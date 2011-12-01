Trending

Australia fastest in qualifying to take edge into gold medal ride for team pursuit

New Zealand continue recent run with strong ride in women's event

The antipodeans showed they will be force in London, with the New Zealand women's team, and the Australian men clocking the fastest times in the qualifying round of the team pursuits.

The New Zealand trio of Alison Shanks, Jaime Nielsen and Lauren Ellis clocked 3:24.005 on a windy Cali Velodrome which is roofed but open to the elements on the sides.

New Zealand will ride off against Great Britain in the final tomorrow with the British boasting two of their world champion squad in the line-up.

World champion silver medallists USA, with two of their three riders back, will take on Lithuania for the bronze medal with the much vaunted Australian and Canadian teams missing out.

In the men's race meanwhile, reigning world champions Australia were the class of the field when they recorded 4:02.739 in the windy conditions. Their line-up included world under 23 time trial champion Luke Durbridge and fellow team pursuit world champions Rohan Dennis, and Michael Hepburn.

The New Zealand quartet of Jesse Sergent, Sam Bewley, Marc Ryan and Aaron Gate were second fastest in 4:04.612, comfortably ahead of Colombia and Denmark who will fight it out for the bronze medal.

Tomorrow's first full day of competition includes the first day of the men's omnium, team sprint, men's kilo time trial and finals of the team pursuit.
 

Elite men team pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:02.739
Luke Durbridge
Rohan Dennis
Michael Hepburn
Mitchell Mulhern
2New Zealand0:04:04.612
Sam Bewley
Aaron Gate
Marc Ryan
Jesse Sergent
3Colombia0:04:06.118
Juan Esteban Arango
Edwin Avila
Arles Castro
Weimar Roldan
4Denmark0:04:06.794
Lasse Norman Hansen
Casper Folsach
Rasmus Quaade
Christian Ranneries
5Spain0:04:07.589
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique
Sebastian Mora Vedri
David Muntaner Juaneda
6Germany0:04:08.982
Nikias Arndt
Henning Bommel
Stefan Schäfer
Jakob Steigmiller
7Lokosphinx0:04:10.400
Kirill Sveshnikov
Roman Ivlev
Maksim Kozyrev
Sergey Shilov
8Belgium0:04:11.081
Gijs Van Hoecke
Jasper De Buyst
Moreno De Pauw
Jonathan Dufrasne
9Switzerland0:04:11.824
Damien Corthesy
Cyrille Thiery
Olivier Beer
Loic Perizzolo
10Hong Kong0:04:11.847
Ho Ting Kwok
King Wai Cheung
King Lok Cheung
Ki Ho Choi
11France0:04:11.950
Bryan Coquard
Vivien Brisse
Julien Duval
Kevin Labeque
12Ukraine0:04:13.511
Lobov Oleksandr
Polishchuk Maksym
Radionov Mykhailo
Lagkuti Sergiy
13Netherlands0:04:14.271
Wouter Haan
Roy Pieters
Nick Stöpler
Michael Vingerling
14Chile0:04:15.370
Edison Bravo
Luis Sepulveda
Antonio Cabrera
Gonzalo Miranda
15Russia0:04:15.691
Artur Ershov
Ivan Savitskiy
Valery Valynin
Nikolay Zhurkin
16United States0:04:21.349
Ian Moir
Matthew Lipscomb
Gregory Daniel
Zack Noonan
17Brazil0:04:23.864
Robson Dias
Armando Camargo Filho
Luiz Amorim Ferrao Tavares
Thiago Nardin

Elite women team pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:24.005
Lauren Ellis
Jaime Nielsen
Alison Shanks
2Great Britain0:03:24.849
Laura Trott
Wendy Houvenaghel
Sarah Storey
3United States0:03:26.027
Sarah Hammer
Dotsie Bausch
Lauren Tamayo
4Lithuania0:03:26.468
Ausrine Trebaite
Vaida Pikauskaite
Vilija Sereikaite
5Australia0:03:26.494
Annette Edmondson
Sarah Kent
Josephine Tomic
6Ukraine0:03:26.779
Galyuk Svitlana
Kalitovska Lesya
Shulika Lyubov
7Canada0:03:27.609
Tara Whitten
Laura Brown
Stephanie Roorda
8Belarus0:03:28.046
Aksana Papko
Alena Dylko
Tatyana Sharakova
9Belgium0:03:29.096
Jolien D'hoore
Kelly Druyts
Maaike Polspoel
10Netherlands0:03:30.549
Laura Van Der Kamp
Amy Pieters
Winanda Spoor
11Korea0:03:30.975
Sungeun Gu
You Ri Kim
Ahreum Na
12Poland0:03:31.531
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Edyta Jasinska
Katarzyna Pawlowska
13China0:03:32.207
Li Huang
Cui Wang
Chao Mei Wu
14Germany0:03:32.668
Stephanie Pohl
Mieke Kröger
Madeleine Sandig
15Russia0:03:33.053
Alexandra Goncharova
Elena Lichmanova
Lidia Malakhova
16Japan0:03:34.790
Maki Tabata
Kanako Kase
Minami Uwano
17Kong Hong0:03:39.227
Zhao Juan Meng
Xiao Juan Diao
Wan Yiu Wong
DNFBrazil
Janildes Fernandes Silva
Uenia Fernandes Da Souza
Clemilda Fernandes Silva

 

