‘I passed the test’ - Matteo Jorgenson surprises himself with second place finish at Dauphiné Queen Stage

American moves up to second overall and takes over best young rider jersey

Runner-up on stage 7, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) moves up to second overall and takes over best young rider jersey with one stage to go
After winning Paris-Nice and Dwars door Vlaanderen earlier this spring, Matteo Jorgenson continues to push his limits and exceed his own expectations in 2024. This time, it was being able to stay with Primož Roglič’s attack from a reduced peloton to finish second on the Queen Stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné atop Samoëns 1600.

The American rider, who switched to Visma-Lease A Bike this year, moved up one spot to second overall, 1:02 behind Roglič with one stage to go. The 24-year-old also takes over the best young rider classification with a 56-second lead on his closest rival Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers). 

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 