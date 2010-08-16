Pascal wins by nearly 10 seconds
Reynier gets close win over Gros
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|0:04:18.43
|2
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:08.96
|3
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|0:00:11.08
|4
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)
|0:00:12.71
|5
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)
|0:00:14.06
|6
|Rémi Thirion (Fra)
|0:00:15.39
|7
|Patrick Thome (Fra)
|0:00:16.60
|8
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:16.83
|9
|Gilles Arditti (Fra)
|0:00:20.77
|10
|Arthur Racaud (Fra)
|0:00:21.05
|11
|Alexandre Claudin (Fra)
|0:00:21.51
|12
|Tom Gadoin (Fra)
|0:00:21.66
|13
|Maxime Clerc (Fra)
|0:00:22.07
|14
|Guilhem Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:22.83
|15
|Vincent Rasera (Fra)
|0:00:23.70
|16
|Alan Rat (Fra)
|0:00:23.75
|17
|Julien Clauzel (Fra)
|0:00:23.78
|18
|Richard Marini (Fra)
|0:00:23.92
|19
|Yoann Paccard (Fra)
|0:00:25.57
|20
|Christophe Poupon (Fra)
|0:00:25.61
|21
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|0:00:25.72
|22
|Faustin Figaret (Fra)
|0:00:25.95
|23
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:27.62
|24
|Alexandre Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:27.69
|25
|Fabien Tissier (Fra)
|0:00:27.82
|26
|Rémy Casanova (Fra)
|0:00:27.83
|27
|Julien Alazard (Fra)
|0:00:28.99
|28
|Yannick Colomb (Fra)
|0:00:29.60
|29
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:30.01
|30
|Bastien Balmet (Fra)
|0:00:30.39
|31
|Paul Rovigo (Fra)
|0:00:30.59
|32
|Ludovic Oget (Fra)
|0:00:30.72
|33
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|0:00:30.79
|34
|Sigfried Billard (Fra)
|0:00:30.97
|35
|Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)
|0:00:31.20
|36
|Esteban Deronzier (Fra)
|0:00:31.43
|37
|Florent Bois (Fra)
|0:00:31.49
|38
|Florian Capitaine (Fra)
|0:00:31.76
|39
|Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)
|0:00:31.94
|40
|William Weiss (Fra)
|0:00:33.06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Reynier (Fra)
|0:05:29.68
|2
|Céline Gros (Fra)
|0:00:01.48
|3
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|0:00:09.46
|4
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr)
|0:00:17.09
|5
|Fanny Lombard (Fra)
|0:00:17.61
|6
|Anais Pajot (Fra)
|0:00:25.30
|7
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|0:00:28.91
|8
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra)
|0:00:29.74
|9
|Lea Fourton (Fra)
|0:00:37.57
|10
|Agnes Delest (Fra)
|0:00:44.43
|11
|Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)
|0:00:52.75
|12
|Chloe Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:59.17
|13
|Céline Tyssandier (Fra)
|0:01:10.39
|14
|Severine Cigana (Fra)
|0:01:12.50
|15
|Marion Stampfli (Fra)
|0:01:14.69
|16
|Camille Chazottes (Fra)
|0:01:30.64
|17
|Elodie Chesseret (Fra)
|18
|Pauline Pajot (Fra)
|0:02:09.19
|19
|Alizee Arthus (Fra)
|0:02:12.16
|20
|Marjorie Cholez (Fra)
|0:02:35.22
|21
|Carole Armanet (Fra)
|0:02:39.71
|22
|Candice Zapillon (Fra)
|0:03:16.61
|DNS
|Caroline Sax (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy