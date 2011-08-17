Trending

Modolo sprints to victory at Coppa Agostoni

Italian beats Ponzi and Gatto in Lissone

Image 1 of 12

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins the Coppa Agostoni.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 12

Riders await the start of the Coppa Agostoni.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Fortunato Baliani (d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) climbs past the Madonna del Ghisallo chapel.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) prevails at the Coppa Agostoni.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) beats Simone Ponzi and Oscar Gatto.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 12

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) sprints to victory at the Coppa Agostoni.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 12

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) is enjoying a fine summer.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 12

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) after finishing 3rd at the Coppa Agostoni.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 12

Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished in second place.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 12

Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale), Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) on the podium at the Coppa Agostoni.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 12

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) celebrates on the podium in Lissone.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 12

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was the strongest in the sprint at the Coppa Agostoni.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) won the Coppa Agostoni with a well-executed sprint on Wednesday. The young Italian has reaped a rich seam of form in recent weeks, and he had too much for Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) in the group finish in Lissone.

Modolo was at the front end of the peloton when the race split on the Madonna del Ghisallo after just 60km, and remained part of the decisive 35-man group which formed in the final 80km. Davide Torasantucci (D'Angelo & Antenucci – Nippo) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) broke clear in the closing stages of the race, but were swallowed up in the finale, and the scene was set for Modolo’s winning sprint. 

Full Results
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5:01:15
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
9Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
13Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
14Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
16Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
17Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
18Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
19Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
21Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
23Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:11
27Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:15
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
29Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:22
30Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:26
31Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:03:15

