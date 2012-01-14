Latham, Pervis, O'Shea strike gold in Beijing
China's Guo wins women's sprint
|1
|Peter Latham (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:26.100
|2
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Australia
|0:04:28.268
|3
|Kevin Labeque (Fra) France
|0:04:28.897
|4
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:04:29.005
|5
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:04:29.019
|6
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:29.505
|7
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) Spain
|0:04:29.708
|8
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:32.136
|9
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Canada
|0:04:33.099
|10
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) United States of America
|0:04:34.667
|11
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:35.849
|12
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:36.863
|13
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany
|0:04:37.162
|14
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:38.437
|15
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|0:04:38.694
|16
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:04:39.279
|17
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:04:39.656
|18
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:04:40.283
|19
|Keonwoo Park (Kor) Korea
|0:04:40.788
|20
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Track Team Astana
|0:04:49.014
|21
|Che Wei Hu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:05:05.894
|DSQ
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|DSQ
|Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|Peter Latham (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:25.964
|2
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Australia
|0:04:26.267
|3
|Kevin Labeque (Fra) France
|0:04:28.519
|4
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:04:29.325
|1
|Andrew Taylor (Aus) Australia
|2
|Song Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Reyno De NavarraTelcoMConor
|4
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan
|REL
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|REL
|Won Gu Jun (Kor) Korea
|1
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|2
|Giddeon Massie (USA) United States of America
|3
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|4
|Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
|5
|Joy Lai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|Sergei Zhilskii (Rus) New Zealand
|1
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|2
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|3
|Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|6
|Qiming Wang (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|1
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team
|5
|Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon
|6
|Fabio Masotti (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|1
|Andrii Vinokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|3
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Spain
|4
|Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|5
|Martin Feiferlik (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNS
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team
|1
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|2
|Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad &Tobago
|3
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|4
|Qi Tang (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|5
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|6
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
|7
|Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|2
|Song Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|Sergei Zhilskii (Rus) New Zealand
|4
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|5
|Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon
|1
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Spain
|2
|Giddeon Massie (USA) United States of America
|3
|Won Gu Jun (Kor) Korea
|4
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team
|5
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|1
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Joy Lai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|4
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|5
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
|1
|Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
|3
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|2
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan
|3
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|4
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|5
|Fabio Masotti (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Reyno De NavarraTelcoMConor
|2
|Qi Tang (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|3
|Martin Feiferlik (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Qiming Wang (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|REL
|Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad &Tobago
|1
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|3
|Andrew Taylor (Aus) Australia
|4
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|5
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Spain
|6
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Reyno De NavarraTelcoMConor
|3
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|4
|Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Andrii Vinokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|7
|Andrii Vinokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|8
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|9
|Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|11
|Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|1
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|2
|Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|3
|Andrew Taylor (Aus) Australia
|4
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Reyno De NavarraTelcoMConor
|5
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|1
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|0:04:25.860
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|0:04:27.207
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:04:28.294
|4
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:29.370
|5
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|0:04:30.341
|6
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:30.459
|7
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
|0:04:30.914
|8
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|0:04:32.373
|9
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|0:04:33.014
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|0:04:33.849
|11
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:04:35.359
|12
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:36.517
|13
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:04:36.681
|14
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:04:36.880
|15
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|0:04:38.010
|16
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:38.697
|17
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:04:41.210
|18
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:04:42.086
|19
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:04:42.829
|20
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:46.515
|21
|JeanMichel Lachance (Can) Canada
|0:04:46.639
|22
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|0:04:52.298
|23
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala
|0:04:55.917
|1
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|2
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|-1lap
|3
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|5
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|6
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|7
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|8
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|10
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
|11
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|14
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|15
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|16
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|17
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|18
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|19
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|20
|JeanMichel Lachance (Can) Canada
|21
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|23
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala
|-2laps
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|0:01:03.507
|2
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|0:01:04.208
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:04.252
|4
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:01:04.336
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|0:01:04.906
|6
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:05.039
|7
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|0:01:05.219
|8
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:05.298
|9
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:01:05.403
|10
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:05.567
|11
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
|0:01:05.676
|12
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|0:01:05.906
|13
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:01:06.203
|14
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|0:01:06.390
|15
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:06.532
|16
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:06.590
|17
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:06.807
|18
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|0:01:07.737
|19
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:01:08.487
|20
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:01:08.583
|21
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:08.969
|22
|JeanMichel Lachance (Can) Canada
|0:01:09.909
|23
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala
|0:01:16.585
|1
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|20
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|23
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|32
|4
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|41
|5
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|42
|6
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|48
|7
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
|55
|8
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|56
|9
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|68
|10
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|69
|11
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|73
|12
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|74
|13
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|74
|14
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|77
|15
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|84
|16
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|88
|17
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|91
|18
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|98
|19
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|100
|20
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|107
|21
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|109
|22
|JeanMichel Lachance (Can) Canada
|114
|23
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala
|162
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:10.983
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.196
|3
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.205
|4
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:11.212
|5
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.258
|6
|Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.262
|7
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:11.355
|8
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.397
|9
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:11.447
|10
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.455
|11
|Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.490
|12
|Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:11.492
|13
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|0:00:11.500
|14
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.528
|15
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|16
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.545
|17
|Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.551
|18
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|0:00:11.570
|19
|Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.582
|20
|Victoria Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.590
|21
|Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.658
|22
|Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.706
|23
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:11.779
|24
|Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|0:00:11.793
|25
|Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.795
|26
|Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
|27
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:11.911
|28
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States of America
|0:00:11.917
|29
|Elisa Frisoni (Ita) Italy
|0:00:12.019
|30
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:12.040
|31
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:12.048
|32
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|0:00:12.083
|33
|Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:12.163
|34
|Tela Crane (USA) United States of America
|0:00:12.203
|35
|Daniela Gaxiola (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:12.208
|36
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:12.274
|37
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:12.392
|38
|Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:12.504
|39
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:12.529
|40
|Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:12.588
|41
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:12.623
|42
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|0:00:13.254
|DNS
|Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team
|1
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:12.282
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:12.026
|2
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|1
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:12.038
|2
|Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|1
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|0:00:12.448
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|0:00:11.766
|2
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.773
|2
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|9
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|0:00:12.181
|10
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|11
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:12.487
|12
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:12.178
|2
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.943
|2
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|1
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:12.161
|2
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:11.403
|2
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|1
|Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:11.807
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.761
|2
|Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:11.555
|2
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|1
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:11.636
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.492
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.776
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:12.221
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.953
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|1
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.988
|2
|Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|1
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:12.041
|2
|Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:11.402
|2
|Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:11.706
|2
|Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:11.906
|6
|Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|7
|Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
|8
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.641
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.566
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.843
|2
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.868
|2
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.889
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.836
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.751
|4
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.665
|4
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
|25
|pts
|2
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|8
|3
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|4
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|5
|7
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|8
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|3
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|2
|10
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|1
|11
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|12
|Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|25
|pts
|2
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|21
|3
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|4
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|8
|5
|Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia
|7
|6
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|7
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|5
|8
|Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|9
|Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan
|4
|10
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|2
|11
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|1
|12
|Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
|13
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:14.569
|2
|Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:14.576
|3
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:14.604
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:14.826
|5
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:14.831
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:00:14.845
|7
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|0:00:14.896
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:14.897
|9
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:14.924
|10
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:14.994
|11
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:15.067
|12
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|0:00:15.082
|13
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:15.140
|14
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:15.158
|15
|Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:15.173
|16
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:15.269
|17
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|0:00:15.275
|18
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:15.392
|19
|Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia
|0:00:16.533
|20
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
|0:00:16.955
|1
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|26
|pts
|2
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|25
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|25
|4
|Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan
|22
|5
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo
|14
|6
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|7
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|9
|8
|Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|8
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|6
|11
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|3
|12
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|13
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|14
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|2
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|2
|16
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|17
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
|18
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|19
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|20
|Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia
|1
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|5
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|7
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|8
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|9
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|10
|Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|12
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|13
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|14
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|15
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|17
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|18
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
|19
|Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan
|20
|Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia
|1
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo
|11
|pts
|2
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|19
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|19
|4
|Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|20
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|22
|6
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|23
|7
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|25
|8
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|26
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|26
|10
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|26
|11
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|27
|12
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|31
|13
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|33
|14
|Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan
|38
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|39
|16
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|43
|17
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|43
|18
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|45
|19
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
|55
|20
|Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia
|59
