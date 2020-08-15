Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 - Live coverage
GC favourites go head-to-head in the mountains but Egan Bernal fails to start
Race leader Roglic: "I don't think that this changes much for us. We need to focus on our work and try to be the best. I'm looking forward to this stage. We'll still see a hard race, it's not everything on Egan because we have a lot of really strong guys. It's going to be hard racing. I'm not sure what will happen today but it will definitely be hard racing. There are mountains from the beginning but for us, we want to have control and a good situation. We'll try and focus on that."
Roglic has just been asked about Bernal. Quote to follow shortly.
We will bring you more on the Bernal situation as we get it. So far the team have remained silent, while the race organisers have posted a tweet.
Le vainqueur du #TDF2019 🇨🇴 @Eganbernal ne prendra pas le départ aujourd’hui.🇨🇴 @Eganbernal won’t start today.#DauphinéAugust 15, 2020
All we know for now is that Bernal is out due a back injury. Geraint Thomas, his teammate, confirmed the news this morning at the start after we noticed that Bernal was missing from the sign-on. This might be a minor injury and it could be just a precaution but there's no doubt that this is yet another major blow for Team Ineos ahead of their Tour de France challenge.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine. There's only one place to start this morning and that's with the breaking news that Egan Bernal will not start the stage due to a back injury.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 - Live coverageGC favourites go head-to-head in the mountains but Egan Bernal fails to start
-
Egan Bernal abandons Critérium du DauphinéTeam Ineos leader fails to start stage 4 due to back injury
-
Adam Yates battles back from ‘persistent gastroenteritis’ at Critérium du Dauphiné"I think that I’m getting better every day" says Mitchelton-Scott leader
-
Wout Van Aert inspired by Roglic's strength and confidenceMilan-San Remo winner full of praise for his Jumbo-Visma team leader
-
George Bennett: Il Lombardia will be a cool battle with EvenepoelKiwi hopes to take his chances and continue Jumbo-Visma's success in hills of northern Italy
-
Fortune could favour the bold in Dauphiné's weekend double-header'There'll be people who'll want to risk everything to try and up-end the GC' says Pinot
-
Tour de Wallonie past winnersChampions 1974-2019
-
2020 Dwars door het Hageland start listProvisional starters as of August 14, 2020
-
Il Lombardia Past WinnersPrevious champions back to the first 'Race of the Falling Leaves' in 1905
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.