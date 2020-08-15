Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 - Live coverage

Refresh

Race leader Roglic: "I don't think that this changes much for us. We need to focus on our work and try to be the best. I'm looking forward to this stage. We'll still see a hard race, it's not everything on Egan because we have a lot of really strong guys. It's going to be hard racing. I'm not sure what will happen today but it will definitely be hard racing. There are mountains from the beginning but for us, we want to have control and a good situation. We'll try and focus on that."

Roglic has just been asked about Bernal. Quote to follow shortly.

We will bring you more on the Bernal situation as we get it. So far the team have remained silent, while the race organisers have posted a tweet. Le vainqueur du #TDF2019 🇨🇴 @Eganbernal ne prendra pas le départ aujourd’hui.🇨🇴 @Eganbernal won’t start today.#DauphinéAugust 15, 2020

All we know for now is that Bernal is out due a back injury. Geraint Thomas, his teammate, confirmed the news this morning at the start after we noticed that Bernal was missing from the sign-on. This might be a minor injury and it could be just a precaution but there's no doubt that this is yet another major blow for Team Ineos ahead of their Tour de France challenge.