Stunning Critérium du Dauphiné time trial moves Matteo Jorgenson up to third on GC

By
published

Paris-Nice winner takes fourth in mid-week TT - ‘I rode it more by feel’

Critérium du Dauphiné: Matteo Jorgenson after stage 4
Critérium du Dauphiné: Matteo Jorgenson after stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson looked set to lead Visma-Lease a Bike into the mountains of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné after a stunning time trial result, which propelled the US rider into third overall on GC.

The winner of Paris-Nice earlier this season, Jorgenson claimed fourth place in the crucial 34.4-kilometre race against the clock in France’s other weeklong WorldTour race.

