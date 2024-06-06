Aleksandr Vlasov signs contract extension with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Aleksandr Vlasov will remain with Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025 after signing a contract extension with the team. The duration of the new contract has not been publicly disclosed.

The Russian is in his third season with Bora-Hansgrohe, having joined from Astana ahead of the 2022 campaign. Astana had reportedly expressed an interest in re-signing Vlasov for 2025, but it was apparent from the Spring that he was likely to stay put.

“I am very happy with the extension of my contract. I have developed as a rider over the past few years,” Vlasov said in a statement released by the team on Thursday. “I feel very good at Bora–Hansgrohe, it's a nice atmosphere combined with a professional work ethic. So, I'm happy to stay and continue to develop.”

Vlasov won the Tour de Romandie and placed fifth overall at the Tour de France in his first season with Bora-Hansgrohe, while he took seventh overall at last year’s Vuelta a España. He had previously showcased his Grand Tour potential at Astana, taking fourth at the 2021 Giro d'Italia.

This season, Vlasov has won a stage of Paris-Nice and placed second overall at the Tour de Romandie. The 27-year-old is currently in action at the Critérium du Dauphiné and he is expected to ride the Tour in the service of new arrival Primož Roglič.

The team is set to be rebranded as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe ahead of the Grand Départ in Florence. Vlasov is the second high-profile rider to extend his contract with Ralph Denk’s team in recent weeks following Jai Hindley’s confirmation that he would remain in situ next season.

“The arrival of Red Bull is a very interesting project for me, and I appreciate that the team believes in me,” Vlasov said. “I'm ready to give my best in the coming years.”