Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 - Live coverage

GC favourites go head-to-head in the mountains but Egan Bernal fails to start

Race leader Roglic: "I don't think that this changes much for us. We need to focus on our work and try to be the best.  I'm looking forward to this stage. We'll still see a hard race, it's not everything on Egan because we have a lot of really strong guys. It's going to be hard racing. I'm not sure what will happen today but it will definitely be hard racing. There are mountains from the beginning but for us, we want to have control and a good situation. We'll try and focus on that."

Roglic has just been asked about Bernal. Quote to follow shortly. 

We will bring you more on the Bernal situation as we get it. So far the team have remained silent, while the race organisers have posted a tweet.

All we know for now is that Bernal  is out due a back injury. Geraint Thomas, his teammate, confirmed the news this morning at the start after we noticed that Bernal was missing from the sign-on. This might be a minor injury and it could be just a precaution but there's no doubt that this is yet another major blow for Team Ineos ahead of their Tour de France challenge.

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine. There's only one place to start this morning and that's with the breaking news that Egan Bernal will not start the stage due to a back injury.

