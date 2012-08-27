Trending

Marotte and Ravanel win in Méribel

Kerschbaumer and Tempier round out the men's podium

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Marotte (Fra)1:29:53
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:00:44
3Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:01:09
4Tony Longo (Ita)0:02:19
5Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)0:03:02
6Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:03:40
7Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:03:53
8Cédric Ravanel (Fra)0:04:09
9Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:05:02
10Fabien Canal (Fra)0:06:38
11Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:06:51
12Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:07:15
13Julien Trarieux (Fra)0:07:22
14Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:07:32
15Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)0:08:09
16Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:08:49
17Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:09:36
18Ruben Scheire (Bel)0:10:44
19Marc Colom (Fra)0:11:02
20Alrick Martin (Fra)0:11:27
21Ludovic Dubau (Fra)0:11:30
22Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:11:31
23Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:11:49
24Harold Flandre (Fra)0:11:50
25Fabien Bragagia (Fra)0:12:15
26Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:12:17
27Nicolas Bouchet Bert Manoz (Fra)0:12:26
28Benoit Igoulen (Fra)0:12:33
29Pascal Hossay (Bel)0:12:35
30Guillaume Muller (Fra)0:12:52
31Emilien Barben (Swi)0:13:01
32Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)0:13:08
33Paul Remy (Fra)0:13:25
34Thibault Geneste (Fra)0:13:33
35Florent Pelizzari (Fra)0:13:47
36Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)0:14:05
37Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)0:14:21
38Sang Hoon Na (Kor)0:14:36
39Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:14:44
40Charlélie Cantaloube (Fra)0:14:49
41Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)0:15:01
42Romain Cleret (Fra)0:15:10
43Yohann Lebarillier (Fra)0:15:19
44Thomas Fautrero (Fra)0:15:23
45Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:15:24
46Etienne Puech (Fra)0:15:29
47Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
48Kevin Miquel (Fra)0:15:35
49Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:15:43
50Romain Bernier (Fra)0:16:15
51Paul Mathou (Fra)0:16:17
52Dorian Lagier (Fra)0:16:50
53Pieter Geluykens (Bel)0:17:00
54Fabien Doubey (Fra)0:17:10
55Charly Sibille (Fra)0:17:15
56Maxime Folco (Fra)0:17:29
57Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)0:17:52
58Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)0:17:59
59Adrien Pascal (Fra)0:18:14
60Benjamin Delfino (Fra)0:18:16
61Alexis Paris (Fra)0:18:20
62Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:18:46
63Yann Vaxillaire (Fra)0:18:47
64Vincent Lombardi (Fra)0:18:57
65Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)0:18:59
66Maxime Lhopiteau (Fra)0:20:00
67Gregory Frison (Fra)
68Brice Scholtes (Bel)
69Fabien Marillaud (Fra)
70Nicolas Rossignol (Fra)
71Julien Toppan (Fra)
72Jonathan Perret (Fra)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cécile Ravanel (Fra)1:30:37
2Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:01:25
3Laura Metzler (Fra)0:04:23
4Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:05:29
5Fanny Bourdon (Fra)0:05:57
6Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:08:46
7Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)0:11:26
8Marine Eon (Fra)0:11:43
9Louise Blot (Fra)0:12:59
10Laure Boulay (Fra)0:13:45
11Aurélia Perry (Fra)0:14:09
12Delphine Boissy (Fra)0:15:06
13Cecile Delaire (Fra)0:17:27
14Marion Azam (Fra)0:18:18
15Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:18:40
16Flavie Montusclat (Fra)0:21:33
17Estelle Boudot (Fra)0:22:27
18Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:23:58
19Julie Benard (Fra)
20Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)
21Manuella Glon (Fra)
22Lea Moussouteguy (Fra)
23Laura Joubert (Fra)

