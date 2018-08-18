Trending

Colorado Classic: Eenkhoorn wins stage 3

Mannion wears leader's jersey into the final day

Pascal Eenkhoorn wins stage 3 of the Colorado Classic in Denver

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton gets strung out as it passes through Red Rocks park on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans watch as the front group hits another climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans line the route on the way back into downtown Denver on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break works together to try to stay away on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) at the start of stage 3 in Denver at the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Race leader Gavin Mannion rides with his UnitedHealthcare teammates at the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac) causes a split at the front of the peloton on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) working on the front on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac) takes another feed on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) works hard on the front of the break on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton closes in on the break on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stage 3's top three – winner Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), second-placed Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) and third placed Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) – on the podium at the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gavin Mannion of the United States and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team goes into the final stage of the 2018 Colorado Classic with the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The leaders' jerseys after stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac) at the front of the bunch during the morning rollout of stage 3 in Denver at the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton rolls out for a neutral start from Denver on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classsic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The start of stage 3 in Denver at the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders hit the base of the Lookout Mountain climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A front group makes its way up Lookout Mountain during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Race leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) heads up the day's climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) leads a group on the climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The breakaway group on a wet climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac) leads the stage 3 break at the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton gets strung out during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare control the front of the main field on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break gets cheered on through a small town along the route of stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Horses watch as the break passes by on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare riders lined up on the front on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Race leader Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) rides along in the bunch on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion riding in the leader's jersey during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break gets a feed during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stage winner Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) earlier on stage 3 at the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) gets a bottle hand-up from the team car during stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break enters Red Rocks park on stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the queen stage win Saturday at the Colorado Classic in Denver after the reduced peloton brought back a duo of escapees inside the final kilometre.

Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) was second ahead of third-placed Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), who saved his blue leader's jersey after a long day of chasing a dangerous breakaway that included multiple GC threats.

Eenkhoorn emerged from the bunch as the peloton pulled back all-day escapee Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), who bridged to Skujins from the peloton in the closing kilometres.

The duo almost made it to the finish line near Coors Field in Denver, but the motivated peloton put an end to those ambitions on the finishing straight.

"Two teammates came by, Jan Maas and Maarten Wynants, and they screamed my name, and I just followed them and they did a perfect job," Eenkhoorn said in the post-stage press conference, adding that he didn't think he'd be around for the finish after being dropped on the first climb.

"We said before the race that it was a really good sprint for me, but I didn't expect to win actually," Eenkhoorn said. 

"I didn't think that I would survive. I was dropped on the first climb. The guys from [EF Education First-Drapac] were pulling super, super hard, but I came back and I said to my teammates that I am feeling good. There was still a lot of climbing left, and I survived all of that."

How it unfolded

Saturday's 127.8km third stage, the four-day race's queen stage, included three KOMs as the peloton made its way from Denver to the category 1 climb up Lookout Mountain 50.5km into the day. From there, the riders took on the category 2 climb up Deer Creek in Cragmont at 75km, and then faced the category 4 climb in Indian Hills at 111.7km before heading back to Denver for the finish.

The stage included plenty of climbing, but the final KOM topped out at more than 50km for the finish, and although the profile showed several more bumps on the way back to Denver, the mostly downhill run over the final kilometres meant trying to shake up the general classification was always going to be a tough row to hoe.

Intermediate sprints in Wheat Ridge at 9.5km and again in Wheat Ridge at 114km offered time bonuses of three, two and one second to liven up the action. Holowesko-Citadel's Joe Lewis took the maximum bonus at the first sprint, trailed by stage 1 winner Gage Hecht (Aevolo) and Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo).

No escape attempts were able to gain traction in the lead up to Lookout Mountain, where EF Education First-Drapac went to the front and started drilling the pace. The team's Hugh Carthy, Joe Dombrowski and Dani Martinez split way from the peloton and were quickly joined by Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel).

Carthy started the day third overall, just 21 seconds behind Mannion, while Dombrowski was fourth at 25 seconds. Howson started the day fifth at 27 seconds, followed by Martine at 29. Skujins was 10th overall at 57 seconds.

"Today was the most difficult stage and we tried," Martinez said. "The three of us attacked on the first climb, we wanted to give it everything, but in the end it did not turn out well. The first climb was quite difficult, but the others were flat for me and quite far from the finish, but I think we did a good job."

The peloton meanwhile, was blowing up under the pace as rain started to fall on the race and the mountain, making for a cool descent back into the valley. The EF-Drapac riders led a sweep at the KOM, with Martinez taking top points ahead of Carthy and Dombrowski.
The leaders had a one-minute gap over the reduced peloton over the top of the climb, and the GC chase was on for UnitedHealthcare.

The leaders started the ascent up to Cragmont holding their one-minute lead over Mannion and the reduced peloton. Swirbul took top mountain points at the summit head of Howson and Dombrowski, while UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo led the chase back in the peloton.

The leaders opened up the gap to 1:20 on the descent of the second KOM, but UnitedHealthcare was determined not to let the dangerous break too much of an advantage, hoping the other sprinters' teams would come to the fore after the climbs to help weld things back together.

The leaders reached the bottom of the Indian Hills climb with their 1:20 lead intact. The peloton picked up the pace from there, and as the leaders entered the outskirts of Denver, their lead was down to 45 seconds.

Carthy sensed the danger and jumped, bringing Dombrowski, Howson and Skujins with him. With 5km to go and multiple teams now contributing to the chase, including Mannion himself, the gap was down to 15 seconds.

Tvetcov bridged to the group with less than 3km to go as the field bore down on the breakaway. As Tvetcov made contact, Skujins tried a solo move and was soon joined by Tvetcov. The lead duo had a workable gap inside 2km to go, and a new alliance was formed. With Tevtcov starting the day second overall, just 11 seconds  off the lead, his move was a danger to Mannion's jersey, but the UnitedHealthcare leader said it was all in the family.

"I actually didn't even realise he was up the road until after the finish," Mannion told Cyclingnews. "I was talking to my director, and he was telling me that it was Serghei. But, no, he's second on GC, so if he finishes with someone it's pretty much a guarantee that he takes over the lead, and for me that's fine. It worked out well."

EF-Drapac picked up the chase, but as they closed on the leaders a Silber rider jumped away. It was too little, too late, however, and the field pounced just before the line, with Eenkhoorn sailing across the line for the win.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:42:54
2Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
5Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
7Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
9Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
10Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
11TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
12Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
13Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
14Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
18Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
24Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
25Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
26Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
27Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
28Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
31James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
32Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
33Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
34Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
35Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
36Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
37Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
38Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
40Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
41Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
45Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:30
46Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:47
47Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:10
48Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
49Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:57
50Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:30
51Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
53Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:56
54Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
55Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:12
56Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
57Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
58Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
59Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
60Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
61Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
62Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
64Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
65Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
67Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
69Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
70Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
71Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
72Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:14:25
73Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
74Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
DNFMorgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNFNicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS
DNFLionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFEmile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMaxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
DNFNsengimana Jean Bosco (Rwa) Rwanda

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5pts
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo3
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo3
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15pts
2Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy12
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
4Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources7
5Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
7Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
8Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS3
9Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
10Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10pts
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
4Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
5Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo4
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott7
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4pts
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:42:54
2Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
5Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
6Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
10Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
13Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
15Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
17Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
18Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
21Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:56
22Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:12
23Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
24Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
25Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
26Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
27Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3pts

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lottonl-Jumbo11:08:42
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Holowesko|Citadel P/B Arapahoe
4Hagens Berman Axeon
5Silber Pro Cycling
6Mitchelton-Scott
7Trek-Segafredo
8Aevolo
9Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale
10Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
11Rally Cycling0:00:47
12Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:10
13303 Project0:08:56
14Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:14:25

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:41:33
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:22
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:29
5Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:30
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:33
7James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:00:46
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
9Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
10Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:53
11TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:02
12Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:03
13Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
14Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:11
15Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:14
16Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
18Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:23
19Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:27
20Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:38
21Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:41
22Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:44
23Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:01:53
24Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:00
25Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:02
26Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
27Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:22
28Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:29
29Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:32
30Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:36
31Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:38
32Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:47
33Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:53
34Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:08
35Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:24
36Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:25
37Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:37
38Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:43
39Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:53
40Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:54
41Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:13
42Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:04:42
43Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:40
44Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:06:01
45Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:40
46Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:09:39
47Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:43
48Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:18
49Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:02
50Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:17
51Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:19
52Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:13
53Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:22
54Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:33
55Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:41
56Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:59
57Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:16:27
58Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:00
59Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:17:06
60Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:18
61Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:17:36
62Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:57
63Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:59
64Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:18:08
65Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:18:54
66Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:17
67Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:19:37
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:20:34
69Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:21:37
70Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:22:18
71Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:37
72Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:23:46
73Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:24:03
74Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:38

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources22pts
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo21
3Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo19
4Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy15
5Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
6Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
8Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
10Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
11Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
15Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling5
16Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
17Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo4
18Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS3
19Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2
20Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
21Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1
22Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16pts
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
4Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
6Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo8
7Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
8Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo5
10Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
11Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
12Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS3
13TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
14Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project1

Combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6:42:06
2Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:30
3Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:31
4Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:38
5Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
6Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
7Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:50
8Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:05
9Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:29
10Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:49
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:56
12Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:05
13Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:14
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:20
15Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:51
16Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:52
17Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:04
18Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:40
19Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:07
20Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:44
21Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:46
22Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:26
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:17:03
24Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:24
25Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:26
26Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:19:04
27Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:04

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team20:05:55
2Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale0:00:11
3Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:36
4Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
5Lottonl-Jumbo0:03:29
6Rally Cycling
7Holowesko|Citadel P/B Arapahoe0:03:44
8Aevolo0:04:01
9Mitchelton-Scott0:04:03
10Silber Pro Cycling0:06:08
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:11
12Israel-Cycling Academy0:12:34
13303 Project0:18:00
14Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:26:08

 

