins from as many races with victory in a small bunch sprint to claim his first and only U23 men's road race crown. Robert Power (WA) animated the final in the final lap but couldn't match the speed of Ewan. Rounding out the podium was Brad Linfield (WA) who has also been active as the six man group that stayed away in trying to drop Ewan.
"My main goal coming here was the road race to come here and get that and the crit, I’m so happy with how I went," Ewan said in the aftermath of his win.
"I knew that if I didn’t go well here I might not have been ready for Tour Down Under. This is a really indication that I could be going well," Ewan said. "Those two guys came here without teammates as well and I think it’s really good that we all came as individuals and took out the podium."
"It’s really special, whether I like it or not, my last U23 national title so to get both wins, I can’t really explain it. It’s a really great feeling to be able to back-up and show that I can be a good road rider not just a crit rider."
"The last time up that climb I was cramping the whole way, I just had to make it look like I wasn’t going that hard when they attacked me," Ewan said.
"It was quite aggressive on the last climb and I was able to cover all the moves and I knew if I covered all the moves and I got to the finish with the whole bunch that I would have a good shot of winning the kick. Just to get here in the end and win is such a relief."
Despite being a marked rider throughout the race, the hilly curcuit lends itself more to climbers and Ewan explained it benefited his ability to make an attack and stay away. "I feel a bit more relaxed now. I didn’t really get to soak it in after the crit so to get both titles, I’m really happy with that. It's hard being marked all the time but I think a lot of guys didn’t really know if could get over the hill which helped me and with a lot of other good climbers there that also helped. I wasn’t like the crit where I was really the main guy to win there so it was a bit more free today and I was away by myself for a bit today and that break that eventually won the race got over to me," Ewan said.
A five man break had established a nice lead that hovered around the 1:30 minute slightly fluctuating lap-by-lap until Avanti put the hammer down on the descent and the lead was cut to a meagre 30 seconds. Mitchell Cooper, Jason Lowdnes, Jeremy Cameron, Samuel Wood and Michael Crosbie were all in the early group.
King of the mountains winner, Michael Crosbie was in doubt for the race but having got into an early breakaway was rewarded with the polka dot jersey. "Last Sunday I had a crash and was in operation that night so I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to race but I got the go ahead yesterday from the surgeon that I could race. I’m really happy to be here," Crosbie said
Several more groups formed but nothing was sticking until Ewan went out on his own. Jack Haig and last year’s winner Jordan Kerby effectively marked each other out of the race although Haig did try his luck on the climb.
With a group of six including the podium place getters were Harry Carpenter, Shaun Callaghan and Thomas Hamilton. Carpenter and Power tried their best with repeated attacks but neither rider could shake Ewan and when became inevitable that it would a sprint, no-one was going to match the criterium winner’s speed.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|3:23:31
|2
|Robert Power (WA)
|3
|Brad Lindfield (WA)
|4
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|5
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC)
|6
|Thomas Hamilton (VIC)
|7
|Robert McCarthy (SA)
|0:00:03
|8
|Alexander Clements (TAS)
|0:00:05
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|10
|Jack Haig (VIC)
|0:00:09
|11
|Campbell Flakemore (TAS)
|0:00:27
|12
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|13
|Conor Murtagh (VIC)
|14
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|15
|Nicholas Schultz (QLD)
|16
|Alistair Crameri (VIC)
|17
|Samuel Spokes (NSW)
|18
|Jordan Kerby (QLD)
|19
|Freddy Ovett (VIC)
|20
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|21
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC)
|22
|Zac Quinn (VIC)
|23
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
|24
|Nicholas Bien (VIC)
|25
|Justin Gassner (SA)
|26
|Alex Wohler (QLD)
|27
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|28
|Brendan Canty (VIC)
|29
|Trevor Spencer (VIC)
|30
|Kristian Juel (QLD)
|0:00:34
|31
|Chris Hamilton (VIC)
|0:01:51
|32
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
|0:02:44
|33
|Samuel Nelson (NSW)
|0:02:55
|34
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|35
|Trent Morey (VIC)
|36
|David Edwards (QLD)
|37
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC)
|38
|Alex Grunke (QLD)
|39
|Liam White (VIC)
|40
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|41
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|42
|Theodore Yates (WA)
|43
|Jackson Mawby (WA)
|44
|Laurent Groom (NSW)
|45
|Jake Klajnblat (VIC)
|46
|Brendon Meney (WA)
|47
|Douglas Freeburn (QLD)
|48
|Mark Kelly (VIC)
|49
|Fergus Sully (VIC)
|0:03:00
|50
|Chris Harper (SA)
|0:04:31
|51
|Jack McCulloch (NSW)
|0:07:31
|52
|Ryan MaCanally (QLD)
|0:07:37
|53
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)
|54
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|55
|Kyle Ward (NSW)
|0:09:18
|56
|Liam Hill (VIC)
|0:09:59
|DNF
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|DNF
|Luke Vitler (WA)
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC)
|DNF
|Jacob Restall (QLD)
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)
|DNF
|Aden Reynolds (NSW)
|DNF
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA)
|DNF
|Michael Hale (VIC)
|DNF
|Angus Hayes (ACT)
|DNF
|Nicholas Horsley (Tas)
|DNF
|Scott Thompson (NSW)
|DNF
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
|DNF
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC)
|DNF
|Scott McPhee (SA)
|DNF
|Tamas Allenby (NSW)
|DNF
|Christopher Papastavros (VIC)
|DNF
|Aaron Eynaud (VIC)
|DNF
|James Butler (VIC)
|DNF
|Declan Gregory (NSW)
|DNF
|SAmuel Wood (QLD)
|DNF
|Todd Satchell (VIC)
|DNF
|Alex Kinnane (SA)
|DNF
|Cameron Parlevliet (VIC)
|DNF
|Joshua Cornish (NSW)
|DNF
|Wade Longworth (Wa)
|DNF
|Alex Quirk (QLD)
|DNF
|Scott Gigante (VIC)
|DNF
|Darcy Woolley (VIC)
|DNF
|James Cummings (VIC)
|DNF
|Jarryd Jones (VIC)
|DNF
|Luke Parker (VIC)
|DNF
|Matthew Lane (VIC)
|DNF
|Sam Crome (VIC)
|DNF
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC)
|DNF
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
|DNF
|Sam Sautelle (ACT)
|DNF
|Reece Robinson (NSW)
|DNF
|Jason Lowndes (VIC)
|DNF
|Jack Lavis (ACT)
|DNF
|Thomas Deller (VIC)
|DNF
|Alexander Walker (SA)
|DNF
|Lachlan Jones (VIC)
|DNF
|Ben Carman (QLD)
|DNF
|Tasman Nankervis (VIC)
|DNF
|Jake Stuart (NSW)
|DNF
|Samuel Hill (NSW)
|DNF
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|DNS
|Dimitry Makeev (VIC)
|DNS
|Robert Oakenfull (VIC)
|DNS
|Sean Whitfield (ACT)
|DNS
|Luke Williams (NSW)
|DNS
|Tom Chapman (SA)
|DNS
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW)
|DNS
|Daniel McDonald (NSW)
|DNS
|Zane Hunter (VIC)
|DNS
|Ben Comfort (ACT)
|DNS
|Munro Boydell (VIC)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy