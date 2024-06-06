Aleksandr Vlasov signs contract extension with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

By
published

Russian follows Jai Hindley in committing future to German team

Aleksandr Vlasov
Aleksandr Vlasov (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aleksandr Vlasov will remain with Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025 after signing a contract extension with the team. The duration of the new contract has not been publicly disclosed.

The Russian is in his third season with Bora-Hansgrohe, having joined from Astana ahead of the 2022 campaign. Astana had reportedly expressed an interest in re-signing Vlasov for 2025, but it was apparent from the Spring that he was likely to stay put.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.