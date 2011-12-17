Image 1 of 24 Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer triumph at Australian Madison Championships (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 24 Celebration time (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 24 Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer with some new jerseys and medals. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 24 Thomas Clarke was to strong in the U19 Keirin. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 24 Emily Rosemond during the Keirin final that she won. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 24 Tayla Jennings on her way to an easy win in the U19 Womens Keirin. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 24 Leigh Howard prepares for the Madison. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 24 The pairing of Caleb Ewan and Jackson Law helped spice the madison event up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 24 Cameron meyer and Leigh Howard were just to strong for the rest of the field to win the Australian Madison Championships. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 24 Glen O'Shea and Caleb Ewan sprinting for the line for the minor places in the Madison. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 24 Matt Keanan interviews the winners. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 24 The Madison podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 24 Jaron Gardiner took out the Keirin. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 24 Glen O'Shea won the Melbourne Wheel Race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 24 What was on offer. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 24 Stephanie Morton lines up for her keiren heat. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 24 It was a full house for the madison champs. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 24 Riders await the start of the A Grade Scratch race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 24 Plenty of WA riders were in town. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 24 Leigh Howard was focused. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 24 Caleb Ewan pushes the pace in the Wheel Race heats. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 24 Cameron meyer and Leigh Howard were on scratch in the wheel race heats. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 24 Leigh Howard concentrates before the wheel race final. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 24 Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Two-time reigning madison world champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer made a triumphant return to the track with a resounding victory in the 2012 Cycling Australia Madison National Championships at Melbourne's DISC Velodrome.

The pair last raced on a velodrome in the Netherlands in March this year where they claimed their second consecutive Madison world championship. However tonight Howard, 22, and Meyer, 23, showed no ill-effects of their extended lay off with a commanding performance throughout the 50-kilometre event.

The pair finished a lap clear of the field, while the South Australian pairing of Glenn O'Shea, 22, and Alexander Edmondson, 17, finished on 21 points and one lap in arrears ofthe world champions to take the silver medal. 2004 Olympic madison silver medallist Franco Marvulli and partner Marcello Barth claimed the bronze on 20 points.

"Since Leigh and I have donned the rainbow jersey, we haven't lost a Madison winning two world titles and two World Cups," said Meyer, who claimed his third consecutive Australian Madison crown after pairing with Jack Bobridge to win in 2010 and O'Shea in 2009.

"It is always an honour to wear the stripes and we don't get to perform in front of the Australian crowd very often, so we try and put on the best performance we can," he said.

The pace was on right from the start of the 200-lap event, with the pairing of Sean Finning and George Tansley immediately showing their intentions by taking a lap within the first few minutes.

Howard and Meyer drove the pace through the majority of the race with the first major move coming shortly before the half-way point.

With Marvulli and Barth, O'Shea and Edmondson, plus reigning junior world champions Caleb Ewan and Jackson Law, they took a lap to join Finning and Tansley on the leader's board.

Meyer and Howard continued to be the aggressors throughout the remainder of the race, targeting O'Shea's younger opponent in particular, with their decisive move coming with just over 70 laps remaining.

Despite desperate attempts by O'Shea and Ewan to match it with the world champions, the field was unable to respond to the pair who took the lap and control of the race, with the field left to fight it out for the minor medals.

Inside the final 50 laps, the junior world champion pairing of Ewan and Law were in a strong position to claim a medal, however a mechanical issue with Law's bike forced Ewan to ride solo for an extended period of time and as a result, the pair lost a lap and finished fourth.

For Howard and Meyer who are usually the marked riders, they turned the tables tonight with a calculated tactic towards their main rivals. "There was a little battle going on between us O'Shea and Edmondson," said Meyer before adding, "unfortunately for Alex, he was our target tonight, we kept laying into him a bit and eventually he broke and fortunately for us we took the lap we wanted."

Howard, who will join Meyer with Australia's GreenEdge team in 2012, echoed his teammate's sentiments, praising the 17-year-old Edmondson.

"We all know how well Glenn has been going at the World Cups and the six-dayers so we knew there was no chance we were going to drop him tonight," said Howard, who claimed his second Australian crown after pairing with O'Shea to win in 2008.

"We knew the only chance to get a gap was to attack when Edmondson was in the race, but having said that Alex rode an unbelievable race for someone that young, so hats off to both of them.

"We haven't lost a madison in almost three years now, so I guess we are a good combination," Howard said. "But of course, I am sure there is going to be a time where we make a mistake, where we are targetted and we don't win," he said.

O'Shea, is in his first full year back on the bike after two years racked by illness including bouts of chicken pox and glandular fever, was crowned Australian omnium champion less than 24 hours earlier. Last month, he teamed with Edmondson to win gold at the second leg of the 2011-2-12 UCI World Cup Series in Astana.

After the race, Edmondson was unfazed by the attentions of the world champion pairing.

"It's bike racing and we are not there to make friends on the track and they were the better riders today, but I would like to thank my partner Glenn O'Shea, I couldn't ask for a better partner," said Edmondson.

In other events during the night's racing, O'Shea won the prestigious Melbourne Cup on Wheels handicap race riding off scratch, while Isabella King claimed the women's handicap.

In the Victorian keirin championships, Jaron Gardiner claimed the men's event and Thomas Clarke the junior men's 19 title. Both women's championships will head north of the border after Queensland's Emily Rosemond snatched the senior title and Queensland's Taylah Jennings overcame a 40m deficit inside the final lap to win the junior 19 event.

Full Results

Men's madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus) 20 pts -1lap Glenn O'shea (Aus) & Alexander Edmondson (Aus) 21 -1lap Franco Marvulli (Swi) & Marcello Barth (Ger) 2 -2laps Jackson Law (Aus) & Caleb Ewan (Aus) 20 -2laps Luke Ockerby (Aus) & Peter Loft (Aus) 13 -2laps Jack Cummings (Aus) & Evan Hull (Aus) 9 -2laps Theodore Yates (Aus) & Bradley Robson (Aus) 5 -2laps Sean Finning (Aus) & George Tansley (Aus) 3 -3laps Sung Hoon Park (Kor) & Scott Law (Aus) 9 -3laps Miles Scotson (Aus) & Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) 5 -3laps Tirian Mcmanus (Aus) & Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Aus) -5laps Jason Allen (NZl) & Cameron Karwowski (NZl) -10laps Joshua Harrison (Aus) & Scott Mcphee (Aus) 3 DNF Trent Derecourt (Aus) & Luke Vitler (Aus)

Elite men keirin heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brent Nelson 2 Jaron Gardiner 3 Nathan Corrigan 4 Ben Abels 5 Nathan Hart

Elite men keirin heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edrus Yunos 0:00:11.39 2 Ryan Worn 3 Rick Sanders 4 Neil Robinson

Elite women keirin heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton 0:00:12.10 2 Ziggy Callan 3 Adele Sylvester 4 Shannon Mccurley 5 Laine Hammond 6 Thomay Michaltsis

Elite women keirin heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Rosemond 0:00:12.35 2 Isabella King 3 Annette Edmondson 4 Miranda Laidlaw 5 Jessica Laws

Junior men U19 keirin heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emerson Harwood 0:00:11.49 2 Thomas Clarke 3 Miles Scotson 4 Joshua Harrison

Junior men U19 keirin heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison 0:00:11.67 2 Hugo Tolliday 3 Alistair Donohoe 4 Alexander Morgan

Junior men U19 keirin heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert-Jon Mccarthy 0:00:12.05 2 Nathan Lyons 3 Mitchell Barry 4 Kyle Thompson 5 Luke Vitler

Junior women U19 keirin heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylah Jennings 0:00:12.13 2 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 3 Tian Beckett 4 Hayley Jones 5 Elissa Wundersitz 6 Jessica Mundy

Junior women U19 keirin heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caitlin Ward 0:00:12.62 2 Linda Michelini 3 Alexandra O'dea 4 Kelsey Robson

Men D Grade 15-lap scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Rollinson 0:04:35.21 2 James Rendall 3 Damian Harris 4 Sam Crome 5 Liam White 6 Darryl Patzel 7 Michael Thomas 8 Marc Wilson 9 Nicholas Katsonis 10 Richard Wood 11 David Mann 12 Tyson Breen 13 Dexter Chiew 14 Gerard O'connell 15 Cam Woolcock 16 Jay Court 17 Matthew Opperman

Men C Grade 15 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Abels 0:04:22.21 2 Alistair Donohoe 3 Mitchell Barry 4 Hugo Tolliday 5 Kyle Thompson 6 Matthew Nicholson 7 Stuart Vaughan 8 Jake Mcmahon 9 Joshua Lind 10 Andrew Natoli 11 Dean Appleton 12 Cameron Shaw 13 Oliver Martin 14 Daniel Nelson 15 Chris Halley 16 Nathan Hinkley 17 Francis Ransley 18 Chris Broeren

Men B Grade 15 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trent Derecourt 0:04:13.57 2 Theodore Yates 3 Jesse Kerrison 4 Peter Loft 5 Luke Parker 6 Nicholas Schultz 7 Miles Scotson 8 Nathan Lyons 9 Tyler Spurrell 10 Luke Vitler 11 Sean Finning 12 Owen Gillott 13 Thomas Kaesler 14 Alexander Morgan 15 Bradley Robson 16 Scott Mcphee DNF Neil Robinson DNF Edrus Yunos

Men A Grade 15 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law 0:04:05.61 2 Luke Ockerby 3 Jackson Law 4 Cameron Meyer 5 Leigh Howard 6 Marcello Barth 7 Caleb Ewan 8 George Tansley 9 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone 10 Evan Hull 11 Cameron Karwowski 12 Jack Cummings 13 Sung Hoon Park 14 Joshua Harrison 15 Brent Nelson 16 Rick Sanders 17 Alexander Edmondson 18 Robert-Jon Mccarthy 19 Franco Marvulli 20 Jason Allen 21 Glenn O'shea DNF Tirian Mcmanus

Women B Grade 10 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laine Hammond 0:03:14.33 2 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 3 Linda Michelini 4 Miranda Laidlaw 5 Rebecca Doolan 6 Jessica Laws 7 Lauretta Hanson 8 Alexandria Nicholls 9 Vanessa Bof 10 Thomay Michaltsis 11 Michaela Tranby 12 Megan Bagworth 13 Maddy Marshall

Women A Grade 10 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elissa Wundersitz 0:03:03.55 2 Annette Edmondson 3 Emily Rosemond 4 Shannon Mccurley 5 Taylah Jennings 6 Jessica Mundy 7 Hayley Jones 8 Alexandra O'dea 9 Kelsey Robson 10 Isabella King 11 Allison Rice 12 Rebecca Wiasak 13 Tian Beckett 14 Georgia Baker 15 Holly Heffernan 16 Ailie Mcdonald 17 Adele Sylvester

Melbourne Cup on Wheels Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Spurrell 0:02:05.45 2 Nathan Hart 3 Brett Rollinson 4 Peter Loft 5 Nicholas Schultz 6 Stuart Vaughan 7 Matthew Nicholson 8 Hugo Tolliday 9 Richard Wood 10 Jay Court 11 Dexter Chiew 12 Darryl Patzel 13 Matthew Opperman 14 Alexander Morgan 15 Jaron Gardiner DNF Edrus Yunos

Melbourne Cup on Wheels Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Rendall 0:02:05.58 2 Jake Mcmahon 3 Sam Crome 4 Brent Nelson 5 Evan Hull 6 Luke Parker 7 Emerson Harwood 8 Theodore Yates 9 Miles Scotson 10 David Mann 11 Marc Wilson 12 Kyle Thompson 13 George Tansley 14 Dean Appleton 15 Michael Thomas 16 Gerard O'connell

Melbourne Cup on Wheels Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owen Gillott 0:02:06.78 2 Alistair Donohoe 3 Trent Derecourt 4 Nathan Hinkley 5 Francis Ransley 6 Tyson Breen 7 Robert-Jon Mccarthy 8 Liam White 9 Scott Mcphee 10 Cam Woolcock 11 Oliver Martin 12 Nicholas Katsonis 13 Sung Hoon Park 14 Luke Ockerby 15 Rick Sanders 16 Jason Allen

Melbourne Cup on Wheels Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan 0:02:08.68 2 Marcello Barth 3 Glenn O'shea 4 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone 5 Cameron Karwowski 6 Mitchell Barry 7 Cameron Shaw 8 Jack Cummings 9 Neil Robinson 10 Andrew Natoli 11 Joshua Harrison 12 Ryan Worn 13 Chris Broeren 14 Sean Finning 15 Luke Vitler 16 Thomas Kaesler

Melbourne Cup on Wheels Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard 0:02:10.67 2 Alexander Edmondson 3 Scott Law 4 Franco Marvulli 5 Jackson Law 6 Jesse Kerrison 7 Ben Abels 8 Tirian Mcmanus 9 Nathan Lyons 10 Daniel Nelson 11 Bradley Robson 12 Cameron Meyer 13 Joshua Lind

Women's Melbourne Cup on Wheels Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isabella King 0:02:23.87 2 Elissa Wundersitz 3 Taylah Jennings 4 Shannon Mccurley 5 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 6 Alexandra O'dea 7 Lauretta Hanson 8 Laine Hammond 9 Caitlin Ward 10 Georgia Baker 11 Alexandria Nicholls 12 Linda Michelini 13 Tian Beckett 14 Jessica Laws 15 Michaela Tranby 16 Maddy Marshall

Women's Melbourne Cup on Wheels Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Rosemond 0:02:26.19 2 Annette Edmondson 3 Rebecca Doolan 4 Hayley Jones 5 Jessica Mundy 6 Allison Rice 7 Kelsey Robson 8 Rebecca Wiasak 9 Miranda Laidlaw 10 Thomay Michaltsis 11 Vanessa Bof 12 Ailie Mcdonald 13 Holly Heffernan 14 Megan Bagworth

Melbourne Cup on Wheels Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'shea 0:02:03.02 2 Alexander Edmondson 3 Leigh Howard 4 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone 5 Brent Nelson 6 Sam Crome 7 James Rendall 8 Tyler Spurrell 9 Scott Law 10 Jake Mcmahon 11 Brett Rollinson 12 Nathan Hart 13 Owen Gillott DNF Alistair Donohoe DNF Trent Derecourt DNF Nathan Hinkley DNF Franco Marvulli DNF Caleb Ewan DNF Peter Loft DNF Marcello Barth

Women's Melbourne Cup on Wheels Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isabella King 0:02:24.56 2 Annette Edmondson 3 Taylah Jennings 4 Shannon Mccurley 5 Hayley Jones 6 Laine Hammond 7 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 8 Rebecca Doolan 9 Jessica Mundy 10 Elissa Wundersitz 11 Rebecca Wiasak 12 Alexandra O'dea 13 Allison Rice 14 Emily Rosemond 15 Lauretta Hanson 16 Kelsey Robson

EliteM Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaron Gardiner 0:00:10.93 2 Edrus Yunos 3 Rick Sanders 4 Nathan Corrigan 5 Brent Nelson 6 Ryan Worn

JM19 Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Clarke 0:00:11.37 2 Jesse Kerrison 3 Hugo Tolliday 4 Robert-Jon Mccarthy 5 Emerson Harwood 6 Nathan Lyons

EliteW Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Rosemond 0:00:12.05 2 Annette Edmondson 3 Ziggy Callan 4 Stephanie Morton 5 Adele Sylvester 6 Isabella King

JW19 Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylah Jennings 0:00:12.18 2 Tian Beckett 3 Caitlin Ward 4 Linda Michelini 5 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 6 Alexandra O'dea

Men A/B Grade 15 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison 0:04:24.57 2 Nicholas Schultz 3 Luke Parker 4 Brent Nelson 5 Alexander Morgan 6 Nathan Lyons 7 Owen Gillott 8 Thomas Kaesler DNF Nathan Hart DNF Tyler Spurrell DNF Rick Sanders DNF Edrus Yunos

Men C Grade 15 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Barry 0:04:22.79 2 Hugo Tolliday 3 Alistair Donohoe 4 Matthew Nicholson 5 Stuart Vaughan 6 Thomas Clarke 7 Nathan Hinkley 8 Kyle Thompson 9 Andrew Natoli 10 Daniel Nelson 11 Ben Abels 12 Jake Mcmahon DNF Francis Ransley DNF Oliver Martin DNF Joshua Lind DNF Cameron Shaw DNF Chris Broeren DNF Chris Halley

Men D Grade 15 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Rendall 0:04:34.65 2 Tyson Breen 3 Sam Crome 4 Darryl Patzel 5 Brett Rollinson 6 Nicholas Katsonis 7 Michael Thomas 8 David Mann 9 Marc Wilson 10 Cam Woolcock 11 Richard Wood 12 Liam White 13 Gerard O'connell 14 Matthew Opperman DNF Jay Court

Women A Grade 10 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson 0:03:12.76 2 Isabella King 3 Shannon Mccurley 4 Emily Rosemond 5 Jessica Mundy 6 Alexandra O'dea 7 Hayley Jones 8 Taylah Jennings 9 Georgia Baker 10 Holly Heffernan 11 Elissa Wundersitz 12 Allison Rice 13 Ailie Mcdonald 14 Kelsey Robson DNF Ziggy Callan DNF Rebecca Wiasak

Women B Grade 10 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Michelini 0:03:25.37 2 Laine Hammond 3 Lauretta Hanson 4 Rebecca Doolan 5 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 6 Miranda Laidlaw 7 Maddy Marshall 8 Vanessa Bof 9 Megan Bagworth 10 Alexandria Nicholls DNF Michaela Tranby

J11/J13 6 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Bof 0:02:34.47 2 Campbell Gray 3 Jett Attard 4 Jack Opperman 5 Alana Humphreys-Grey 6 Sarah Gigante 7 Lilianne Mcclimont 8 Shanelle Freeman

JW15/17 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Baggs 0:02:45.93 2 Nina Greig-Towers 3 Emma Bilston 4 Ruby Roseman-Gannon 5 Courtney Mannix

JM15 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Mcfarlane 0:02:42.32 2 Riley Hart 3 James Tickner 4 Godfrey Slattery 5 Kallum Parlevliet 6 Tom Benton 7 Kyle Muir 8 Conor Rowley 9 Thomas Mcdonald 10 Trey Freeman 11 Harrison Mcclimont 12 Isaac Pane 13 Zack Gilmore DNF Jack Patzel

JM17 B Grade 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Pane 0:02:37.25 2 Angus Flood 3 David Randall 4 Hamish Haynes 5 Jack Walk 6 Tomarsh Loki 7 Dylan Thompson 8 Nicholas White 9 Nicolas Abels

JM17 A Grade 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Hickey 0:02:25.76 2 Braeden Dean 3 John Cochrane 4 Callum Scotson 5 Thomas Verleys-Donk 6 Kurt Santagada 7 Pierce Connor 8 Mathew Ross 9 Lucas Hamilton 10 Michael Stringer 11 Jerome Bechaz 12 Thomas Preston 13 Angus Lyons

J11/J13 2 Lap Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Opperman 0:00:42.49 2 Alana Humphreys-Grey 3 Sarah Gigante 4 Nathan Bof 5 Campbell Gray 6 Jett Attard 7 Shanelle Freeman 8 Lilianne Mcclimont

JW15/17 4 Lap Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruby Roseman-Gannon 0:01:15.63 2 Courtney Mannix 3 Chloe Baggs 4 Nina Greig-Towers

JM15 4 Lap Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Muir 0:01:15.50 2 Riley Hart 3 Godfrey Slattery 4 Thomas Mcdonald 5 James Tickner 6 Kallum Parlevliet 7 Trey Freeman 8 Zack Gilmore 9 Harrison Mcclimont 10 Thomas Mcfarlane 11 Isaac Pane 12 Conor Rowley 13 Tom Benton 14 Jack Patzel

JM17 6 Lap Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Braeden Dean 0:01:42.26 2 Mathew Ross 3 Jack Hickey 4 James Pane 5 Jerome Bechaz 6 Thomas Verleys-Donk 7 Callum Scotson 8 Thomas Preston 9 Jack Walk 10 Lucas Hamilton 11 Pierce Connor 12 Dylan Thompson 13 Kurt Santagada 14 John Cochrane 15 Angus Lyons 16 Michael Stringer 17 Tomarsh Loki DNF Angus Flood DNF Nicholas White DNF David Randall DNF Nicolas Abels DNF Hamish Haynes

J11/13 8 Lap Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Bof 8 pts 2 Sarah Gigante 8 3 Campbell Gray 4 4 Jett Attard 2 5 Lilianne Mcclimont 6 Shanelle Freeman 7 Jack Opperman 8 Alana Humphreys-Grey 9 Jiah Polidano

JW15/17 10 Lap Progressive # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Baggs 21 pts 2 Ruby Roseman-Gannon 21 3 Nina Greig-Towers 13 4 Courtney Mannix

JM15 10 Lap Progressive # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Mcfarlane 19 pts 2 James Tickner 10 3 Kyle Muir 8 4 Riley Hart 8 5 Kallum Parlevliet 7 6 Thomas Mcdonald 3 7 Isaac Pane 8 Conor Rowley 8 Tom Benton 8 Trey Freeman 8 Godfrey Slattery 8 Zack Gilmore 8 Harrison Mcclimont DNF Jack Patzel

JM17 B Grade 15 Lap Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angus Flood 12 pts 2 James Pane 9 3 David Randall 6 4 Dylan Thompson 4 5 Tomarsh Loki 2 6 Nicolas Abels 7 Jack Walk DNF Hamish Haynes DNF Nicholas White