Marotte and Ravanel win in Méribel
Kerschbaumer and Tempier round out the men's podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|1:29:53
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:00:44
|3
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|0:01:09
|4
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:02:19
|5
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)
|0:03:02
|6
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:03:40
|7
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:03:53
|8
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|0:04:09
|9
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|0:05:02
|10
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:06:38
|11
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:06:51
|12
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:07:15
|13
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|0:07:22
|14
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:07:32
|15
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|0:08:09
|16
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|0:08:49
|17
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|0:09:36
|18
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|0:10:44
|19
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:11:02
|20
|Alrick Martin (Fra)
|0:11:27
|21
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra)
|0:11:30
|22
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:11:31
|23
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:11:49
|24
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:11:50
|25
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|0:12:15
|26
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:12:17
|27
|Nicolas Bouchet Bert Manoz (Fra)
|0:12:26
|28
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
|0:12:33
|29
|Pascal Hossay (Bel)
|0:12:35
|30
|Guillaume Muller (Fra)
|0:12:52
|31
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:13:01
|32
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|0:13:08
|33
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|0:13:25
|34
|Thibault Geneste (Fra)
|0:13:33
|35
|Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
|0:13:47
|36
|Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
|0:14:05
|37
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|0:14:21
|38
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor)
|0:14:36
|39
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:14:44
|40
|Charlélie Cantaloube (Fra)
|0:14:49
|41
|Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)
|0:15:01
|42
|Romain Cleret (Fra)
|0:15:10
|43
|Yohann Lebarillier (Fra)
|0:15:19
|44
|Thomas Fautrero (Fra)
|0:15:23
|45
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:15:24
|46
|Etienne Puech (Fra)
|0:15:29
|47
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|48
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|0:15:35
|49
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:15:43
|50
|Romain Bernier (Fra)
|0:16:15
|51
|Paul Mathou (Fra)
|0:16:17
|52
|Dorian Lagier (Fra)
|0:16:50
|53
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel)
|0:17:00
|54
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|0:17:10
|55
|Charly Sibille (Fra)
|0:17:15
|56
|Maxime Folco (Fra)
|0:17:29
|57
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)
|0:17:52
|58
|Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
|0:17:59
|59
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|0:18:14
|60
|Benjamin Delfino (Fra)
|0:18:16
|61
|Alexis Paris (Fra)
|0:18:20
|62
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:18:46
|63
|Yann Vaxillaire (Fra)
|0:18:47
|64
|Vincent Lombardi (Fra)
|0:18:57
|65
|Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)
|0:18:59
|66
|Maxime Lhopiteau (Fra)
|0:20:00
|67
|Gregory Frison (Fra)
|68
|Brice Scholtes (Bel)
|69
|Fabien Marillaud (Fra)
|70
|Nicolas Rossignol (Fra)
|71
|Julien Toppan (Fra)
|72
|Jonathan Perret (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|1:30:37
|2
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:01:25
|3
|Laura Metzler (Fra)
|0:04:23
|4
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|0:05:29
|5
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|0:05:57
|6
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|0:08:46
|7
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|0:11:26
|8
|Marine Eon (Fra)
|0:11:43
|9
|Louise Blot (Fra)
|0:12:59
|10
|Laure Boulay (Fra)
|0:13:45
|11
|Aurélia Perry (Fra)
|0:14:09
|12
|Delphine Boissy (Fra)
|0:15:06
|13
|Cecile Delaire (Fra)
|0:17:27
|14
|Marion Azam (Fra)
|0:18:18
|15
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|0:18:40
|16
|Flavie Montusclat (Fra)
|0:21:33
|17
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|0:22:27
|18
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|0:23:58
|19
|Julie Benard (Fra)
|20
|Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)
|21
|Manuella Glon (Fra)
|22
|Lea Moussouteguy (Fra)
|23
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
