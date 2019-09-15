Trending

Coppa Bernocchi: Bauhaus wins in Legnano

Consonni second, Cima third

Image 1 of 7

Bauhaus celebrates

Bauhaus celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 7

The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 7

The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 7

Bauhaus wins it

Bauhaus wins it
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 7

The riders heading uphill

The riders heading uphill
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 7

The riders head uphill

The riders head uphill
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 7

Celebrations for Bahrain-Merida

Celebrations for Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Bettini)

Results
PositionName (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida04:34:25
2Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini00:00:01
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana00:00:01
5Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy00:00:01
6Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM00:00:01
7 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM00:00:02
8Romain Le Roux (Fra) Arkea-Samsic00:00:02
9Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini00:00:02
10Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera00:00:02

