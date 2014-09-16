Viviani wins the Coppa Bernocchi
Cannondale man beats Pozzato and Ponzi
Elia Viviani (Cannondale) claimed victory in the Coppa Bernocchi after unleashing a devastating sprint finish to see off the challenge of Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) and Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli) in Legnano.
"I wanted to this win and the team gave me fundamental support to do so," Viviani said afterwards. "Sabatini and Sagan forced the pace for me on the Piccolo Stelvio because I knew I had good legs."
Viviani has been linked with a move to Team Sky instead of the merged Cannondale-Slipstream squad in 2015, and his last race in lime green looks set to be the Memorial Pantani on Saturday. Indeed, it will be the final outing of Viviani's season, as he has not been selected for the world championships in Ponferrada.
"It's a pity that I've shown myself a bit late to the national coach [Davide] Cassani and I haven't been able to earn a place in the pre-selection," he said.
Cassani was on hand at the Coppa Bernocchi, the first race of the Trittico Lombardo, and he will have been heartened by the performance of the man expected to lead Italy in Ponferrada, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). In his first appearance since winning the Tour de France, the Sicilian finished in the leading group of 21 riders that contested the win.
The race began at a blistering pace, with some 48 kilometres covered in the first hour alone as Caleb Ewan (Australia), Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat) broke clear of the peloton.
The quartet broke up but later reunited on the earlier of the seven laps over the climb of the Piccolo Stelvio, and they established a maximum lead of ten minutes over the peloton before the Astana and Cannondale squads set about leading the chase.
Ivan Basso was among those working on the front for Cannondale in the service of Viviani and Peter Sagan, and by the last ascent of the Piccolo Stelvio, the front group had been reduced to just 22 riders. Nibali, Pozzato and Sagan were among them, along with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), who was making his first appearance since he was cleared to return to action following his adverse analytical finding for salbutamol at the Giro d’Italia.
Ewan and Valencia were the final survivors from the day’s early break and they were swept up on the final approach to Legnano with just 15 kilometres remaining. In the run-in to the finish, Nibali set Italian hearts aflutter by launching a couple of attacks, and then putting in long turns on the front to ensure that the select leading group stayed clear.
In the finishing straight, Sagan sacrificed himself for Viviani, and the Cannondale fast man duly unleashed a ferocious sprint to take victory ahead of Pozzato and Ponzi. "I thought I could beat Viviani and I was convinced I would when Sagan went, but Viviani did a great sprint," Pozzato said, according to Tuttobici.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:27:06
|2
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|4
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|10
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|15
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|17
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|20
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:10
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:11
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:15
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:17
|26
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:00:21
|28
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|29
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|32
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|33
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|35
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Alex Clements (Aus) AUS
|40
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|44
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|45
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
|46
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|48
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|49
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|54
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|55
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Italy
|57
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|58
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
|60
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Italy
|64
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Italy
|65
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|66
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|68
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:31
|70
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:35
|71
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:58
|72
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:08
|73
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia
|0:01:29
|74
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:35
|75
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|77
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|78
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|79
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|81
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:38
|83
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|84
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:01:46
|85
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|87
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|89
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|90
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|92
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|94
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:52
|95
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:03:17
|96
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|97
|Riccardo Donato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|0:03:45
|98
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:04:07
|99
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:22
|100
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|DNF
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Evgeny Zverkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Charly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Matteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Fabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Marco Ciccanti (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Cesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Sante Di Nizio (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Rino Gasparrini (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Alessandro Riccardi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Matteo Belli (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Miloš Borisavljevic (Srb) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Giacomo Forconi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Francesco Sedaboni (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Loris Paoli (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
|DNF
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|DNF
|Antonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Emanuele Sabatini (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|DNF
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|DNF
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini Fantini Nippo
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy