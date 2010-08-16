Trending

Pascal wins by nearly 10 seconds

Reynier gets close win over Gros

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Pascal (Fra)0:04:18.43
2Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)0:00:08.96
3Florent Payet (Fra)0:00:11.08
4Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)0:00:12.71
5Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)0:00:14.06
6Rémi Thirion (Fra)0:00:15.39
7Patrick Thome (Fra)0:00:16.60
8Benjamin Verrier (Fra)0:00:16.83
9Gilles Arditti (Fra)0:00:20.77
10Arthur Racaud (Fra)0:00:21.05
11Alexandre Claudin (Fra)0:00:21.51
12Tom Gadoin (Fra)0:00:21.66
13Maxime Clerc (Fra)0:00:22.07
14Guilhem Nicole (Fra)0:00:22.83
15Vincent Rasera (Fra)0:00:23.70
16Alan Rat (Fra)0:00:23.75
17Julien Clauzel (Fra)0:00:23.78
18Richard Marini (Fra)0:00:23.92
19Yoann Paccard (Fra)0:00:25.57
20Christophe Poupon (Fra)0:00:25.61
21Florian Arthus (Fra)0:00:25.72
22Faustin Figaret (Fra)0:00:25.95
23Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:00:27.62
24Alexandre Lohner (Fra)0:00:27.69
25Fabien Tissier (Fra)0:00:27.82
26Rémy Casanova (Fra)0:00:27.83
27Julien Alazard (Fra)0:00:28.99
28Yannick Colomb (Fra)0:00:29.60
29Mathieu Gallean (Fra)0:00:30.01
30Bastien Balmet (Fra)0:00:30.39
31Paul Rovigo (Fra)0:00:30.59
32Ludovic Oget (Fra)0:00:30.72
33Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)0:00:30.79
34Sigfried Billard (Fra)0:00:30.97
35Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)0:00:31.20
36Esteban Deronzier (Fra)0:00:31.43
37Florent Bois (Fra)0:00:31.49
38Florian Capitaine (Fra)0:00:31.76
39Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)0:00:31.94
40William Weiss (Fra)0:00:33.06

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Reynier (Fra)0:05:29.68
2Céline Gros (Fra)0:00:01.48
3Morgane Charre (Fra)0:00:09.46
4Tahnee Seagrave (GBr)0:00:17.09
5Fanny Lombard (Fra)0:00:17.61
6Anais Pajot (Fra)0:00:25.30
7Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:00:28.91
8Mélanie Pugin (Fra)0:00:29.74
9Lea Fourton (Fra)0:00:37.57
10Agnes Delest (Fra)0:00:44.43
11Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)0:00:52.75
12Chloe Gallean (Fra)0:00:59.17
13Céline Tyssandier (Fra)0:01:10.39
14Severine Cigana (Fra)0:01:12.50
15Marion Stampfli (Fra)0:01:14.69
16Camille Chazottes (Fra)0:01:30.64
17Elodie Chesseret (Fra)
18Pauline Pajot (Fra)0:02:09.19
19Alizee Arthus (Fra)0:02:12.16
20Marjorie Cholez (Fra)0:02:35.22
21Carole Armanet (Fra)0:02:39.71
22Candice Zapillon (Fra)0:03:16.61
DNSCaroline Sax (Fra)

