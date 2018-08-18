Colorado Classic Women's Race: Valente wins stage 3 in Denver
Hall keeps overall lead ahead of final stage
Track specialist Jennifer Valente (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) won stage 3 at the Colorado Classic Women's Race on Saturday in Denver. She sprinted to victory ahead of Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) and Emma White (Rally) under rainy conditions.
Valente also won the three intermediate sprints and used that knowledge to help in her bid for the stage win.
"I was a couple of riders back coming out of the last corner," Valente said. "Nobody went right away. When Rally did jump, it was pretty early, and I think that going for the intermediate sprints helped me in that because I knew how long that sprint was going to be. I think today, just that little bit of patience paid off."
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into the finale stage 4 on Sunday.
How it unfolded
The women lined up for a short 36.1km criterium, held on a 1.25km course in Denver, for the third stage of the Colorado Classic. The race offered three intermediate sprints through the start-finish line; at 7.2km, 14.7km and 21.7km.
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) started the day in the leader's jersey after winning the previous day's time trial in Vail, with 26 seconds over her teammate Leah Thomas and 1:22 over Abigail Mickey (Rally).
The women lined up under rain, which made for a wet and slippery circuit. Fearless Femme's Katie Compton used her cyclo-cross skills to control the front of the peloton in the opening laps, protecting the team's sprinter and stage 1 winner Rebecca Wiasak.
"The rain made it a little more exciting because we went into it with a different tactics when it's wet, as opposed to when it's dry," Valente said.
Valente, who started the day second in the sprint competition by just three points behind Wiasak, was the first rider to attack from the field. She had some contention from Rally's Megan Jastrab, but managed to pick up the full points at the line at the first intermediate sprint. Valente also won the next two intermediate sprints, pulling ahead in the point classification.
Hanna Muegge (Point S Auto) took an opportunity to attack in between intermediate sprints and gained small lead on the field. Her efforts were futile, however, as there were less than 10km to go and a lot sprinters eager to win.
Teams that worked to keep the field together were UnitedHealthcare, to protect race leader Hall, along with Rally for Emma White and Fearless Femme for Wiasak.
A number of other strong sprinters in the field meant that the race was bound to come down to a bunch kick. UnitedHealthcare, Rally Cycling and Tibco-SVB were the most organised coming into the final laps, but it was Twenty20's Valente who took the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|1:03:06
|2
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|6
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:02
|8
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|9
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|10
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|11
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|12
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|13
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme
|14
|Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|15
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|17
|Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|18
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|22
|Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|23
|Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
|24
|Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|25
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|26
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|28
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|29
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|30
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|31
|Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
|0:00:05
|32
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|33
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:00:06
|34
|Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|35
|Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme
|36
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing
|0:00:07
|37
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|38
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|39
|Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|40
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
|41
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
|0:00:08
|42
|Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|43
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|44
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:00:09
|45
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|46
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|47
|Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:00:12
|48
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing
|0:01:04
|49
|Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
|50
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|51
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing
|52
|Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|53
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|54
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:05
|55
|Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|56
|Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|57
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|59
|Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|60
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|0:01:41
|61
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:02:08
|62
|Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:10
|63
|Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:02:45
|64
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing
|0:04:25
|65
|Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
|0:05:16
|66
|Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing
|0:07:01
|DNS
|Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|pts
|2
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|pts
|2
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|pts
|2
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|3
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|15
|pts
|2
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|6
|6
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|8
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|3
|9
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|2
|10
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:03:06
|2
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|3
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|4
|Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
|5
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|10
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
|11
|Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:01:04
|12
|Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|13
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|0:01:41
|14
|Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
|3
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|3:09:18
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Fearless Femme
|4
|Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|5
|TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Team Affinity
|7
|Twenty20 pb Sho-Air
|8
|Amy D. Foundation
|9
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:12
|10
|Stages Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|11
|Palmares
|12
|ALP Cycles Racing
|13
|Orion Racing
|0:02:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:56:15
|2
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:22
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|5
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:57
|6
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:58
|7
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
|0:02:10
|8
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:48
|9
|Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:02:51
|10
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|0:02:53
|11
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|12
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:00
|13
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:10
|14
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:19
|15
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|0:03:25
|16
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:35
|17
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:42
|18
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|0:03:44
|19
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|0:03:47
|20
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
|0:03:55
|21
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:05
|22
|Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
|0:04:12
|23
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:04:19
|24
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:04:32
|25
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:04:42
|26
|Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|0:04:58
|27
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:00
|28
|Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:05:05
|29
|Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|30
|Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|0:05:23
|31
|Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|0:06:04
|32
|Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
|0:06:17
|33
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|0:06:24
|34
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:27
|35
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:06:41
|36
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:07:04
|37
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing
|0:07:23
|38
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:07:42
|39
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|0:07:51
|40
|Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:07:53
|41
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing
|0:07:54
|42
|Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:08:00
|43
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:08:16
|44
|Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:08:18
|45
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|0:08:34
|46
|Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:08:40
|47
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:50
|48
|Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:08:53
|49
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|50
|Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
|0:09:01
|51
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|52
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:08
|53
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:16
|54
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:09:21
|55
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing
|0:09:31
|56
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:09:38
|57
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:41
|58
|Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:09:44
|59
|Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:10:08
|60
|Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:11:11
|61
|Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme
|0:14:56
|62
|Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:15:13
|63
|Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|0:15:37
|64
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing
|0:18:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|42
|pts
|2
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|22
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|15
|4
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|5
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|6
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|11
|7
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|8
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|10
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|6
|11
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|3
|14
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|15
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|3
|16
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|17
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|2
|18
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
|3
|pts
|2
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|2
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|3
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|4
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8:52:08
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:46
|3
|TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:15
|4
|Fearless Femme
|0:08:20
|5
|Twenty20 pb Sho-Air
|0:09:10
|6
|Palmares
|0:09:49
|7
|Amy D. Foundation
|0:10:47
|8
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:11:30
|9
|Team Affinity
|0:11:35
|10
|Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|0:15:30
|11
|ALP Cycles Racing
|0:18:09
|12
|Orion Racing
|0:21:25
|13
|Stages Cycling Team
|0:26:31
