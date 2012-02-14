Critérium International past winners
Champions from 1927-2011
|2011
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard-Trek
|2010
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2009
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team CSC
|2007
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team CSC
|2006
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
|2005
|Bobby Julich (USA) CSC
|2004
|Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC
|2003
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) AG2r Prévoyance
|2002
|Alberto Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2001
|Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE
|1999
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Credit Agricole
|1998
|Bobby Julich (USA) Cofidis
|1997
|Marcelino Garcia (Spa)
|1996
|Chris Boardman (GB)
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1994
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
|1993
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1992
|Jean-Francois Bernard (Fra)
|1991
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1990
|Laurent Fignon (Fra)
|1989
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1988
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1987
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1986
|Urs Zimmermann (Swi)
|1985
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1983
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1982
|Laurent Fignon (Fra)
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1980
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1979
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1978
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1977
|Jean Chassang (Fra)
|1976
|Patrick Beon (Fra)
|1975
|Jacques Esclassan (Fra)
|1974
|Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
|1973
|Jean-Pierre Danguilaume (Fra)
|1972
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1971
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1970
|Georges Chappe (Fra)
|1969
|Gilbert Bellone (Fra)
|1968
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1967
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1966
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1965
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1964
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1962
|Joseph Groussard (Fra)
|1961
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1960
|Jean Graczyk (Fra)
|1959
|André Darrigade (Fra)
|1958
|Roger Hassenforder (Fra)
|1957
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1956
|Roger Hassenforder (Fra)
|1955
|René Privat (Fra)
|1954
|Roger Hassenforder (Fra)
|1953
|Robert Desbats (Fra)
|1952
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1951
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1950
|Pierre Barbotin (Fra)
|1949
|Emile Idee (Fra)
|1948
|Camille Danguilaume (Fra)
|1947
|Emile Idee (Fra)
|1946
|Kleber Piot (Fra), Camille Danguilaume (Fra)
|1945
|Joseph Goutorbe (Fra)
|1944
|Roger Piel (Fra)
|1943
|Louis Gauthier (Fra), Emile Idee (Fra)
|1942
|Aldo Bertocco (Fra), Emile Idee (Fra)
|1941
|Yvon Marie (Fra), Benoit Faure (Fra)
|1940
|Emile Idee (Fra)
|1939
|André Deforge (Fra)
|1938
|Pierre Jaminet (Fra)
|1937
|Roger Lapbie, René Le Greves (Fra)
|1936
|Paul Chocque (Fra)
|1935
|René Le Greves (Fra)
|1934
|Roger Lapbie (Fra)
|1933
|André Leducq (Fra)
|1932
|Leon Le Calvez (Fra)
|1930
|Robert Brugere (Fra)
|1929
|Paul Le Drogo (Fra)
|1928
|André Leducq (Fra)
|1927
|Julien Moineu (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy