Colorado Classic Women's Race: Valente wins stage 3 in Denver

Hall keeps overall lead ahead of final stage

Image 1 of 19

Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air-Twenty20)

Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air-Twenty20)
(Image credit: Sho-Air Twenty20)
Image 2 of 19

Jennifer Valente rounds a corner durng stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Jennifer Valente rounds a corner durng stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 3 of 19

Leah Thomas attacks during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Leah Thomas attacks during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 4 of 19

Rebecca Wiasak navigates the wet surface during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic.

Rebecca Wiasak navigates the wet surface during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic.
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 5 of 19

Emma White leads the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Emma White leads the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 6 of 19

Rally Cycling's Allison Beveridge in the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Rally Cycling's Allison Beveridge in the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 7 of 19

Manuela Escobar leads the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Manuela Escobar leads the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 8 of 19

The field sets up for turn two during the Denver criterium at the Colorado Classic

The field sets up for turn two during the Denver criterium at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 9 of 19

Emma White rides in the green jersey during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Emma White rides in the green jersey during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 10 of 19

The field takes turn two during the Denver criterium at the Colorado Classic

The field takes turn two during the Denver criterium at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 11 of 19

Lauren Hall leads the bunch through a corner during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Lauren Hall leads the bunch through a corner during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 12 of 19

Mia Kilburg leads Allison Beveridge through turn two at the Colorado Classic.

Mia Kilburg leads Allison Beveridge through turn two at the Colorado Classic.
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 13 of 19

Stephanie Roorda in action during stage 2 at the Colorado Classic

Stephanie Roorda in action during stage 2 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 14 of 19

Lex Albrecht on the front of the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Lex Albrecht on the front of the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 15 of 19

Maddy Ward at the head of affairs during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Maddy Ward at the head of affairs during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 16 of 19

The field goes through turn two during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

The field goes through turn two during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 17 of 19

The field goes through turn two during stage 3 of the Colorado Classic

The field goes through turn two during stage 3 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 18 of 19

The field goes through the start/finish on the penultimate lap of stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

The field goes through the start/finish on the penultimate lap of stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 19 of 19

Jennifer Valente wins stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

Jennifer Valente wins stage 3 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Pat Malach)

Track specialist Jennifer Valente (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) won stage 3 at the Colorado Classic Women's Race on Saturday in Denver. She sprinted to victory ahead of Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) and Emma White (Rally) under rainy conditions.

Valente also won the three intermediate sprints and used that knowledge to help in her bid for the stage win.

"I was a couple of riders back coming out of the last corner," Valente said. "Nobody went right away. When Rally did jump, it was pretty early, and I think that going for the intermediate sprints helped me in that because I knew how long that sprint was going to be. I think today, just that little bit of patience paid off."

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into the finale stage 4 on Sunday.

How it unfolded

The women lined up for a short 36.1km criterium, held on a 1.25km course in Denver, for the third stage of the Colorado Classic. The race offered three intermediate sprints through the start-finish line; at 7.2km, 14.7km and 21.7km.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) started the day in the leader's jersey after winning the previous day's time trial in Vail, with 26 seconds over her teammate Leah Thomas and 1:22 over Abigail Mickey (Rally).

The women lined up under rain, which made for a wet and slippery circuit. Fearless Femme's Katie Compton used her cyclo-cross skills to control the front of the peloton in the opening laps, protecting the team's sprinter and stage 1 winner Rebecca Wiasak.

"The rain made it a little more exciting because we went into it with a different tactics when it's wet, as opposed to when it's dry," Valente said.

Valente, who started the day second in the sprint competition by just three points behind Wiasak, was the first rider to attack from the field. She had some contention from Rally's Megan Jastrab, but managed to pick up the full points at the line at the first intermediate sprint. Valente also won the next two intermediate sprints, pulling ahead in the point classification.

Hanna Muegge (Point S Auto) took an opportunity to attack in between intermediate sprints and gained small lead on the field. Her efforts were futile, however, as there were less than 10km to go and a lot sprinters eager to win.

Teams that worked to keep the field together were UnitedHealthcare, to protect race leader Hall, along with Rally for Emma White and Fearless Femme for Wiasak.

A number of other strong sprinters in the field meant that the race was bound to come down to a bunch kick. UnitedHealthcare, Rally Cycling and Tibco-SVB were the most organised coming into the final laps, but it was Twenty20's Valente who took the win.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air1:03:06
2Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
4Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
6Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:02
8Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
9Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
10Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
11Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
12Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
13Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme
14Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team0:00:03
15Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
16Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation
17Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
18Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
21Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:04
22Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
23Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
24Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
25Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
26Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
28Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
29Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
30Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
31Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation0:00:05
32Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
33Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:06
34Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
35Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme
36Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing0:00:07
37Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
38Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
39Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
40Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
41Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares0:00:08
42Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
43Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
44Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:00:09
45Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team
46Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
47Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:00:12
48Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing0:01:04
49Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
50Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
51Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing
52Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
53Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
54Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:05
55Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
56Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
57Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team
59Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
60Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:01:41
61Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme0:02:08
62Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:10
63Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:02:45
64Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing0:04:25
65Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe0:05:16
66Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing0:07:01
DNSJen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling3
3Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity3
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air15pts
2Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint6
6Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
7Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling4
8Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme3
9Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity2
10Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling1:03:06
2Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
3Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
4Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
5Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
6Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
8Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
9Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
10Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
11Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:01:04
12Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
13Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:01:41
14Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:08

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity3pts

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling3:09:18
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Fearless Femme
4Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
5TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
6Team Affinity
7Twenty20 pb Sho-Air
8Amy D. Foundation
9Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:12
10Stages Cycling Team0:01:04
11Palmares
12ALP Cycles Racing
13Orion Racing0:02:08

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:56:15
2Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:24
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:22
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:36
5Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:57
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:58
7Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity0:02:10
8Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:48
9Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:02:51
10Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares0:02:53
11Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:55
12Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:00
13Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:10
14Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:19
15Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme0:03:25
16Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:35
17Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:42
18Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity0:03:44
19Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:03:47
20Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares0:03:55
21Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:05
22Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme0:04:12
23Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:19
24Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme0:04:32
25Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:42
26Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:04:58
27Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:00
28Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:05:05
29Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team0:05:18
30Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:05:23
31Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:06:04
32Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation0:06:17
33Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares0:06:24
34Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:27
35Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:06:41
36Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme0:07:04
37Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing0:07:23
38Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:42
39Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:07:51
40Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:53
41Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing0:07:54
42Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:08:00
43Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:08:16
44Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:08:18
45Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:08:34
46Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:08:40
47Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:50
48Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:08:53
49Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:08:59
50Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares0:09:01
51Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
52Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:08
53Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:16
54Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme0:09:21
55Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing0:09:31
56Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:09:38
57Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:41
58Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:09:44
59Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:10:08
60Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:11:11
61Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme0:14:56
62Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:15:13
63Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:15:37
64Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing0:18:55

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air42pts
2Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank22
3Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme15
4Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling14
5Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
6Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity11
7Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
8Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
9Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling6
10Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint6
11Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling5
12Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
13Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares3
14Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling3
15Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme3
16Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling2
17Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity2
18Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme1

Combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity3pts
2Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air2
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14pts
2Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling7
4Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling6
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling3

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8:52:08
2Rally Cycling0:00:46
3TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:15
4Fearless Femme0:08:20
5Twenty20 pb Sho-Air0:09:10
6Palmares0:09:49
7Amy D. Foundation0:10:47
8Hagens Berman / Supermint0:11:30
9Team Affinity0:11:35
10Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres0:15:30
11ALP Cycles Racing0:18:09
12Orion Racing0:21:25
13Stages Cycling Team0:26:31

