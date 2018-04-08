Image 1 of 29 Matt Glaetzer (Australia) riding to gold and a games record in the kilo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 29 Stephanie Morton (Australia) collecting another medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 29 Annette Edmondson (Australia) celebrates the win of Amy Cure in the scratch race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 29 Jonathan Wale (Scotland) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 29 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) in the kiloe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 29 Matt Glaetzer (Australia) celebrating his kilo gold (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 29 Chris Latham (England) in the points race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 29 Stephanie Morton and Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) were the stars of the women's sprint programme (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 29 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 29 Callum Skinner (Scotland) riding to bronze in the 1km TT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 29 Stephanie Morton doing a celebratory victory lap after her Keirin win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 29 Stephanie Morton with Matt Glaetzer after she won gold in the Keirin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 29 Stephanie Morton and Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) riding to one-two in the Keirin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 29 Mark Stewart (Scotland) celebrates his points race win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 29 Mark Stewart (Scotland) enjoying his gold medal win in the points race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 29 The points race podium with Mark Stewart (Scotland) winning gold (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 29 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 29 Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Annette Edmondson (Australia) celebrate Cure's scratch race win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 29 Amy Cure (Australia) celebrates her gold medal win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 29 Australian Matt Glaetzer won gold in men's Kilo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 29 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) won silver in the points race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 29 Kelland O'Brien (Australia) in the points race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 29 The front end of the men's points race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 29 Deborah Deborah (India) hits the deck (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 29 Matt Glaetzer (Australia) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 29 Matt Glaetzer (Australia) riding to the gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 29 Matt Glaetzer (Australia) celebrates his kilo gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 29 Matt Glaetzer was pumped with his Keirin gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 29 Amy Cure (Australia) can't believe she's won gold in the team pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia finished the track cycling events on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, the same way they started on Thursday - winning three gold medals. This gave the host team a total of ten gold medals out of 16 that were awarded over four days of competition.

Australia's Stephanie Morton took her third title of the Games in the women's Keirin, which is appearing for the first time at the Commonwealth Games. Morton finished ahead of team mate Kaarle McCulloch, who had won gold the day before in the 500 metre time trial. Natasha Hansen of New Zealand took third.

Amy Cure followed that up with a second win for the home team in the women's Scratch Race. Unlike the world championships, the Commonwealth Games allow three starters per country, and Australia worked well to control the race and cover any breaks. Cure had finished second to team mate Annette Edmondson at the Glasgow Games, but went to the front for the last lap and a half to win ahead of Neah Evans (Scotland) and Emily Kay (England).

"It was amazing," said Cure. "I was a bit disappointed yesterday [finishing seventh in the Points Race] but I came out with a different mindset. The girls backed me and gave me the perfect ride. I can't thank the girls enough. We went with a plan and executed it perfectly."

The third Australian gold of the night went to Matt Glaetzer in the men's Kilo, who was looking for redemption after a stunning early exit in the Sprint the night before. Ed Dawkins of New Zealand set the early fast time of 59.928 seconds, breaking the Games record in the process. No other rider could go below one minute until Glaetzer, the final riders, who bested Dawkins by 0.588 seconds to tak the Games record even lower. Callum Skinner of Scotland took the bronze medal.

"The whole team got around me; support staff and parents, and a bit of prayer as well to get my headspace in the right area to feel like my best. I was absolutely shattered [after the Sprint]. I knew I needed to come back and rebuild because I knew I had another job to do."

"It was just a matter of staying positive when the negative thoughts come through, just dismissing them straight away and talking positive. If you speak life into the situation then you improve. Yes, I lost the cycle race yesterday and that was gut wrenching but life does go on, the sun rises the next day. I laid it all out there. It was a really high pressure moment when I came out. I prepared for that."

Australia looked ready to sweep the titles on the final day, with the last event the men's Points Race, and Australia's team of three led by the world champion Cameron Meyer. However, Meyer grew increasingly frustrated through the race as Mark Stewart of Scotland, Campbell Stewart of New Zealand and Ethan Hayter of England dogged his every pedal stroke. Meyer usually rides away from his rivals to take laps, seemingly at will. This time, the three riders were with him every time he tried to make a move. Mark Stewart managed to take three laps on the field to Meyer's two, plus outkicked him in the intermediate sprints. The 22 year Scottish rider took a well-deserved win, followed by Campbell Stewart and Hayter, with Meyer completely off the podium in fourth.

"I'm really proud," said Mark Stewart. "That was a lot of hard work and it has come together nicely. I am only 22 but I feel like I have been at this for ages and I feel like I've had a lot of good days and a lot of bad days but this is definitely one of the good days. I think when you ride against someone like Cameron Meyer, you can't play his game. He is the best in the world at what he does. You don't win all the world titles he has by chance. He's the best, so you have to take it to him and put him on the back foot. I think that is why he keeps winning because everyone follows him. But he can follow me."

Full Results

Men's Time Trial - 1000m # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:59.340 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:00.588 3 Callum Skinner (Scotland) 0:00:01.660 4 Zac Williams (New Zealand) 0:00:01.792 5 Jonathan Wale (Scotland) 0:00:01.921 6 Patrick Constable (Australia) 0:00:02.098 7 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 0:00:02.206 8 Joseph Truman (England) 0:00:02.455 9 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 0:00:02.559 10 Nicholas Yallouris (Australia) 0:00:02.605 11 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia) 0:00:02.733 12 Kian Emadi (England) 0:00:02.739 13 Lewis Oliva (Wales) 0:00:02.858 14 Stefan Ritter (Canada) 0:00:02.999 15 Daniel Bigham (England) 0:00:03.351 16 Ethan Vernon (Wales) 0:00:03.595 17 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 0:00:03.913 18 Aidan Caves (Canada) 0:00:03.984 19 Irwandie Lakasek (Malaysia) 0:00:05.300 20 Sahil Kumar (India) 0:00:06.198 21 Ranjit Singh (India) 0:00:06.331

Women's Scratch Race - 10km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amy Cure (Australia) 2 Neah Evans (Scotland) 3 Emily Kay (England) 4 Katie Archibald (Scotland) 5 Kirstie James (New Zealand) 6 Eleanor Dickinson (England) 7 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 8 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 9 Manon Lloyd (Wales) 10 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) 11 Megan Barker (Wales) 12 Elinor Barker (Wales) 13 Ju Pha Som Net (Malaysia) 14 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 15 Racquel Sheath (New Zealand) 16 Amber Joseph (Barbados) 17 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) 18 Ariane Bonhomme (Canada) 19 Yiwei Luo (Singapore) 20 Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 21 Emily Nelson (England) 22 Eileen Roe (Scotland) DNF Sonali Mayanglambam (India) DNF Monorama Tongbram (India)

Women's Keirin - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Robyn Stewart (Northern Ireland) 3 Lauren Bate (England) 4 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Malaysia) 5 Aleena Reji (India)

Women's Keirin - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 3 Eleanor Coster (Wales) 4 Deborah Deborah (India) 5 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Keirin - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 2 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 3 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) 4 Rachel James (Wales) 5 Amelia Walsh (Canada)

Women's Keirin - First Round, Repechages, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lauren Bate (England) 2 Rachel James (Wales) 3 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) 4 Aleena Reji (India)

Women's Keirin - First Round, Repechages, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 2 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Malaysia) 3 Amelia Walsh (Canada) 4 Deborah Deborah (India) 5 Eleanor Coster (Wales)

Women's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 3 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Malaysia) 4 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) 5 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 6 Lauren Bate (England)

Women's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 3 Amelia Walsh (Canada) 4 Robyn Stewart (Northern Ireland) 5 Rachel James (Wales) 6 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)

Women's Keirin - 7-12 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 8 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 9 Rachel James (Wales) 10 Lauren Bate (England) 11 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) 12 Robyn Stewart (Northern Ireland)

Women's Keirin - 1-6 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 3 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 4 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Malaysia) 5 Amelia Walsh (Canada) 6 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)