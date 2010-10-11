Trending

Silva races to win

Munizaga battles Garcia for women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)1:52:30
2Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:02:41
3Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)0:03:40
4Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)0:04:13
5Eduardo Catalan (Chi)0:07:12
6Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)0:08:45
7Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)0:11:43
8Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)0:18:16
9Alejandro Manuel Miranda Saavedra (Chi)0:18:56
10Daniel Vivanco (Chi)0:24:13
11Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres (Chi)
12Cristian Correa (Chi)
13Tomás Pablo Baeza Paraud (Chi)
14Alberto Andres Bello Carvajal (Chi)
15Sergio Araya Cerda (Chi)
16Renzo Corsini Pino (Chi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Munizaga (Chi)1:32:21
2Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)0:00:09
3Daniella Bunzli Rojas (Chi)0:07:40
4Gabriela Vargas (Chi)0:13:44
5Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:17:45
6Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)0:25:21

