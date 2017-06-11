Ever since the 2011 Tour de France, when Alberto Contador threatened to blow the race apart on the short final mountain stage to Alpe d'Huez, ASO has shown an increasing fondness for designing miniature epics for its stage races. Just this past March, after all, Contador - who else - provided a dramatic denouement to Paris-Nice with an aggressive showing on the short and tough final stage. There could be more of the same today, with four mountain passes crammed into just 115 kilometres of racing.

The climbing begins almost immediately on the final stage of Criterium du Dauphine, even if technically, the uphill opening 15 kilometres are a preamble rather than a climb proper. The category 1 Col des Saisies (15.1km at 6.4%) is the first summit after 30 kilometres, followed by the category 2 Col des Aravis (6.6km at 6.9%), It only gets harder in the finale. The category1 Col de la Colombière (11.3km at 6.1%) is the prelude to the hors categorie haul to the finish at Plateau de Solaison (11.3km at 9.2%).

The general classification is as follows ahead of the final stage, with Richie Porte in a commanding position atop the standings: 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25:38:29

2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:02

3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15

4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41

5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43

6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07

7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:15

8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:31

9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:53

10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:43

Most riders are warming up on the rollers in Albertville ahead of the neutralised start at 11.25am local time. The riders will reach kilometre zero for the start proper at 11.35.

The peloton is making its way through the neutralised zone and towards the start proper. Here's a reminder of how things played out yesterday, as Peter Kennaugh soloed to victory at Alpe d'Huez, but his Sky teammate Chris Froome conceded ground to Porte in the finale.

115km remaining from 115km The flag drops and it's, as expected, a rapid start to proceedings. It might take some time, however, for the early break to form.

107km remaining from 115km The race is still together as the peloton climbs gently out of Albertville and rides towards the base of the Col des Saisies.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Jérémy Maison (FDJ) are among the riders attempting to forge clear early on, but it looks as though the race will still be intact by the time it hits the bottom of the Col des Saisies.

Just over a minute down, Chris Froome is the man closest to Porte on general classification, but the Sky rider seemed resigned as to the outcome of this race when he spoke after stage 7 yesterday. “Failing any massive drama out on the road tomorrow I think Richie has got this one wrapped up. I think he’s worked incredibly hard and he’s in fantastic condition. He deserves it. I’m happy for him,” Froome said. Dan Benson has the story in full here.

115km remaining from 115km The race hits the foot of the Col des Saisies just as a sizeable group of around 24 riders establishes a small lead over the main peloton, but the situation is still very fluid.

The leaders are: David Lopez (Sky), Pierre Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale), Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step), Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo), Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), Roman Kreuziger (Orica-Scott), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Warren Barguil (Sunweb), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Dylvan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE-Emirates), Ben Swift (UAE-Emirates), Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Hansgrohe).

95km remaining from 115km Just as the peloton looked set to allow the attack to sally clear, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) clips off the front in a counter-move. The speed in the bunch rises accordingly.

Valverde's move is quickly brought to heel by BMC. Meanwhile, Dani Navarro punctures and the front group is reduced to 23 riders.

91km remaining from 115km Chris Froome (Sky) accelerates on the Col des Saisies, the mountain where Floyd Landis began his dramatic solo raid on the 2006 Tour de France. Having being caught out on a similarly short and explosive stage to Formigal at last year's Vuelta, Froome is alert to the danger and the possibilities here.

Out in front, meanwhile, the Saisies is providing a reshuffle of the early break. Gallopin and Barguil accelerated and only Herrada, Chaves, Kreuziger, Lutsenko, Clarke, Voeckler and Laengen have been able to follow.

86km remaining from 115km Froome's acceleration lined out the yellow jersey group but he soon relented. Out in front, meanwhile, the 9 leaders approach the summit of the Col des Saisies with 25 seconds in hand on their erstwhile companions in the break and 1:05 on a reduced peloton that includes Porte, Froome, Fuglsang and all of the overall contenders.

85km remaining from 115km Tony Gallopin attacks alone from the front group near the top of the Saisies. Warren Barguil gives chase alone, while the rest are distanced, at least temporarily.

The yellow jersey group has been reduced to around 40 riders and it appears that Richie Porte is already bereft of BMC teammates. It's a short stage but it could yet prove a long afternoon for the Tasmanian.

83km remaining from 115km Gallopin crests the top of the Saisies alone at the head of the race. Barguil, Clarke and Voeckler are 25 seconds behind, while the reduced yellow jersey group is 45 seconds down.

80km remaining from 115km Gallopin is hurtling down the descent of the Col des Saisies and appears to be extending his advantage over Barguil, Voeckler and Clarke as he does so.

78km remaining from 115km Barguil, Voeckler and Clarke have been swept up by the yellow jersey group, leaving Gallopin alone at the head of the race, precisely one minute clear of the rest.

The first hour of racing was almost entirely uphill and it incorporated the 15-km haul up the Col des Saisies, but letour.fr reports that Gallopin covered some 29.2 kilometres in the opening 60 minutes here.

75km remaining from 115km Gallopin's lead drops slightly to 45 seconds as he reaches the shallower section of the descent. He is still ten kilometres from La Giettaz and the beginning of the day's second climb, the category 2 Col des Aravis (6.6km at 6.9%).

70km remaining from 115km Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) begins again and attacks from the yellow jersey group in the company of Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky).

67km remaining from 115km Approaching the foot of the Col des Aravis, Gallopin has 30 seconds in hand on Kwiatkowski and Clarke, while the yellow jersey group is 50 seconds down.

Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac) has abandoned the Dauphine. There were also two non-starters this morning: Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and former race leader Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal). De Gendt told Het Nieuwsblad that he was suffering from a wrist injury, which he believes he picked up while defending his yellow and blue jersey in Wednesday's time trial.

63km remaining from 115km Kreuziger, Barguil and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) have attacked on the Col des Aravis, and they looked poised to make contact with Clarke and Kwiatkowski.

The peloton, meanwhile, is now 1:15 behind Gallopin and, happily for Porte, some reinforcements are arriving as a number of his BMC teammates have regained contact.

61km remaining from 115km Barguil makes it across to Clarke and Kwiatkowski. This trio is 30 seconds behind Gallopin. Talansky and Kreuziger are a little further back, while the yellow jersey group is at 1:15.

59km remaining from 115km The chasing group expands in two instalments. First Kreuziger catches up to Kwiatkowski, Barguil and Clarke, then David Lopez (Sky), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE-Emirates) and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) make it across.

The presence of Lopez and Kwiatkowski in the group should have been a hint... Chris Froome accelerates again near the top of the Aravis. Valverde, Contador and Dan Martin follow. The yellow jersey group has splintered into shards...

Gallopin leads over the top of the Col des Aravis, but the action is behind, where Froome's acceleration has reduced the yellow jersey group to around 15 riders.

Kwiatkowski sat up over the top to help Froome on the descent but to no end, it seems. Froome has been pegged back by Porte et al on the descent of the Aravis, though the yellow jersey group has been significantly reduced in number as a result of his attack.

52km remaining from 115km The net result of that frisson is that the reduced yellow jersey group has caught the Simon Yates and the chasers. There is now a group of around 25 riders a mere 15 seconds behind Gallopin.

50km remaining from 115km Gallopin's lone raid comes to an end as he is swept up by the reduced yellow jersey group. Richie Porte has 50 kilometres to go, some 30 of which are uphill, in this Dauphine, and a lead of 1:02 over Chris Froome

As the Col de la Colombière begins, Alejandro Valverde goes on the attack once again, joined by Simon Clarke and Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r La Mondiale).

45km remaining from 115km Fabio Aru (Astana) sets out in pursuit of Valverde, Clarke and Vuillermoz.

Valverde and Aru have forged their way clear on the Col de la Colombière. They have a lead of 15 seconds over Clarke and Vuillermoz and 25 over the 18-strong yellow jersey group, where Froome, Fuglsang, Dan Martin, Romain Bardet and Alberto Contador are all alongside Richie Porte.

41km remaining from 115km Valverde and Aru are stretching out their advantage on the climb. They have 30 seconds in hand on Clarke, Vuillermoz and Michal Kwiatkowski. The yellow jersey group is at 45 seconds.

Dan Martin, Romain Bardet and Jakob Fuglsang accelerate from the yellow jersey group and bridge across to the chasers. Vuillermoz does a turn and then swings over...

39km remaining from 115km Martin, Bardet and Fuglsang's forcing is too much for Clarke, who is distanced, and Kwiatkowski, who sits up to wait for Froome.

38km remaining from 115km Six kilometres from the top of the Colombiere, Valverde and Aru have a lead of 41 seconds over Fuglsang, Martin and Bardet. The yellow jersey group is at 1:15...

Despite Aru's presence in front, Fuglsang is working very well with Martin and Bardet. This trio is closing in on Valverde and Aru. Porte, meanwhile, is isolated in the yellow jersey group, and will have to pick and choose which attacks he follows.

And at that Alberto Contador attacks from the yellow jersey group... There is no response from Porte, who seems to have eyes only for Chris Froome.

Froome, for his part, is locked onto Porte's rear wheel and is betraying some signs of struggling. They have allowed Contador and his group to slip away...

36km remaining from 115km A reminder of the situation. Valverde and Aru are 35 seconds ahead of Martin, Fuglsang and Bardet, a little over a minute clear of the Contador group and some 1:33 ahead of Porte and Froome...

Richie Porte climbs from the saddle and accelerates with Froome on his wheel. They have about 100 metres to make up on the Contador group, which also contains Buchmann and Simon Yates.

Porte is stil pedalling smoothly as he attempts to bridge up to the Contador group. Contador is bobbing from side to side in familiar fashion, with Buchmann and Yates on his wheel.

35km remaining from 115km Aru and Valverde are in the final kilometre of the Colombiere, still with 31 seconds in hand on Martin, Bardet and Fuglsang, 1:00 on Contador and 1:22 on Porte.

As things stand, Fuglsang is closing in on Porte's overall lead...

Froome has spent the climb latched onto Porte's wheel, but less than a kilometre from the summit, he accelerates viciously past his former teammate and opens a small gap. Was this an attempt at rope-a-dope from Froome?

Martin, Bardet and Fuglsang cross the summit 30 seconds down. Then Contador crests the summit at 55 seconds.

Froome is next across the top, with a lead of around 15 seconds over Porte as they begin the descent.

Froome has caught Contador, Kreuziger and Buchmann on the descent of the Colombiere, which only adds to the pressure on Richie Porte...

30km remaining from 115km With 30 kilometres to go, Valverde and Aru are 47 seconds ahead of Bardet, Fuglsang and Martin, 1:06 ahead of Contador and Froome, and 1:32 clear of Richie Porte.

All of a sudden, Froome is edging towards the overall lead. His virtual deficit on Froome is down to 30 seconds, and he is closing in on the other dangerman, Jakob Fuglsang.

Froome forces the issue on the descent of the Colombiere and opens a small gap over Contador et al.

Froome, Contador, Buchmann, Yates, Rafael Valls (Lotto Soudal) and Louis Meintjes (UAE-Emirates) are almost upon Martin, Bardet and Fuglsang, a little over 50 seconds down on Aru and Valverde. Porte has Tiesj Benoot and Warren Barguil for company, but is some 1:32 down.

24km remaining from 115km The Froome-Contador group catches Martin, Fuglsang and Bardet. They are 53 seconds down on Aru and Valverde. Porte is 1:28 back.

The Sunweb rider with Porte is Sam Oomen, incidentally, not Warren Barguil as previously reported.

20km remaining from 115km Simon Yates tries to slip clear of the Froome-Contador-Fuglsang group on the descent of the Colombiere. Kwiatkowski, meanwhile, has produced a fine descent to catch back up to his leader Froome ahead of the final climb.

18km remaining from 115km As the road flattens out ahead of the final climb to Plateau de Solaison, Porte is beginning to claw back some ground. He is now 1:15 down on Aru and Valverde, and perhaps as little as 25 seconds behind Froome et al.

17km remaining from 115km The GPS can be deceptive. Porte's deficit is corrected again to 1:32, while Froome et al are 52 seconds down on Aru and Valverde.

Michal Kwiatkowski puts in a long, long turn on the front of the Froome-Contador group on the flat roads that lead to the base of the hors categorie Plateau de Solaison (11.3km at 9.2%).

14km remaining from 115km Tactically, Froome has been very impressive here, but questions remain over the precise state of his form this week. This final climb will be a very robust test.

Froome appeared to be struggling on the Colombiere before his attack near the summit. He may not appreciate the comparison, but were there shades of Lance Armstrong on the Col du Glandon in 2001 about his ride on the Colombiere? Plateau de Solaison will tell more.

12km remaining from 115km The Froome-Contador group is just 10 seconds behind Valverde and Aru, and could make the junction before the final climb begins. The Porte group is at 1:14. Froome is about to become maillot jaune virtuel.

11km remaining from 115km Valverde and Aru begin the haul of Plateau de Solaison with the smallest of gaps on Froome, Fuglsang, Contador and Martin, and 1:13 on Richie Porte.

11km remaining from 115km Valverde leads Aru on the lower slopes of Plateau de Solaison and they seem to be increasing their lead over Froome et al once again.

Porte is out of the saddle as he begins the climb. The Australian is still pedalling quite well and is not betraying signs of panic, but he will have to produce something special to save his yellow jersey here. This stage has also exposed the relative dearth of climbing support on offer at BMC, though it should be noted, too, that Damiano Caruso and Rohan Dennis are engaged at the Tour de Suisse.

10km remaining from 115km Aru comes through and takes a turn on the front. Froome leads the chasing group just 15 seconds or so behind.

Aru and Valverde weigh up the percentages and opt to relent. They are caught by the Froome-Contador group, and settle in at the back of the pace line.

Froome continues to set the pace at the head of the race, with Contador, Fuglsang, Martin, Bardet, Valverde and Buchmann lined up on his wheel. Richie Porte is at 1:12.

9km remaining from 115km Porte accelerates and drops Benoot and Oomen. His deficit to the Froome group is precisely one minute. The Australian is beginning to claw back some ground...

9km remaining from 115km Porte began the day 1:02 ahead of Froome. With a bonus of 10 seconds for the stage winner, he needs to limit his losses to 50 seconds or so to ensure overall victory.

We're three weeks from the Tour, but this feels a bit like a preliminary stage. Richie Porte looked increasingly like a Tour winner as this week progressed - saving his jersey here would be a huge boost to his morale; losing it would allow some old doubts to seep back into his psyche ahead of La Grande Boucle.

7km remaining from 115km Porte has clawed his deficit back to a more manageable 48 seconds. He continues his lone pursuit, picking off the dropped Simon Yates.

7km remaining from 115km Dan Martin attacks from the Froome group and opens a small gap. Fuglsang sets off in pursuit...

Valverde, meanwhile, has been dropped from the Froome group and is struggling. He is in the process of being picked off by Porte...

7km remaining from 115km With 7 kilometres to go, Martin and Fuglsang are in front. Froome leads the chasers, around 10 seconds back. Porte and Valverde are at 50 seconds.

6km remaining from 115km Martin and Fuglsang - breakaway companions when Martin won in Bagneres-de-Bigorre at the 2013 Tour, remember - have a lead of 15 seconds of the Froome-led chasers and 58 seconds over Porte, who has just distanced Valverde.

6km remaining from 115km Fuglsang takes over on the front and his turn puts Martin into difficulty. A small gap opens but the Irishman climbs out of the saddle and manages to close it.

Martin is struggling to hold Fuglsang's wheel as they stretch their lead to 30 seconds over the Froome group. Fuglsang began the day 1:15 down on Porte.

5km remaining from 115km Fuglsang rides away from Martin. The Dane has 30 seconds on the Froome group and 1:03 on Porte. The virtual GC has Porte - just - in the lead, with Fuglsang a very close second. But there is still a lot of climbing to go...

5km remaining from 115km Froome has ridden on the front of this group all the way up the climb, but he is losing ground to Fuglsang in front and Porte who is chasing behind.

5km remaining from 115km Bardet senses a chink in the armour and he attacks from behind Froome. Meintjes follows, but Froome, it seems, cannot.

5km remaining from 115km Buchmann and Meintjes come with Bardet, and then Aru bridges across. Froome gives chase a little further behind.

4km remaining from 115km Contador was dropped by Bardet's acceleration and he has now been caught and passed by Porte, who continues his lone pursuit.

4km remaining from 115km With 4 kilometres to go, Fuglsang is alone in front, 15 ead of Dan Martin. Bardet, Aru, Meintjes, Froome, Buchmann and Valls are 51 seconds back. Porte is 1:11 down.

3km remaining from 115km Fuglsang is 1:15 clear of Porte and now the virtual race leader. Porte, however, is closing in on the Froome group...

3km remaining from 115km Louis Meintjes accelerates from the Froome group just as Porte was closing in. Buchmann follows, then Bardet. This trio has moved clear of Froome et al.

3km remaining from 115km Porte catches a struggling Froome. They are 1:12 down on Fuglsang...

Meintjes and Bardet distance Buchmann as they set off in pursuit of Fuglsang.

2km remaining from 115km Fuglsang is 12seconds clear of Dan Martin, 40 ahead of Meintjes and Bardet, and 1:11 ahead of Froome and Porte. The Dane is - just about - on course to win the Dauphine, but it could come down to time bonuses.

2km remaining from 115km Meintjes dances clear of Bardet, but the gap that matters is Fuglsang's lead over the Froome-Porte trio, which now stands at 1:10...

1km remaining from 115km Porte opens a small gap over Froome. The Australian needs to produce a big, big final 1500 metres to salvage his yellow jersey.

1km remaining from 115km The television cameras are only fleetingly picking him up, but Dan Martin is riding very strongly still, and remains just 15 seconds behind Fuglsang.

1km remaining from 115km Into the final kilometre for Fuglsang, who has 1:12 in hand on Porte. This is going to be very, very close. Porte has not cracked and he is winding up the pace in these final metres...

Porte has definitively distanced Chris Froome, whose is some way short of where he needs to be come July. Fuglsang is still pedalling well out in front, however...

Into the final 250 metres for Fuglsang, who will, at the very least, claim his second stage win of the week.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins stage 8 of Criterium du Dauphine.

Dan Martin takes second at 12 seconds, Meintjes is third at 27. But can Porte limit his losses?

Porte crosses the line exactly 1:15 behind Fuglsang. Jakob Fuglsang wins the Dauphine thanks to the 10-second time bonus for stage victory.

Froome comes in 1:27 behind. The Briton will slip off the podium. Dan Martin will place third for the second successive year.

Valverde and Contador both come home more than 3 minutes down. A remarkable finale to the Dauphine.

Result: 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 29:05:54

2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 00:00:12

3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE-Emirates 00:00:27

Final general classification: 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 29:05:54

2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 00:00:10

3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 00:01:32

4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 00:01:33

5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 00:01:37

6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 00:02:04

7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:02:32

8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE-Emirates 00:03:12

9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:08

10 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 00:04:40



It never rains but it pours. A second (and third) win in three days for Fuglsang, who seems rather taken aback to have won the Dauphine. "I don't know what to say. We tried to keep our GC, that was the plan of the day, but it came down to a big, big, big fight and with me and Fabio we played it really good, and then of course also we had a few things that played in our favour. Froome had to pull after Fabio and he went so hard. In the end, Daniel Martin attacked and I just followed."

A disappointed Richie Porte discusses his second place finish at the Dauphine. Dan Benson and Patrick Fletcher will have all the reaction from Plateau de Solaison.

Chris Froome offers his take on proceedings for the television crews.

Chris Froome on his struggles in the finale: "At one point I was close to being in the virtual yellow jersey but I think I’d done so much work earlier on to try and set up that situation that when I got to the final climb I didn’t have so much left for that final climb."

"I was here to try and race for the win, and not defend second," Froome continues. "If I was here to defend second place I would have been a lot more conservative and just followed Jakob and Aru. That wasn’t the plan. I wanted to try and race for the win and that’s what we tried to do as a team. It didn’t pay off but I came here looking for a hard week of racing. I only had 19 days of racing before the Dauphine and hopefully that will move me on now."

Richie Porte was bullish in his post-stage comments: "I think I showed in the end that I'm going well and I'm on track for July. It's bitterly disappointing to lose it by such a small margin but credit to Jakob Fuglsang. I think I was up against it from km zero as it seems there were a few guys who preferred to see me lose the race and they lose their podium as well. I don't know what you can really learn from a stage like that. I guess that's racing but bring on July." You may very well think Porte is talking about Chris Froome but he couldn't possibly comment.

Chris Froome offers his own, oblique critique of Porte's tactics, though he adds that his former teammate is the favourite for Tour victory. Dan Benson has the full story here.