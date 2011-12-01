The antipodeans showed they will be force in London, with the New Zealand women's team, and the Australian men clocking the fastest times in the qualifying round of the team pursuits.

The New Zealand trio of Alison Shanks, Jaime Nielsen and Lauren Ellis clocked 3:24.005 on a windy Cali Velodrome which is roofed but open to the elements on the sides.

New Zealand will ride off against Great Britain in the final tomorrow with the British boasting two of their world champion squad in the line-up.

World champion silver medallists USA, with two of their three riders back, will take on Lithuania for the bronze medal with the much vaunted Australian and Canadian teams missing out.

In the men's race meanwhile, reigning world champions Australia were the class of the field when they recorded 4:02.739 in the windy conditions. Their line-up included world under 23 time trial champion Luke Durbridge and fellow team pursuit world champions Rohan Dennis, and Michael Hepburn.

The New Zealand quartet of Jesse Sergent, Sam Bewley, Marc Ryan and Aaron Gate were second fastest in 4:04.612, comfortably ahead of Colombia and Denmark who will fight it out for the bronze medal.

Tomorrow's first full day of competition includes the first day of the men's omnium, team sprint, men's kilo time trial and finals of the team pursuit.



Elite men team pursuit qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:02.739 Luke Durbridge Rohan Dennis Michael Hepburn Mitchell Mulhern 2 New Zealand 0:04:04.612 Sam Bewley Aaron Gate Marc Ryan Jesse Sergent 3 Colombia 0:04:06.118 Juan Esteban Arango Edwin Avila Arles Castro Weimar Roldan 4 Denmark 0:04:06.794 Lasse Norman Hansen Casper Folsach Rasmus Quaade Christian Ranneries 5 Spain 0:04:07.589 Eloy Teruel Rovira Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique Sebastian Mora Vedri David Muntaner Juaneda 6 Germany 0:04:08.982 Nikias Arndt Henning Bommel Stefan Schäfer Jakob Steigmiller 7 Lokosphinx 0:04:10.400 Kirill Sveshnikov Roman Ivlev Maksim Kozyrev Sergey Shilov 8 Belgium 0:04:11.081 Gijs Van Hoecke Jasper De Buyst Moreno De Pauw Jonathan Dufrasne 9 Switzerland 0:04:11.824 Damien Corthesy Cyrille Thiery Olivier Beer Loic Perizzolo 10 Hong Kong 0:04:11.847 Ho Ting Kwok King Wai Cheung King Lok Cheung Ki Ho Choi 11 France 0:04:11.950 Bryan Coquard Vivien Brisse Julien Duval Kevin Labeque 12 Ukraine 0:04:13.511 Lobov Oleksandr Polishchuk Maksym Radionov Mykhailo Lagkuti Sergiy 13 Netherlands 0:04:14.271 Wouter Haan Roy Pieters Nick Stöpler Michael Vingerling 14 Chile 0:04:15.370 Edison Bravo Luis Sepulveda Antonio Cabrera Gonzalo Miranda 15 Russia 0:04:15.691 Artur Ershov Ivan Savitskiy Valery Valynin Nikolay Zhurkin 16 United States 0:04:21.349 Ian Moir Matthew Lipscomb Gregory Daniel Zack Noonan 17 Brazil 0:04:23.864 Robson Dias Armando Camargo Filho Luiz Amorim Ferrao Tavares Thiago Nardin