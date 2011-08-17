Modolo sprints to victory at Coppa Agostoni
Italian beats Ponzi and Gatto in Lissone
Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) won the Coppa Agostoni with a well-executed sprint on Wednesday. The young Italian has reaped a rich seam of form in recent weeks, and he had too much for Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) in the group finish in Lissone.
Modolo was at the front end of the peloton when the race split on the Madonna del Ghisallo after just 60km, and remained part of the decisive 35-man group which formed in the final 80km. Davide Torasantucci (D'Angelo & Antenucci – Nippo) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) broke clear in the closing stages of the race, but were swallowed up in the finale, and the scene was set for Modolo’s winning sprint.
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5:01:15
|2
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|9
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|13
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|14
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|17
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|18
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:11
|27
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:15
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:17
|29
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:22
|30
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:26
|31
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:15
