Image 1 of 7

Francois Pervis (France) celebrates his keirin victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 7

Men's individual pursuit podium (l-r): Mitchell Mulhern (Australia), Peter Latham (New Zealand), Kevin Labeque (France)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 7

Peter Latham (New Zealand) rides to victory in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 7

Men's keirin podium (l-r): Sergei Borisov (Moscow Track Team), 2nd; Francois Pervis (France), 1st; Andrew Taylor (Australia), 3rd

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 7

Women's sprint podium (l-r): Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania), 2nd; Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China), 1st; Junhong Lin (Giant Pro Cycling), 3rd

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 7

Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) wins sprint gold ahead of Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 7

Glenn O'Shea (Australia) seals his omnium victory in the 1000m time trial.

(Image credit: AFP)

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Peter Latham (NZl) New Zealand0:04:26.100
2Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Australia0:04:28.268
3Kevin Labeque (Fra) France0:04:28.897
4Valery Kaykov (Rus) Russian Federation0:04:29.005
5Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:04:29.019
6Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain0:04:29.505
7David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) Spain0:04:29.708
8Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium0:04:32.136
9Alexander Cataford (Can) Canada0:04:33.099
10Adam Leibovitz (USA) United States of America0:04:34.667
11Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands0:04:35.849
12Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:36.863
13Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany0:04:37.162
14Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:38.437
15Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa0:04:38.694
16Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:04:39.279
17King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:04:39.656
18Chen Lu Qin (Chn) People's Republic of China0:04:40.283
19Keonwoo Park (Kor) Korea0:04:40.788
20Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Track Team Astana0:04:49.014
21Che Wei Hu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:05:05.894
DSQMarco Frapporti (Ita) Italy
DSQKilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland

Men's Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Peter Latham (NZl) New Zealand0:04:25.964
2Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Australia0:04:26.267

Men's Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Kevin Labeque (Fra) France0:04:28.519
4Valery Kaykov (Rus) Russian Federation0:04:29.325

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 1
1Andrew Taylor (Aus) Australia
2Song Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Reyno De Navarra­Telco­M­Conor
4Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan
RELHersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
RELWon Gu Jun (Kor) Korea

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 2
1Francois Pervis (Fra) France
2Giddeon Massie (USA) United States of America
3Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
4Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
5Joy Lai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
6Sergei Zhilskii (Rus) New Zealand

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 3
1Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
2Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
3Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
4Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
5Travis Smith (Can) Canada
6Qiming Wang (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 4
1Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
3Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russian Federation
4Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team
5Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon
6Fabio Masotti (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 5
1Andrii Vinokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
2Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
3Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Spain
4Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
5Martin Feiferlik (Cze) Czech Republic
DNSItmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 6
1Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
2Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad &Tobago
3Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
4Qi Tang (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
5Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
6Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
7Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 1
1Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
2Song Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
3Sergei Zhilskii (Rus) New Zealand
4Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
5Raja Audi (Lib) Lebanon

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 2
1Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Spain
2Giddeon Massie (USA) United States of America
3Won Gu Jun (Kor) Korea
4Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team
5Travis Smith (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 3
1Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
2Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Russian Federation
3Joy Lai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
4Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
5Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 4
1Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
2Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
3Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
4Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
5Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 5
1Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
2Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan
3Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
4Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
5Fabio Masotti (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 6
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Reyno De Navarra­Telco­M­Conor
2Qi Tang (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
3Martin Feiferlik (Cze) Czech Republic
4Qiming Wang (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
RELPhillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad &Tobago

Men's Keirin - Round 2: Heat 1
1Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
3Andrew Taylor (Aus) Australia
4Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
5Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Spain
6Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Keirin - Round 2: Heat 2
1Francois Pervis (Fra) France
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Reyno De Navarra­Telco­M­Conor
3Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
4Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
5Andrii Vinokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
6Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Men's Keirin Final - 7th-12th place
7Andrii Vinokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
8Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
9Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
10Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
11Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Men's Keirin Final - 1st-6th place
1Francois Pervis (Fra) France
2Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
3Andrew Taylor (Aus) Australia
4Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Reyno De Navarra­Telco­M­Conor
5Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
6Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia

Men's Omnium - 4000m Individual Pursuit
1Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia0:04:25.860
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany0:04:27.207
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark0:04:28.294
4Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:29.370
5Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland0:04:30.341
6Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium0:04:30.459
7Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America0:04:30.914
8Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea0:04:32.373
9Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi0:04:33.014
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) France0:04:33.849
11Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:04:35.359
12Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:36.517
13Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:04:36.681
14Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:04:36.880
15Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey0:04:38.010
16Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:04:38.697
17Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:04:41.210
18Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:04:42.086
19Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:04:42.829
20Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:04:46.515
21Jean­Michel Lachance (Can) Canada0:04:46.639
22Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran0:04:52.298
23Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala0:04:55.917

Men's Omnium - 15km Scratch Race
1Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
2Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland-1lap
3Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
5Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
6Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
7Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
8Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
9Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
10Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
11Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
12Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
13Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
14Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
15Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
16Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
17Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
18Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
19Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
20Jean­Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
21Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
23Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala-2laps

Men's Omnium - 1000m Time Trial
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) France0:01:03.507
2Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia0:01:04.208
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark0:01:04.252
4Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:01:04.336
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany0:01:04.906
6Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium0:01:05.039
7Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland0:01:05.219
8Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:01:05.298
9Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:01:05.403
10Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey0:01:05.567
11Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America0:01:05.676
12Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea0:01:05.906
13Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:01:06.203
14Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi0:01:06.390
15Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:01:06.532
16Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:06.590
17Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:06.807
18Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran0:01:07.737
19Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:01:08.487
20Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:01:08.583
21Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:01:08.969
22Jean­Michel Lachance (Can) Canada0:01:09.909
23Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala0:01:16.585

Men's Omnium - Final Standings
1Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia20pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) France23
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany32
4Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium41
5Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland42
6Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi48
7Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America55
8Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling56
9Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic68
10Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong69
11Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan73
12Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark74
13Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey74
14Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea77
15Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei84
16Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland88
17Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina91
18Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy98
19Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan100
20Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan107
21Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran109
22Jean­Michel Lachance (Can) Canada114
23Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala162

Women's Sprint Qualifying
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:10.983
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.196
3Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:11.205
4Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:11.212
5Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:11.258
6Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling0:00:11.262
7Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:11.355
8Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand0:00:11.397
9Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba0:00:11.447
10Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:11.455
11Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:11.490
12Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela0:00:11.492
13Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team0:00:11.500
14Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.528
15Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
16Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.545
17Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand0:00:11.551
18Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada0:00:11.570
19Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.582
20Victoria Williamson (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.590
21Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.658
22Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:11.706
23Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:11.779
24Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia0:00:11.793
25Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.795
26Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
27Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain0:00:11.911
28Jennifer Valente (USA) United States of America0:00:11.917
29Elisa Frisoni (Ita) Italy0:00:12.019
30Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan0:00:12.040
31Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:12.048
32Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Moscow Track Team0:00:12.083
33Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus0:00:12.163
34Tela Crane (USA) United States of America0:00:12.203
35Daniela Gaxiola (Mex) Mexico0:00:12.208
36Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:12.274
37Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil0:00:12.392
38Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela0:00:12.504
39I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:12.529
40Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus0:00:12.588
41Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan0:00:12.623
42Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre0:00:13.254
DNSAlba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team

Women's Sprint - B Quarterfinal: Heat 1
1Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:12.282
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Sprint - B Quarterfinal: Heat 2
1Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:12.026
2Virginie Cueff (Fra) France

Women's Sprint - B Quarterfinal: Heat 3
1Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:12.038
2Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint - B Quarterfinal: Heat 4
1Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team0:00:12.448
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint - B Semifinal: Heat 1
1Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team0:00:11.766
2Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Sprint - B Semifinal: Heat 2
1Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:11.773
2Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Sprint - B Final: 9th-10th place
9Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team0:00:12.181
10Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint - B Final: 11th-12th place
11Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:12.487
12Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 1
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:12.178
2Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 2
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.943
2Virginie Cueff (Fra) France

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 3
1Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:12.161
2Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 4
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:11.403
2Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 5
1Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela0:00:11.807
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 6
1Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling0:00:11.761
2Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 7
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:11.555
2Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 8
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba0:00:11.636
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinal Heat 1: Round 1
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.492
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinal Heat 1: Round 2
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.776
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinal Heat 2: Round 1
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:12.221
2Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinal Heat 2: Round 2
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.953
2Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinal Heat 3: Round 1
1Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:11.988
2Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinal Heat 3: Round 2
1Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:12.041
2Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinal Heat 4: Round 1
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:11.402
2Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela

Women's Sprint - Quarterfinal Heat 4: Round 1
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:11.706
2Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela

Women's Sprint - 5th-8th place
5Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba0:00:11.906
6Mu Di (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
7Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
8Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1: Round 1
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.641
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1: Round 2
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.566
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 2: Round 1
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.843
2Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 2: Round 2
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.868
2Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint Final - Gold Medal Round: Heat 1
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.889
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Sprint Final - Gold Medal Round: Heat 2
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.836
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Sprint Final - Bronze Medal Round: Heat 1
3Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:11.751
4Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's Sprint Final - Bronze Medal Round: Heat 1
3Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:11.665
4Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 1
1Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile25pts
2Isabella King (Aus) Australia8
3Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong6
4Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine5
5Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand5
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium5
7Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania3
8Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland3
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany2
10Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei1
11Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland1
12Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Women's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 2
1Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic25pts
2Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico21
3Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela20
4Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France8
5Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia7
6Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo7
7Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy5
8Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling4
9Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan4
10Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand2
11Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus1
12Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
13Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap
1Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:14.569
2Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:14.576
3Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:14.604
4Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand0:00:14.826
5Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:14.831
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:14.845
7Isabella King (Aus) Australia0:00:14.896
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:00:14.897
9Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:14.924
10Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:14.994
11Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:15.067
12Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand0:00:15.082
13Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela0:00:15.140
14Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:15.158
15Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan0:00:15.173
16Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:15.269
17Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy0:00:15.275
18Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico0:00:15.392
19Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia0:00:16.533
20Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile0:00:16.955

Women's Omnium - 20km Points Race
1Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela26pts
2Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic25
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland25
4Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan22
5Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo14
6Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine13
7Isabella King (Aus) Australia9
8Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling8
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium8
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France6
11Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy3
12Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania3
13Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand2
14Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei2
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany2
16Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
17Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
18Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
19Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
20Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race
1Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo
2Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
4Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
5Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
7Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
8Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
9Isabella King (Aus) Australia
10Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
11Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
12Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
13Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
14Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
15Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
17Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
18Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
19Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan
20Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia

Women's Omnium - Standings after 3 rounds
1Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) Rusvelo11pts
2Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei19
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand19
4Li Huang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling20
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France22
6Isabella King (Aus) Australia23
7Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland25
8Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania26
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium26
10Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic26
11Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela27
12Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine31
13Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand33
14Kanako Kase (Jpn) Japan38
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany39
16Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong43
17Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico43
18Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy45
19Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile55
20Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia59

