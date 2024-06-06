'It could have been worse' - Déjà vu for Evenepoel and Roglič in mass crash at Critérium du Dauphiné

No fractures for Evenepoel but Roglič to undergo further assessment before Friday's stage

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel discusses the neutralisation with a commissaire after the mass crash on stage 5 of the Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a painful sense of déjà vu for Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Thursday when they were among the fallers in the mass crash that caused the neutralisation of stage 5.

Unlike at Itzulia Basque Country in April, they were both able to remount and ride to the finish line in Saint-Priest, which suggested that neither man’s Tour de France participation is under threat as a result of a crash that saw more half the peloton come down.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.