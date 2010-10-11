Silva races to win
Munizaga battles Garcia for women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|1:52:30
|2
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|0:02:41
|3
|Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)
|0:03:40
|4
|Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)
|0:04:13
|5
|Eduardo Catalan (Chi)
|0:07:12
|6
|Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)
|0:08:45
|7
|Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)
|0:11:43
|8
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|0:18:16
|9
|Alejandro Manuel Miranda Saavedra (Chi)
|0:18:56
|10
|Daniel Vivanco (Chi)
|0:24:13
|11
|Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres (Chi)
|12
|Cristian Correa (Chi)
|13
|Tomás Pablo Baeza Paraud (Chi)
|14
|Alberto Andres Bello Carvajal (Chi)
|15
|Sergio Araya Cerda (Chi)
|16
|Renzo Corsini Pino (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Munizaga (Chi)
|1:32:21
|2
|Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
|0:00:09
|3
|Daniella Bunzli Rojas (Chi)
|0:07:40
|4
|Gabriela Vargas (Chi)
|0:13:44
|5
|Daniela Rojas (Chi)
|0:17:45
|6
|Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)
|0:25:21
