Stage 1 Preview
Stage 1 map and profile
Stage 1: Albertville - Saint-Pierre-de-Chartreuse
A taste of what is to come
Four categorised climbs and a mountaintop finish will make the first stage on the road a real leg burner. General Classification contenders will likely be saving their legs for the final few days in Les Alpes and so a break may well succeed. On paper the stage looks to suit a Pierrick Fedrigo or a Thomas Voeckler who both have been looking good in the French National Cup on profiles similar to this one.
Details
Distance: 144km
Highest Point: 884m (Finish)
Category: Medium Mountain stage
Profile
Image ©: ASO
Map
Image ©: ASO
