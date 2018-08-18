Image 1 of 19 Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air-Twenty20) (Image credit: Sho-Air Twenty20) Image 2 of 19 Jennifer Valente rounds a corner durng stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 19 Leah Thomas attacks during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 19 Rebecca Wiasak navigates the wet surface during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 19 Emma White leads the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 19 Rally Cycling's Allison Beveridge in the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 19 Manuela Escobar leads the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 19 The field sets up for turn two during the Denver criterium at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 19 Emma White rides in the green jersey during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 19 The field takes turn two during the Denver criterium at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 19 Lauren Hall leads the bunch through a corner during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 12 of 19 Mia Kilburg leads Allison Beveridge through turn two at the Colorado Classic. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 13 of 19 Stephanie Roorda in action during stage 2 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 14 of 19 Lex Albrecht on the front of the bunch during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 15 of 19 Maddy Ward at the head of affairs during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 16 of 19 The field goes through turn two during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 17 of 19 The field goes through turn two during stage 3 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 18 of 19 The field goes through the start/finish on the penultimate lap of stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 19 of 19 Jennifer Valente wins stage 3 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Track specialist Jennifer Valente (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) won stage 3 at the Colorado Classic Women's Race on Saturday in Denver. She sprinted to victory ahead of Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) and Emma White (Rally) under rainy conditions.

Valente also won the three intermediate sprints and used that knowledge to help in her bid for the stage win.

"I was a couple of riders back coming out of the last corner," Valente said. "Nobody went right away. When Rally did jump, it was pretty early, and I think that going for the intermediate sprints helped me in that because I knew how long that sprint was going to be. I think today, just that little bit of patience paid off."

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into the finale stage 4 on Sunday.

How it unfolded

The women lined up for a short 36.1km criterium, held on a 1.25km course in Denver, for the third stage of the Colorado Classic. The race offered three intermediate sprints through the start-finish line; at 7.2km, 14.7km and 21.7km.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) started the day in the leader's jersey after winning the previous day's time trial in Vail, with 26 seconds over her teammate Leah Thomas and 1:22 over Abigail Mickey (Rally).

The women lined up under rain, which made for a wet and slippery circuit. Fearless Femme's Katie Compton used her cyclo-cross skills to control the front of the peloton in the opening laps, protecting the team's sprinter and stage 1 winner Rebecca Wiasak.

"The rain made it a little more exciting because we went into it with a different tactics when it's wet, as opposed to when it's dry," Valente said.

Valente, who started the day second in the sprint competition by just three points behind Wiasak, was the first rider to attack from the field. She had some contention from Rally's Megan Jastrab, but managed to pick up the full points at the line at the first intermediate sprint. Valente also won the next two intermediate sprints, pulling ahead in the point classification.

Hanna Muegge (Point S Auto) took an opportunity to attack in between intermediate sprints and gained small lead on the field. Her efforts were futile, however, as there were less than 10km to go and a lot sprinters eager to win.

Teams that worked to keep the field together were UnitedHealthcare, to protect race leader Hall, along with Rally for Emma White and Fearless Femme for Wiasak.

A number of other strong sprinters in the field meant that the race was bound to come down to a bunch kick. UnitedHealthcare, Rally Cycling and Tibco-SVB were the most organised coming into the final laps, but it was Twenty20's Valente who took the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 1:03:06 2 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 4 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 6 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:02 8 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 9 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 10 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 11 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 12 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 13 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme 14 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 0:00:03 15 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 16 Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation 17 Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 18 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:04 22 Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 23 Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme 24 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 25 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 26 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 28 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 29 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 30 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 31 Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:05 32 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 33 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:06 34 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 35 Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme 36 Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing 0:00:07 37 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 38 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 39 Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 40 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 41 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 0:00:08 42 Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 43 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 44 Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:00:09 45 Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team 46 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 47 Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:00:12 48 Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing 0:01:04 49 Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares 50 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 51 Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing 52 Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 53 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 54 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:05 55 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 56 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 57 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 58 Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team 59 Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 60 Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:01:41 61 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:02:08 62 Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:10 63 Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:02:45 64 Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing 0:04:25 65 Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:05:16 66 Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:01 DNS Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 3 3 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 3 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 15 pts 2 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 6 6 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 7 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 4 8 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 3 9 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 2 10 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 1:03:06 2 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 3 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 4 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 5 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 8 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 9 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 10 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 11 Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:01:04 12 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 13 Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:01:41 14 Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:08

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 3 pts

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 3:09:18 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Fearless Femme 4 Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres 5 TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Team Affinity 7 Twenty20 pb Sho-Air 8 Amy D. Foundation 9 Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:12 10 Stages Cycling Team 0:01:04 11 Palmares 12 ALP Cycles Racing 13 Orion Racing 0:02:08

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:56:15 2 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:24 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:22 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:36 5 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:57 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:58 7 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 0:02:10 8 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:48 9 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:02:51 10 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 0:02:53 11 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:55 12 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:00 13 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:10 14 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:19 15 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 0:03:25 16 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:35 17 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:42 18 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 0:03:44 19 Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:03:47 20 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 0:03:55 21 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:05 22 Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme 0:04:12 23 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:19 24 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:04:32 25 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:42 26 Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:04:58 27 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:00 28 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:05:05 29 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 0:05:18 30 Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:05:23 31 Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:06:04 32 Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation 0:06:17 33 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 0:06:24 34 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:27 35 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:06:41 36 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:07:04 37 Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:23 38 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:42 39 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:07:51 40 Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:07:53 41 Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:54 42 Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:08:00 43 Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:08:16 44 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:08:18 45 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:08:34 46 Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:08:40 47 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:50 48 Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:08:53 49 Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:08:59 50 Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares 0:09:01 51 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 52 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:08 53 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:16 54 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:09:21 55 Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing 0:09:31 56 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:09:38 57 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:41 58 Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:09:44 59 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:10:08 60 Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:11:11 61 Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme 0:14:56 62 Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:15:13 63 Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:15:37 64 Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing 0:18:55

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 42 pts 2 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 22 3 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 15 4 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 14 5 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 6 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 11 7 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 8 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 9 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 6 10 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 6 11 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 12 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 13 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 3 14 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 3 15 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 3 16 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 2 17 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 2 18 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 1

Combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 3 pts 2 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 2 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 pts 2 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 7 4 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 6 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3