Trending

Berchtold wins downhill in Brazil

Ulrich victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markolf Berchtold (Bra)0:02:19
2Doron Cattoni Hakan (Bra)0:00:05
3Wallace Henrique Miranda (Bra)0:00:07
4Djone Fornari (Bra)0:00:08
5Volkmar Berchtold (Bra)0:00:08
6Bruno Zeschau (Bra)0:00:08
7Gabriel Oliveira (Bra)0:00:10
8Andrew Bretas (Bra)0:00:12
9Leandro Campovilla (Bra)0:00:12
10Marcelo Fischer (Bra)0:00:13
11Nataniel Giacomozzi (Bra)0:00:14
12Giovanni Oro (Bra)0:00:14
13Adrian Brito (Bra)0:00:15
14Daniel Cenci (Bra)0:00:15
15Leonardo Griebler (Bra)0:00:16
16Guilherme Maestri (Bra)0:00:16
17Rafael Ariel Perreira (Bra)0:00:17
18Rafael Diego Dos Santos (Bra)0:00:19
19Eduardo Bianchi (Bra)0:00:23
20Maicon Zottis (Bra)0:02:36

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruna Ulrich (Bra)0:03:00

Latest on Cyclingnews