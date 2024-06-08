‘I try but this climb was so hard’ - Marc Soler on being caught in final kilometres in Dauphiné Queen Stage

By
published

Spaniard hopes to attack again in final stage

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) suffering in his solo break
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) suffering in his solo break (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Soler came to the bottom of the final climb of the Queen Stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné with a gap of 4:20 to the peloton, seemingly in good shape to take the solo win from a breakaway, a feat the UAE Team Emirates rider last achieved at the 2022 Vuelta a Espana.

But standing between the Spaniard and the finish line stood the final 10km hors categorie ascent of Samoëns 1600 with an average gradient of 9%, and yellow jersey Primož Roglič and his Bora-Hansgrohe team. 

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 