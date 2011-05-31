Image 1 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 1 Profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 1 Map (Image credit: ASO)

A taste of what is to come

Four categorised climbs and a mountaintop finish will make the first stage on the road a real leg burner. General Classification contenders will likely be saving their legs for the final few days in Les Alpes and so a break may well succeed. On paper the stage looks to suit a Pierrick Fedrigo or a Thomas Voeckler who both have been looking good in the French National Cup on profiles similar to this one.

Details

Distance: 144km

Highest Point: 884m (Finish)

Category: Medium Mountain stage

