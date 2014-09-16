Trending

Viviani wins the Coppa Bernocchi

Cannondale man beats Pozzato and Ponzi

Image 1 of 17

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins the Coppa Bernocchi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) celebrates in Legnano after winning the Coppa Bernocchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Filippo Pozzato douses Elia Viviani in champagne after the Coppa Bernocchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Filippo Pozzato congratulates Elia Viviani on his Coppa Bernocchi victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Elia Viviani, Filippo Pozzato and Simone Ponzi celebrate on the podium of the Coppa Bernocchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Lampre-Merida's Filippo Pozzato and Diego Ulissi at the Coppa Bernocchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Ivan Basso leaves Cannondale for Tinkoff-Saxo at the end of 2014.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Filippo Pozzato welcomes Diego Ulissi back into the fold.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Peter Sagan showed signs of form ahead of the Worlds.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Matteo Montaguti rode the Coppa Bernocchi for the Italian team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Italian coach Davide Cassani in conversation with Luca Paolini, who is helping out with the under-23 squad.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) after the Coppa Bernocchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Elia Viviani after winning the 2014 Coppa Bernocchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

Elia Viviani beats Filippo Pozzato to the Coppa Bernocchi, while teammate Peter Sagan celebrates behind.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 17

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins the Coppa Bernocchi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins the Coppa Bernocchi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) claimed victory in the Coppa Bernocchi after unleashing a devastating sprint finish to see off the challenge of Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) and Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli) in Legnano.

"I wanted to this win and the team gave me fundamental support to do so," Viviani said afterwards. "Sabatini and Sagan forced the pace for me on the Piccolo Stelvio because I knew I had good legs."

Viviani has been linked with a move to Team Sky instead of the merged Cannondale-Slipstream squad in 2015, and his last race in lime green looks set to be the Memorial Pantani on Saturday. Indeed, it will be the final outing of Viviani's season, as he has not been selected for the world championships in Ponferrada.

"It's a pity that I've shown myself a bit late to the national coach [Davide] Cassani and I haven't been able to earn a place in the pre-selection," he said.

Cassani was on hand at the Coppa Bernocchi, the first race of the Trittico Lombardo, and he will have been heartened by the performance of the man expected to lead Italy in Ponferrada, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). In his first appearance since winning the Tour de France, the Sicilian finished in the leading group of 21 riders that contested the win.

The race began at a blistering pace, with some 48 kilometres covered in the first hour alone as Caleb Ewan (Australia), Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), Kenny De Ketele (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat) broke clear of the peloton.

The quartet broke up but later reunited on the earlier of the seven laps over the climb of the Piccolo Stelvio, and they established a maximum lead of ten minutes over the peloton before the Astana and Cannondale squads set about leading the chase.

Ivan Basso was among those working on the front for Cannondale in the service of Viviani and Peter Sagan, and by the last ascent of the Piccolo Stelvio, the front group had been reduced to just 22 riders. Nibali, Pozzato and Sagan were among them, along with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), who was making his first appearance since he was cleared to return to action following his adverse analytical finding for salbutamol at the Giro d’Italia.

Ewan and Valencia were the final survivors from the day’s early break and they were swept up on the final approach to Legnano with just 15 kilometres remaining. In the run-in to the finish, Nibali set Italian hearts aflutter by launching a couple of attacks, and then putting in long turns on the front to ensure that the select leading group stayed clear.

In the finishing straight, Sagan sacrificed himself for Viviani, and the Cannondale fast man duly unleashed a ferocious sprint to take victory ahead of Pozzato and Ponzi. "I thought I could beat Viviani and I was convinced I would when Sagan went, but Viviani did a great sprint," Pozzato said, according to Tuttobici.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:27:06
2Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
4Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
5Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
6Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
10Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
15Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
17Robert Power (Aus) Australia
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:06
20Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
21Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:10
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:00:11
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:15
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:00:17
26Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Grega Bole (Slo) Vini Fantini Nippo0:00:21
28Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
29Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
30Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
32Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
33Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
35Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
36Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
38Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Alex Clements (Aus) AUS
40Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
44Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
45Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
46Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
48Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
49Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
52Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
54Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
55Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Italy
57Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
58Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
59Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
60Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Luca Paolini (Ita) Italy
64Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Italy
65Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
66Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
68Marcin Mrozek (Pol) Androni Giocattoli
69Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:31
70Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:35
71Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:58
72Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:08
73Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia0:01:29
74Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:35
75Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
77Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
79Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
81Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
82Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:38
83Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
84Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:01:46
85José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
86Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
87Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
89Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera - Katusha
90Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
92Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
94Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:52
95Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:03:17
96Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
97Riccardo Donato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani0:03:45
98Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:04:07
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:22
100Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSeid Lizde (Ita) Italy
DNFAlexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Italy
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) Italy
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFHarry Carpenter (Aus) Australia
DNFRobert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Australia
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFNicholas Schultz (Aus) Australia
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSamuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
DNFMichel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
DNFCarlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFCarlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFJonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFThomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFNick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFFerekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMiguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAntonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDavid De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFGregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFPatrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFJuan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
DNFMikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFEdward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
DNFMaksim Razumov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
DNFEvgeny Zverkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFMaxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFRodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
DNFCharly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFMatteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
DNFMatteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
DNFFabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
DNFGianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFMarco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
DNFMarco Ciccanti (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFLiam Bertazzo (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFCesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFSante Di Nizio (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFEmiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFRino Gasparrini (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFAlessandro Riccardi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFAndrei Nechita (Rom) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFRaffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFFilippo Baggio (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFAlberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFMatteo Belli (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFMiloš Borisavljevic (Srb) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFNicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFGiacomo Forconi (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFFrancesco Sedaboni (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFLoris Paoli (Ita) Nankang-Fondriest
DNFAlessandro Bisolti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
DNFAntonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
DNFYukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFEmanuele Sabatini (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
DNFUri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFTakashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
DNFJames Gene Piccoli (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFWillem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini Fantini Nippo
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

