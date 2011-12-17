World champions Meyer and Howard claim Australian Madison crown
Pair back to winning ways
Two-time reigning madison world champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer made a triumphant return to the track with a resounding victory in the 2012 Cycling Australia Madison National Championships at Melbourne's DISC Velodrome.
The pair last raced on a velodrome in the Netherlands in March this year where they claimed their second consecutive Madison world championship. However tonight Howard, 22, and Meyer, 23, showed no ill-effects of their extended lay off with a commanding performance throughout the 50-kilometre event.
The pair finished a lap clear of the field, while the South Australian pairing of Glenn O'Shea, 22, and Alexander Edmondson, 17, finished on 21 points and one lap in arrears ofthe world champions to take the silver medal. 2004 Olympic madison silver medallist Franco Marvulli and partner Marcello Barth claimed the bronze on 20 points.
"Since Leigh and I have donned the rainbow jersey, we haven't lost a Madison winning two world titles and two World Cups," said Meyer, who claimed his third consecutive Australian Madison crown after pairing with Jack Bobridge to win in 2010 and O'Shea in 2009.
"It is always an honour to wear the stripes and we don't get to perform in front of the Australian crowd very often, so we try and put on the best performance we can," he said.
The pace was on right from the start of the 200-lap event, with the pairing of Sean Finning and George Tansley immediately showing their intentions by taking a lap within the first few minutes.
Howard and Meyer drove the pace through the majority of the race with the first major move coming shortly before the half-way point.
With Marvulli and Barth, O'Shea and Edmondson, plus reigning junior world champions Caleb Ewan and Jackson Law, they took a lap to join Finning and Tansley on the leader's board.
Meyer and Howard continued to be the aggressors throughout the remainder of the race, targeting O'Shea's younger opponent in particular, with their decisive move coming with just over 70 laps remaining.
Despite desperate attempts by O'Shea and Ewan to match it with the world champions, the field was unable to respond to the pair who took the lap and control of the race, with the field left to fight it out for the minor medals.
Inside the final 50 laps, the junior world champion pairing of Ewan and Law were in a strong position to claim a medal, however a mechanical issue with Law's bike forced Ewan to ride solo for an extended period of time and as a result, the pair lost a lap and finished fourth.
For Howard and Meyer who are usually the marked riders, they turned the tables tonight with a calculated tactic towards their main rivals. "There was a little battle going on between us O'Shea and Edmondson," said Meyer before adding, "unfortunately for Alex, he was our target tonight, we kept laying into him a bit and eventually he broke and fortunately for us we took the lap we wanted."
Howard, who will join Meyer with Australia's GreenEdge team in 2012, echoed his teammate's sentiments, praising the 17-year-old Edmondson.
"We all know how well Glenn has been going at the World Cups and the six-dayers so we knew there was no chance we were going to drop him tonight," said Howard, who claimed his second Australian crown after pairing with O'Shea to win in 2008.
"We knew the only chance to get a gap was to attack when Edmondson was in the race, but having said that Alex rode an unbelievable race for someone that young, so hats off to both of them.
"We haven't lost a madison in almost three years now, so I guess we are a good combination," Howard said. "But of course, I am sure there is going to be a time where we make a mistake, where we are targetted and we don't win," he said.
O'Shea, is in his first full year back on the bike after two years racked by illness including bouts of chicken pox and glandular fever, was crowned Australian omnium champion less than 24 hours earlier. Last month, he teamed with Edmondson to win gold at the second leg of the 2011-2-12 UCI World Cup Series in Astana.
After the race, Edmondson was unfazed by the attentions of the world champion pairing.
"It's bike racing and we are not there to make friends on the track and they were the better riders today, but I would like to thank my partner Glenn O'Shea, I couldn't ask for a better partner," said Edmondson.
In other events during the night's racing, O'Shea won the prestigious Melbourne Cup on Wheels handicap race riding off scratch, while Isabella King claimed the women's handicap.
In the Victorian keirin championships, Jaron Gardiner claimed the men's event and Thomas Clarke the junior men's 19 title. Both women's championships will head north of the border after Queensland's Emily Rosemond snatched the senior title and Queensland's Taylah Jennings overcame a 40m deficit inside the final lap to win the junior 19 event.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|20
|pts
|-1lap
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) & Alexander Edmondson (Aus)
|21
|-1lap
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) & Marcello Barth (Ger)
|2
|-2laps
|Jackson Law (Aus) & Caleb Ewan (Aus)
|20
|-2laps
|Luke Ockerby (Aus) & Peter Loft (Aus)
|13
|-2laps
|Jack Cummings (Aus) & Evan Hull (Aus)
|9
|-2laps
|Theodore Yates (Aus) & Bradley Robson (Aus)
|5
|-2laps
|Sean Finning (Aus) & George Tansley (Aus)
|3
|-3laps
|Sung Hoon Park (Kor) & Scott Law (Aus)
|9
|-3laps
|Miles Scotson (Aus) & Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus)
|5
|-3laps
|Tirian Mcmanus (Aus) & Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Aus)
|-5laps
|Jason Allen (NZl) & Cameron Karwowski (NZl)
|-10laps
|Joshua Harrison (Aus) & Scott Mcphee (Aus)
|3
|DNF
|Trent Derecourt (Aus) & Luke Vitler (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brent Nelson
|2
|Jaron Gardiner
|3
|Nathan Corrigan
|4
|Ben Abels
|5
|Nathan Hart
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edrus Yunos
|0:00:11.39
|2
|Ryan Worn
|3
|Rick Sanders
|4
|Neil Robinson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton
|0:00:12.10
|2
|Ziggy Callan
|3
|Adele Sylvester
|4
|Shannon Mccurley
|5
|Laine Hammond
|6
|Thomay Michaltsis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Rosemond
|0:00:12.35
|2
|Isabella King
|3
|Annette Edmondson
|4
|Miranda Laidlaw
|5
|Jessica Laws
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emerson Harwood
|0:00:11.49
|2
|Thomas Clarke
|3
|Miles Scotson
|4
|Joshua Harrison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison
|0:00:11.67
|2
|Hugo Tolliday
|3
|Alistair Donohoe
|4
|Alexander Morgan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy
|0:00:12.05
|2
|Nathan Lyons
|3
|Mitchell Barry
|4
|Kyle Thompson
|5
|Luke Vitler
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylah Jennings
|0:00:12.13
|2
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|3
|Tian Beckett
|4
|Hayley Jones
|5
|Elissa Wundersitz
|6
|Jessica Mundy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caitlin Ward
|0:00:12.62
|2
|Linda Michelini
|3
|Alexandra O'dea
|4
|Kelsey Robson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Rollinson
|0:04:35.21
|2
|James Rendall
|3
|Damian Harris
|4
|Sam Crome
|5
|Liam White
|6
|Darryl Patzel
|7
|Michael Thomas
|8
|Marc Wilson
|9
|Nicholas Katsonis
|10
|Richard Wood
|11
|David Mann
|12
|Tyson Breen
|13
|Dexter Chiew
|14
|Gerard O'connell
|15
|Cam Woolcock
|16
|Jay Court
|17
|Matthew Opperman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Abels
|0:04:22.21
|2
|Alistair Donohoe
|3
|Mitchell Barry
|4
|Hugo Tolliday
|5
|Kyle Thompson
|6
|Matthew Nicholson
|7
|Stuart Vaughan
|8
|Jake Mcmahon
|9
|Joshua Lind
|10
|Andrew Natoli
|11
|Dean Appleton
|12
|Cameron Shaw
|13
|Oliver Martin
|14
|Daniel Nelson
|15
|Chris Halley
|16
|Nathan Hinkley
|17
|Francis Ransley
|18
|Chris Broeren
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trent Derecourt
|0:04:13.57
|2
|Theodore Yates
|3
|Jesse Kerrison
|4
|Peter Loft
|5
|Luke Parker
|6
|Nicholas Schultz
|7
|Miles Scotson
|8
|Nathan Lyons
|9
|Tyler Spurrell
|10
|Luke Vitler
|11
|Sean Finning
|12
|Owen Gillott
|13
|Thomas Kaesler
|14
|Alexander Morgan
|15
|Bradley Robson
|16
|Scott Mcphee
|DNF
|Neil Robinson
|DNF
|Edrus Yunos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law
|0:04:05.61
|2
|Luke Ockerby
|3
|Jackson Law
|4
|Cameron Meyer
|5
|Leigh Howard
|6
|Marcello Barth
|7
|Caleb Ewan
|8
|George Tansley
|9
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone
|10
|Evan Hull
|11
|Cameron Karwowski
|12
|Jack Cummings
|13
|Sung Hoon Park
|14
|Joshua Harrison
|15
|Brent Nelson
|16
|Rick Sanders
|17
|Alexander Edmondson
|18
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy
|19
|Franco Marvulli
|20
|Jason Allen
|21
|Glenn O'shea
|DNF
|Tirian Mcmanus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laine Hammond
|0:03:14.33
|2
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|3
|Linda Michelini
|4
|Miranda Laidlaw
|5
|Rebecca Doolan
|6
|Jessica Laws
|7
|Lauretta Hanson
|8
|Alexandria Nicholls
|9
|Vanessa Bof
|10
|Thomay Michaltsis
|11
|Michaela Tranby
|12
|Megan Bagworth
|13
|Maddy Marshall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elissa Wundersitz
|0:03:03.55
|2
|Annette Edmondson
|3
|Emily Rosemond
|4
|Shannon Mccurley
|5
|Taylah Jennings
|6
|Jessica Mundy
|7
|Hayley Jones
|8
|Alexandra O'dea
|9
|Kelsey Robson
|10
|Isabella King
|11
|Allison Rice
|12
|Rebecca Wiasak
|13
|Tian Beckett
|14
|Georgia Baker
|15
|Holly Heffernan
|16
|Ailie Mcdonald
|17
|Adele Sylvester
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Spurrell
|0:02:05.45
|2
|Nathan Hart
|3
|Brett Rollinson
|4
|Peter Loft
|5
|Nicholas Schultz
|6
|Stuart Vaughan
|7
|Matthew Nicholson
|8
|Hugo Tolliday
|9
|Richard Wood
|10
|Jay Court
|11
|Dexter Chiew
|12
|Darryl Patzel
|13
|Matthew Opperman
|14
|Alexander Morgan
|15
|Jaron Gardiner
|DNF
|Edrus Yunos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Rendall
|0:02:05.58
|2
|Jake Mcmahon
|3
|Sam Crome
|4
|Brent Nelson
|5
|Evan Hull
|6
|Luke Parker
|7
|Emerson Harwood
|8
|Theodore Yates
|9
|Miles Scotson
|10
|David Mann
|11
|Marc Wilson
|12
|Kyle Thompson
|13
|George Tansley
|14
|Dean Appleton
|15
|Michael Thomas
|16
|Gerard O'connell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owen Gillott
|0:02:06.78
|2
|Alistair Donohoe
|3
|Trent Derecourt
|4
|Nathan Hinkley
|5
|Francis Ransley
|6
|Tyson Breen
|7
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy
|8
|Liam White
|9
|Scott Mcphee
|10
|Cam Woolcock
|11
|Oliver Martin
|12
|Nicholas Katsonis
|13
|Sung Hoon Park
|14
|Luke Ockerby
|15
|Rick Sanders
|16
|Jason Allen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan
|0:02:08.68
|2
|Marcello Barth
|3
|Glenn O'shea
|4
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone
|5
|Cameron Karwowski
|6
|Mitchell Barry
|7
|Cameron Shaw
|8
|Jack Cummings
|9
|Neil Robinson
|10
|Andrew Natoli
|11
|Joshua Harrison
|12
|Ryan Worn
|13
|Chris Broeren
|14
|Sean Finning
|15
|Luke Vitler
|16
|Thomas Kaesler
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard
|0:02:10.67
|2
|Alexander Edmondson
|3
|Scott Law
|4
|Franco Marvulli
|5
|Jackson Law
|6
|Jesse Kerrison
|7
|Ben Abels
|8
|Tirian Mcmanus
|9
|Nathan Lyons
|10
|Daniel Nelson
|11
|Bradley Robson
|12
|Cameron Meyer
|13
|Joshua Lind
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isabella King
|0:02:23.87
|2
|Elissa Wundersitz
|3
|Taylah Jennings
|4
|Shannon Mccurley
|5
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|6
|Alexandra O'dea
|7
|Lauretta Hanson
|8
|Laine Hammond
|9
|Caitlin Ward
|10
|Georgia Baker
|11
|Alexandria Nicholls
|12
|Linda Michelini
|13
|Tian Beckett
|14
|Jessica Laws
|15
|Michaela Tranby
|16
|Maddy Marshall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Rosemond
|0:02:26.19
|2
|Annette Edmondson
|3
|Rebecca Doolan
|4
|Hayley Jones
|5
|Jessica Mundy
|6
|Allison Rice
|7
|Kelsey Robson
|8
|Rebecca Wiasak
|9
|Miranda Laidlaw
|10
|Thomay Michaltsis
|11
|Vanessa Bof
|12
|Ailie Mcdonald
|13
|Holly Heffernan
|14
|Megan Bagworth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn O'shea
|0:02:03.02
|2
|Alexander Edmondson
|3
|Leigh Howard
|4
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone
|5
|Brent Nelson
|6
|Sam Crome
|7
|James Rendall
|8
|Tyler Spurrell
|9
|Scott Law
|10
|Jake Mcmahon
|11
|Brett Rollinson
|12
|Nathan Hart
|13
|Owen Gillott
|DNF
|Alistair Donohoe
|DNF
|Trent Derecourt
|DNF
|Nathan Hinkley
|DNF
|Franco Marvulli
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan
|DNF
|Peter Loft
|DNF
|Marcello Barth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isabella King
|0:02:24.56
|2
|Annette Edmondson
|3
|Taylah Jennings
|4
|Shannon Mccurley
|5
|Hayley Jones
|6
|Laine Hammond
|7
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|8
|Rebecca Doolan
|9
|Jessica Mundy
|10
|Elissa Wundersitz
|11
|Rebecca Wiasak
|12
|Alexandra O'dea
|13
|Allison Rice
|14
|Emily Rosemond
|15
|Lauretta Hanson
|16
|Kelsey Robson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaron Gardiner
|0:00:10.93
|2
|Edrus Yunos
|3
|Rick Sanders
|4
|Nathan Corrigan
|5
|Brent Nelson
|6
|Ryan Worn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Clarke
|0:00:11.37
|2
|Jesse Kerrison
|3
|Hugo Tolliday
|4
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy
|5
|Emerson Harwood
|6
|Nathan Lyons
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Rosemond
|0:00:12.05
|2
|Annette Edmondson
|3
|Ziggy Callan
|4
|Stephanie Morton
|5
|Adele Sylvester
|6
|Isabella King
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylah Jennings
|0:00:12.18
|2
|Tian Beckett
|3
|Caitlin Ward
|4
|Linda Michelini
|5
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|6
|Alexandra O'dea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison
|0:04:24.57
|2
|Nicholas Schultz
|3
|Luke Parker
|4
|Brent Nelson
|5
|Alexander Morgan
|6
|Nathan Lyons
|7
|Owen Gillott
|8
|Thomas Kaesler
|DNF
|Nathan Hart
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell
|DNF
|Rick Sanders
|DNF
|Edrus Yunos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Barry
|0:04:22.79
|2
|Hugo Tolliday
|3
|Alistair Donohoe
|4
|Matthew Nicholson
|5
|Stuart Vaughan
|6
|Thomas Clarke
|7
|Nathan Hinkley
|8
|Kyle Thompson
|9
|Andrew Natoli
|10
|Daniel Nelson
|11
|Ben Abels
|12
|Jake Mcmahon
|DNF
|Francis Ransley
|DNF
|Oliver Martin
|DNF
|Joshua Lind
|DNF
|Cameron Shaw
|DNF
|Chris Broeren
|DNF
|Chris Halley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Rendall
|0:04:34.65
|2
|Tyson Breen
|3
|Sam Crome
|4
|Darryl Patzel
|5
|Brett Rollinson
|6
|Nicholas Katsonis
|7
|Michael Thomas
|8
|David Mann
|9
|Marc Wilson
|10
|Cam Woolcock
|11
|Richard Wood
|12
|Liam White
|13
|Gerard O'connell
|14
|Matthew Opperman
|DNF
|Jay Court
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson
|0:03:12.76
|2
|Isabella King
|3
|Shannon Mccurley
|4
|Emily Rosemond
|5
|Jessica Mundy
|6
|Alexandra O'dea
|7
|Hayley Jones
|8
|Taylah Jennings
|9
|Georgia Baker
|10
|Holly Heffernan
|11
|Elissa Wundersitz
|12
|Allison Rice
|13
|Ailie Mcdonald
|14
|Kelsey Robson
|DNF
|Ziggy Callan
|DNF
|Rebecca Wiasak
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Michelini
|0:03:25.37
|2
|Laine Hammond
|3
|Lauretta Hanson
|4
|Rebecca Doolan
|5
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|6
|Miranda Laidlaw
|7
|Maddy Marshall
|8
|Vanessa Bof
|9
|Megan Bagworth
|10
|Alexandria Nicholls
|DNF
|Michaela Tranby
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Bof
|0:02:34.47
|2
|Campbell Gray
|3
|Jett Attard
|4
|Jack Opperman
|5
|Alana Humphreys-Grey
|6
|Sarah Gigante
|7
|Lilianne Mcclimont
|8
|Shanelle Freeman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Baggs
|0:02:45.93
|2
|Nina Greig-Towers
|3
|Emma Bilston
|4
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon
|5
|Courtney Mannix
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Mcfarlane
|0:02:42.32
|2
|Riley Hart
|3
|James Tickner
|4
|Godfrey Slattery
|5
|Kallum Parlevliet
|6
|Tom Benton
|7
|Kyle Muir
|8
|Conor Rowley
|9
|Thomas Mcdonald
|10
|Trey Freeman
|11
|Harrison Mcclimont
|12
|Isaac Pane
|13
|Zack Gilmore
|DNF
|Jack Patzel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Pane
|0:02:37.25
|2
|Angus Flood
|3
|David Randall
|4
|Hamish Haynes
|5
|Jack Walk
|6
|Tomarsh Loki
|7
|Dylan Thompson
|8
|Nicholas White
|9
|Nicolas Abels
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Hickey
|0:02:25.76
|2
|Braeden Dean
|3
|John Cochrane
|4
|Callum Scotson
|5
|Thomas Verleys-Donk
|6
|Kurt Santagada
|7
|Pierce Connor
|8
|Mathew Ross
|9
|Lucas Hamilton
|10
|Michael Stringer
|11
|Jerome Bechaz
|12
|Thomas Preston
|13
|Angus Lyons
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Opperman
|0:00:42.49
|2
|Alana Humphreys-Grey
|3
|Sarah Gigante
|4
|Nathan Bof
|5
|Campbell Gray
|6
|Jett Attard
|7
|Shanelle Freeman
|8
|Lilianne Mcclimont
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon
|0:01:15.63
|2
|Courtney Mannix
|3
|Chloe Baggs
|4
|Nina Greig-Towers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Muir
|0:01:15.50
|2
|Riley Hart
|3
|Godfrey Slattery
|4
|Thomas Mcdonald
|5
|James Tickner
|6
|Kallum Parlevliet
|7
|Trey Freeman
|8
|Zack Gilmore
|9
|Harrison Mcclimont
|10
|Thomas Mcfarlane
|11
|Isaac Pane
|12
|Conor Rowley
|13
|Tom Benton
|14
|Jack Patzel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Braeden Dean
|0:01:42.26
|2
|Mathew Ross
|3
|Jack Hickey
|4
|James Pane
|5
|Jerome Bechaz
|6
|Thomas Verleys-Donk
|7
|Callum Scotson
|8
|Thomas Preston
|9
|Jack Walk
|10
|Lucas Hamilton
|11
|Pierce Connor
|12
|Dylan Thompson
|13
|Kurt Santagada
|14
|John Cochrane
|15
|Angus Lyons
|16
|Michael Stringer
|17
|Tomarsh Loki
|DNF
|Angus Flood
|DNF
|Nicholas White
|DNF
|David Randall
|DNF
|Nicolas Abels
|DNF
|Hamish Haynes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Bof
|8
|pts
|2
|Sarah Gigante
|8
|3
|Campbell Gray
|4
|4
|Jett Attard
|2
|5
|Lilianne Mcclimont
|6
|Shanelle Freeman
|7
|Jack Opperman
|8
|Alana Humphreys-Grey
|9
|Jiah Polidano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Baggs
|21
|pts
|2
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon
|21
|3
|Nina Greig-Towers
|13
|4
|Courtney Mannix
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Mcfarlane
|19
|pts
|2
|James Tickner
|10
|3
|Kyle Muir
|8
|4
|Riley Hart
|8
|5
|Kallum Parlevliet
|7
|6
|Thomas Mcdonald
|3
|7
|Isaac Pane
|8
|Conor Rowley
|8
|Tom Benton
|8
|Trey Freeman
|8
|Godfrey Slattery
|8
|Zack Gilmore
|8
|Harrison Mcclimont
|DNF
|Jack Patzel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Flood
|12
|pts
|2
|James Pane
|9
|3
|David Randall
|6
|4
|Dylan Thompson
|4
|5
|Tomarsh Loki
|2
|6
|Nicolas Abels
|7
|Jack Walk
|DNF
|Hamish Haynes
|DNF
|Nicholas White
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Ross
|9
|pts
|2
|Callum Scotson
|9
|3
|Jack Hickey
|6
|4
|Thomas Verleys-Donk
|3
|5
|Lucas Hamilton
|3
|6
|Angus Lyons
|2
|7
|Jerome Bechaz
|1
|8
|Pierce Connor
|9
|Thomas Preston
|10
|Michael Stringer
|DNF
|Kurt Santagada
|DNF
|John Cochrane
