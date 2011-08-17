Image 1 of 12 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins the Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 12 Riders await the start of the Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Fortunato Baliani (d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) climbs past the Madonna del Ghisallo chapel. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) prevails at the Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) beats Simone Ponzi and Oscar Gatto. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 12 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) sprints to victory at the Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 12 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) is enjoying a fine summer. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 12 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) after finishing 3rd at the Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 12 Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished in second place. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 12 Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale), Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) on the podium at the Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 12 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) celebrates on the podium in Lissone. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 12 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was the strongest in the sprint at the Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) won the Coppa Agostoni with a well-executed sprint on Wednesday. The young Italian has reaped a rich seam of form in recent weeks, and he had too much for Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) in the group finish in Lissone.

Modolo was at the front end of the peloton when the race split on the Madonna del Ghisallo after just 60km, and remained part of the decisive 35-man group which formed in the final 80km. Davide Torasantucci (D'Angelo & Antenucci – Nippo) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) broke clear in the closing stages of the race, but were swallowed up in the finale, and the scene was set for Modolo’s winning sprint.