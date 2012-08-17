Trending

Selle tops Baliani from day-long two man breakaway

Androni Giocattoli man gets the win

Image 1 of 7

Gianni Savio celebrates Sella's win

Gianni Savio celebrates Sella's win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

The two-man breakaway: Fortunato Baliani and Emanuele Sella

The two-man breakaway: Fortunato Baliani and Emanuele Sella
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 7

The field chased but could not close the gap

The field chased but could not close the gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 7

Baliani, Sella and Di Luca on the Coppa Agostoni podium

Baliani, Sella and Di Luca on the Coppa Agostoni podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 7

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Coppa Agostoni

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Coppa Agostoni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 7

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Coppa Agostoni

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Coppa Agostoni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 7

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Coppa Agostoni

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Coppa Agostoni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:25:39
2Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
3Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:50
4Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
5Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:08
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
8Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
9Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
10Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

