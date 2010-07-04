Berchtold wins downhill in Brazil
Ulrich victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markolf Berchtold (Bra)
|0:02:19
|2
|Doron Cattoni Hakan (Bra)
|0:00:05
|3
|Wallace Henrique Miranda (Bra)
|0:00:07
|4
|Djone Fornari (Bra)
|0:00:08
|5
|Volkmar Berchtold (Bra)
|0:00:08
|6
|Bruno Zeschau (Bra)
|0:00:08
|7
|Gabriel Oliveira (Bra)
|0:00:10
|8
|Andrew Bretas (Bra)
|0:00:12
|9
|Leandro Campovilla (Bra)
|0:00:12
|10
|Marcelo Fischer (Bra)
|0:00:13
|11
|Nataniel Giacomozzi (Bra)
|0:00:14
|12
|Giovanni Oro (Bra)
|0:00:14
|13
|Adrian Brito (Bra)
|0:00:15
|14
|Daniel Cenci (Bra)
|0:00:15
|15
|Leonardo Griebler (Bra)
|0:00:16
|16
|Guilherme Maestri (Bra)
|0:00:16
|17
|Rafael Ariel Perreira (Bra)
|0:00:17
|18
|Rafael Diego Dos Santos (Bra)
|0:00:19
|19
|Eduardo Bianchi (Bra)
|0:00:23
|20
|Maicon Zottis (Bra)
|0:02:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruna Ulrich (Bra)
|0:03:00
