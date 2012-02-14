Trending

Critérium International past winners

Champions from 1927-2011

Past winners
2011Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard-Trek
2010Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
2009Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
2008Jens Voigt (Ger) Team CSC
2007Jens Voigt (Ger) Team CSC
2006Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
2005Bobby Julich (USA) CSC
2004Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC
2003Laurent Brochard (Fra) AG2r Prévoyance
2002Alberto Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2001Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE
1999Jens Voigt (Ger) Credit Agricole
1998Bobby Julich (USA) Cofidis
1997Marcelino Garcia (Spa)
1996Chris Boardman (GB)
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1994Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
1993Erik Breukink (Ned)
1992Jean-Francois Bernard (Fra)
1991Stephen Roche (Ire)
1990Laurent Fignon (Fra)
1989Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1988Erik Breukink (Ned)
1987Sean Kelly (Ire)
1986Urs Zimmermann (Swi)
1985Stephen Roche (Ire)
1984Sean Kelly (Ire)
1983Sean Kelly (Ire)
1982Laurent Fignon (Fra)
1981Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1980Michel Laurent (Fra)
1979Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1978Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1977Jean Chassang (Fra)
1976Patrick Beon (Fra)
1975Jacques Esclassan (Fra)
1974Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
1973Jean-Pierre Danguilaume (Fra)
1972Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1971Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1970Georges Chappe (Fra)
1969Gilbert Bellone (Fra)
1968Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1967Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1966Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1965Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1964Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1963Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1962Joseph Groussard (Fra)
1961Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1960Jean Graczyk (Fra)
1959André Darrigade (Fra)
1958Roger Hassenforder (Fra)
1957Jean Forestier (Fra)
1956Roger Hassenforder (Fra)
1955René Privat (Fra)
1954Roger Hassenforder (Fra)
1953Robert Desbats (Fra)
1952Louison Bobet (Fra)
1951Louison Bobet (Fra)
1950Pierre Barbotin (Fra)
1949Emile Idee (Fra)
1948Camille Danguilaume (Fra)
1947Emile Idee (Fra)
1946Kleber Piot (Fra), Camille Danguilaume (Fra)
1945Joseph Goutorbe (Fra)
1944Roger Piel (Fra)
1943Louis Gauthier (Fra), Emile Idee (Fra)
1942Aldo Bertocco (Fra), Emile Idee (Fra)
1941Yvon Marie (Fra), Benoit Faure (Fra)
1940Emile Idee (Fra)
1939André Deforge (Fra)
1938Pierre Jaminet (Fra)
1937Roger Lapbie, René Le Greves (Fra)
1936Paul Chocque (Fra)
1935René Le Greves (Fra)
1934Roger Lapbie (Fra)
1933André Leducq (Fra)
1932Leon Le Calvez (Fra)
1930Robert Brugere (Fra)
1929Paul Le Drogo (Fra)
1928André Leducq (Fra)
1927Julien Moineu (Fra)

