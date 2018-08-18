Image 1 of 35 Pascal Eenkhoorn wins stage 3 of the Colorado Classic in Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 35 The peloton gets strung out as it passes through Red Rocks park on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 Fans watch as the front group hits another climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 35 Fans line the route on the way back into downtown Denver on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 35 The break works together to try to stay away on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 35 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) at the start of stage 3 in Denver at the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 35 Race leader Gavin Mannion rides with his UnitedHealthcare teammates at the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 35 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac) causes a split at the front of the peloton on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 35 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) working on the front on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 35 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac) takes another feed on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 35 Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) works hard on the front of the break on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 35 The peloton closes in on the break on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 35 Stage 3's top three – winner Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), second-placed Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) and third placed Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) – on the podium at the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 35 Gavin Mannion of the United States and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team goes into the final stage of the 2018 Colorado Classic with the leader's jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 The leaders' jerseys after stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac) at the front of the bunch during the morning rollout of stage 3 in Denver at the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 The peloton rolls out for a neutral start from Denver on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classsic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 The start of stage 3 in Denver at the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 Riders hit the base of the Lookout Mountain climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 A front group makes its way up Lookout Mountain during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 Race leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) heads up the day's climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) leads a group on the climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 The breakaway group on a wet climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac) leads the stage 3 break at the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 The peloton gets strung out during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 UnitedHealthcare control the front of the main field on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 The break gets cheered on through a small town along the route of stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 Horses watch as the break passes by on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 UnitedHealthcare riders lined up on the front on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 Race leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) rides along in the bunch on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion riding in the leader's jersey during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 The break gets a feed during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 Stage winner Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) earlier on stage 3 at the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) gets a bottle hand-up from the team car during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 The break enters Red Rocks park on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the queen stage win Saturday at the Colorado Classic in Denver after the reduced peloton brought back a duo of escapees inside the final kilometre.

Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) was second ahead of third-placed Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), who saved his blue leader's jersey after a long day of chasing a dangerous breakaway that included multiple GC threats.

Eenkhoorn emerged from the bunch as the peloton pulled back all-day escapee Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), who bridged to Skujins from the peloton in the closing kilometres.

The duo almost made it to the finish line near Coors Field in Denver, but the motivated peloton put an end to those ambitions on the finishing straight.

"Two teammates came by, Jan Maas and Maarten Wynants, and they screamed my name, and I just followed them and they did a perfect job," Eenkhoorn said in the post-stage press conference, adding that he didn't think he'd be around for the finish after being dropped on the first climb.

"We said before the race that it was a really good sprint for me, but I didn't expect to win actually," Eenkhoorn said.

"I didn't think that I would survive. I was dropped on the first climb. The guys from [EF Education First-Drapac] were pulling super, super hard, but I came back and I said to my teammates that I am feeling good. There was still a lot of climbing left, and I survived all of that."

How it unfolded

Saturday's 127.8km third stage, the four-day race's queen stage, included three KOMs as the peloton made its way from Denver to the category 1 climb up Lookout Mountain 50.5km into the day. From there, the riders took on the category 2 climb up Deer Creek in Cragmont at 75km, and then faced the category 4 climb in Indian Hills at 111.7km before heading back to Denver for the finish.

The stage included plenty of climbing, but the final KOM topped out at more than 50km for the finish, and although the profile showed several more bumps on the way back to Denver, the mostly downhill run over the final kilometres meant trying to shake up the general classification was always going to be a tough row to hoe.

Intermediate sprints in Wheat Ridge at 9.5km and again in Wheat Ridge at 114km offered time bonuses of three, two and one second to liven up the action. Holowesko-Citadel's Joe Lewis took the maximum bonus at the first sprint, trailed by stage 1 winner Gage Hecht (Aevolo) and Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo).

No escape attempts were able to gain traction in the lead up to Lookout Mountain, where EF Education First-Drapac went to the front and started drilling the pace. The team's Hugh Carthy, Joe Dombrowski and Dani Martinez split way from the peloton and were quickly joined by Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel).

Carthy started the day third overall, just 21 seconds behind Mannion, while Dombrowski was fourth at 25 seconds. Howson started the day fifth at 27 seconds, followed by Martine at 29. Skujins was 10th overall at 57 seconds.

"Today was the most difficult stage and we tried," Martinez said. "The three of us attacked on the first climb, we wanted to give it everything, but in the end it did not turn out well. The first climb was quite difficult, but the others were flat for me and quite far from the finish, but I think we did a good job."

The peloton meanwhile, was blowing up under the pace as rain started to fall on the race and the mountain, making for a cool descent back into the valley. The EF-Drapac riders led a sweep at the KOM, with Martinez taking top points ahead of Carthy and Dombrowski.

The leaders had a one-minute gap over the reduced peloton over the top of the climb, and the GC chase was on for UnitedHealthcare.

The leaders started the ascent up to Cragmont holding their one-minute lead over Mannion and the reduced peloton. Swirbul took top mountain points at the summit head of Howson and Dombrowski, while UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo led the chase back in the peloton.

The leaders opened up the gap to 1:20 on the descent of the second KOM, but UnitedHealthcare was determined not to let the dangerous break too much of an advantage, hoping the other sprinters' teams would come to the fore after the climbs to help weld things back together.

The leaders reached the bottom of the Indian Hills climb with their 1:20 lead intact. The peloton picked up the pace from there, and as the leaders entered the outskirts of Denver, their lead was down to 45 seconds.

Carthy sensed the danger and jumped, bringing Dombrowski, Howson and Skujins with him. With 5km to go and multiple teams now contributing to the chase, including Mannion himself, the gap was down to 15 seconds.

Tvetcov bridged to the group with less than 3km to go as the field bore down on the breakaway. As Tvetcov made contact, Skujins tried a solo move and was soon joined by Tvetcov. The lead duo had a workable gap inside 2km to go, and a new alliance was formed. With Tevtcov starting the day second overall, just 11 seconds off the lead, his move was a danger to Mannion's jersey, but the UnitedHealthcare leader said it was all in the family.

"I actually didn't even realise he was up the road until after the finish," Mannion told Cyclingnews. "I was talking to my director, and he was telling me that it was Serghei. But, no, he's second on GC, so if he finishes with someone it's pretty much a guarantee that he takes over the lead, and for me that's fine. It worked out well."

EF-Drapac picked up the chase, but as they closed on the leaders a Silber rider jumped away. It was too little, too late, however, and the field pounced just before the line, with Eenkhoorn sailing across the line for the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:42:54 2 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 9 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 10 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 12 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 13 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 14 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 24 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 26 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 28 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 32 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 33 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 36 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 37 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 38 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 40 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 41 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:30 46 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:47 47 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:10 48 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 49 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:57 50 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:30 51 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 52 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 53 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:56 54 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 55 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:12 56 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 59 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 60 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 61 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 62 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 64 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 65 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 66 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 67 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 69 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 70 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 71 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 72 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:14:25 73 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 74 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS DNF Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources DNF Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS DNF Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project DNF Nsengimana Jean Bosco (Rwa) Rwanda

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 pts 2 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 3 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 12 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 4 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 7 5 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 8 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 3 9 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 10 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 pts 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 5 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 4 7 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 pts 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 pts 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:42:54 2 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 6 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 10 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 13 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 15 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:56 22 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:12 23 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 24 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 25 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 26 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 27 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 pts

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lottonl-Jumbo 11:08:42 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Holowesko|Citadel P/B Arapahoe 4 Hagens Berman Axeon 5 Silber Pro Cycling 6 Mitchelton-Scott 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Aevolo 9 Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale 10 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 11 Rally Cycling 0:00:47 12 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:01:10 13 303 Project 0:08:56 14 Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling 0:14:25

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6:41:33 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:15 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:22 4 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:29 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30 6 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:33 7 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:00:46 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 9 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:53 11 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:02 12 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:03 13 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:04 14 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:11 15 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 16 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 18 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:23 19 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:27 20 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:38 21 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:41 22 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:44 23 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:01:53 24 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:00 25 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:02 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 27 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:22 28 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:29 29 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:32 30 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:36 31 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:02:38 32 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:47 33 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:53 34 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:08 35 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:24 36 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:25 37 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:37 38 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:43 39 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:53 40 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:54 41 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:13 42 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:04:42 43 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:40 44 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:06:01 45 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:40 46 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:09:39 47 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:43 48 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:18 49 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:02 50 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:17 51 Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:19 52 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:13 53 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:22 54 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:33 55 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:41 56 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:15:59 57 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:16:27 58 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:00 59 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:17:06 60 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:18 61 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:17:36 62 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:57 63 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:59 64 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:18:08 65 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:18:54 66 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:17 67 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:19:37 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:34 69 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:37 70 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:22:18 71 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:37 72 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:23:46 73 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:24:03 74 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:38

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 22 pts 2 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 21 3 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 4 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 15 5 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 8 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 10 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 11 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 15 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 5 16 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 17 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 4 18 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 3 19 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 2 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 21 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 pts 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 5 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 6 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 8 7 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 8 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 5 10 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 11 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 12 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 3 13 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1 14 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 1

Combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6:42:06 2 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:30 3 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:31 4 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:38 5 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 6 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 7 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:50 8 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:05 9 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:29 10 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:49 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:56 12 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:02:05 13 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:14 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:20 15 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:51 16 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:52 17 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:04 18 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:40 19 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:07 20 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:44 21 Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:46 22 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:15:26 23 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:17:03 24 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:24 25 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:26 26 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:19:04 27 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:04