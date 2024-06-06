'Another dark day for cycling' - Critérium du Dauphiné peloton rues latest mass crash

Huge pileup late on stage 5 sees 'a good 50 riders fall' and not enough ambulances to continue with the race

After the mass crash and neutralisation on stage 5 at Critérium du Dauphiné, the peloton reaches the line
Midway through Wednesday afternoon, a battered and bruised Critérium du Dauphiné peloton picked its way across the finish line of stage 5 still digesting the consequences of the horrendous mass crash that had ripped through the bunch barely an hour before.

Cuts and bloodied elbows, hips and legs were on view throughout the peloton on the neutralised 20-kilometre run-in to Saint Priest, riders in no rush to complete the final part of what should have been an inoffensive and probably uneventful transition stage.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.