Colorado Classic: Gage Hecht wins opening stage in Vail

Aevolo rider holds off chasers to win from solo breakaway

Image 1 of 17

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) wins in Vail

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) wins in Vail
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 17

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) tops the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) tops the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 17

The men wait for the national anthem before the start of stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

The men wait for the national anthem before the start of stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 17

The breakaway group rolls through Vail village on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

The breakaway group rolls through Vail village on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 17

EF Education First-Drapac riders lead the chase on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

EF Education First-Drapac riders lead the chase on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 17

UnitedHealthcare move towards the front of the field on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

UnitedHealthcare move towards the front of the field on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 17

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto NL-Jumbo) leading the break on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto NL-Jumbo) leading the break on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 17

The men line up for the start of stage 1 at the 2018 Colorado Classic

The men line up for the start of stage 1 at the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 17

The men hit the day's first climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

The men hit the day's first climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 17

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) on the way to winning stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) on the way to winning stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 17

UnitedHealthcare gets riders to the front on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

UnitedHealthcare gets riders to the front on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 17

Aevolo riders in the bunch on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Aevolo riders in the bunch on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 17

The breakaway group crests the KOM on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

The breakaway group crests the KOM on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 17

The breakaway group rides together on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

The breakaway group rides together on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 17

The peloton begins to get strung out heading into the finish of stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

The peloton begins to get strung out heading into the finish of stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 17

Riders sprint to the finish for second place on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Riders sprint to the finish for second place on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 17

Gage Hect (Aevolo) takes the leader' s jersey after winning stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic

Gage Hect (Aevolo) takes the leader' s jersey after winning stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) shocked the sprinters' teams Thursday during the opening circuit race of the Colorado Classic in Vail, dropping his three breakaway companions on the final lap and then holding off the peloton by a handful of seconds to take the stage win and first leader's jersey of the race.

Hecht, 20, the reigning U23 time trial and criterium champion, bridged up to a three-rider move about halfway through the race. He contributed to the escape up though the last of eight laps, then dropped his fellow escapees on the short gravel climb after the start line and the ensuing descent.

"I didn't really expect at all to be able to make that move," Hecht said int he post-stage press conference. "I thought maybe I'll give it one last final attack. Maybe I'll get a little bit extra little bit of TV coverage, get my name out there a little more and then get absorbed by the pack at like 3km and then just try and hang on as best I could. I thought maybe because I had the time bonuses I could get the best young rider's jersey."

Hecht had 25 seconds over the field when the peloton swept up his former breakaway companions, then held on by six seconds as he climbed to the finish. It was a close chase all the way to the line, and even Hecht wasn't sure he could pull it off until the final metres.

"I kept hearing 20 seconds from the marshalls, which is a really good thing to hear at 3k to go," Hecht said. "Going into the final few real corners on the course, I could kind of see that there was still a pretty decent gap. After those last few corners you see 1k to go, and I had at least 15-20 seconds, and I knew with 1k to go I could just fight through whatever I needed to to just battle it out. That's when it kind of set in that I might be able to win this thing."

And win he did, posting up a single arm and finger as he crossed the line with the bunch coming in fast behind. UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe led the field across the line for second, followed by Holowesko-Citadel's Joe Lewis, Rally Cycling's Ty Magner and Aevolo's Michael Hernandez.

McCabe, who came into the stage a favourite after winning two stages last week at the Tour of Utah, said his team and the others simply ran out of horsepower to bring Hecht back.

"The last two laps got really hectic with guys attacking on the hill, and that forced gaps and a lot of disorganization, so by the time everyone was able to get back together, everyone was pretty much on the limit because of the altitude and the climb," the UnitedHealthcare sprinter said. 

"So you're kind of racing a few cards down. You don't have as many cards to play with," he said. "We put Daniel Jaramillo on the front as wells with Lachlan Norris trying to bring it back. They did a great job, but we just kind of ran out of guys and it seemed like pretty much the race ran out of guys. And Gage was just incredibly strong today, so you can't take anything away from him. He rode a beautiful race and came away with a pretty incredible win."

Thanks to a mid-race time bonus, Hecht leads McCabe by 12 seconds in the overall classification, with Lewis third at 14 seconds.

How it unfolded

The 109.1km opening stage of the Colorado Classic took place in Vail Village at 2,484 metres of elevation, recreating one of the staple stages of the Coors Classic in the 1980s. The 14.1km circuit started with an immediate uphill power climb that wasn't able to do much to detour the sprinters, followed by a technical descent. The men covered right laps.

The stage featured time bonuses of three, two and one second at two intermediate sprints, coming at 38.3km and 66.6km. Three KOMs counted toward the first mountains jersey if the race, with points awarded at 12.6km, 48.5km and 70.5km. The stage included a total of 1,338 metres of elevation gain.

The peloton took the first lap with abandon as riders attacked in groups small and large, but nothing was able to stick.

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) took top honours at the first KOM ahead of Eder Frarye (Elevate-KHS), Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) and TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel), but the group they were in was also soon brought back into the fold as they started the third lap.

Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) tried their luck next in a move and quickly opened up a 1:10 gap on the field as a small group tried to bridge. Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) were the riders trying to bridge, with Hecht forming a third chase on the road after he jumped out of the bunch. Meanwhile, the peloton slipped back to 1:30.

Eg collected the three-second time bonus at the first intermediate print, making him the virtual leader on the road ahead of Eenkhoorn and Cataford.

Cataford dropped Stephens over the climb starting lap 4 and then connected with Eg and Eenkhoorn to form a new lead group of three. Hecht connected with Stephens and continued to chase, while Eenkhoorn took maximum points on the second KOM. Hecht also dispatched Stephens and successfully bridged to the breakaway as the four leaders increased their gap to 1:05.

Cataford took the maximum time bonus and points at the second intermediate sprint ahead of Hecht and Eenkhoorn, while Hecht claimed the third and final KOM.

EF Education First-Drapac set up on the front of the peloton to keep the breakaway in the check, and the chase was on from there. Rally Cycling threw Rob Britton into the chase at the start of the sixth lap as the gap to the leaders hovered at one minute, going to the front on the gravel climb and setting a pace that tore apart the peloton and bringing the leaders' gap down to 45 seconds.

The peloton started to feather the gap a bit so as not to catch the escapees too early, and the leaders started the penultimate lap with a gap of 1:05. The peloton shaved another 25 seconds off the leaders' gap over the next lap, starting the final lap with 40 seconds.

UnitedHealthcare began moving riders to the front for Travis McCabe, while Israel Cycling Academy shepherded sprinter Edwin Avila to the front. Rain that started falling late in the race made the gravel climb a bit muddy, but it didn't slow the peloton as EF Education First-Drapac's Dani Martinez hit out hard at the bottom, with UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo tagged on.

Meanwhile at the front of the race, Hecht dropped his breakaway companions on the quick climb and descent, and the Colorado resident quickly opened a gap of 10 seconds on the trailing trio. The gap to the field went back up briefly, but when the peloton reeled in the chasing

EF-Drapac and Mitchelton-Scott took up the chase as Hecht's advantage hovered around 20 seocnd with just over 4km remaining. UnitedHealthcare went back to the front with 3km to go to help EF-Drapac and Mitchelton-Scott. Holowesko took up the chase in the last kilometre, but all the teams left it too late.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo2:32:56
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
6Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
7Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
8Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
10Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
15Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
18Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
19Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
22Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
23Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
24Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
27Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
28Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
32Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
35Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
36Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
37Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
38Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
39Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
40Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
41Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
42Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:01
45Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:24
46Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:40
47Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
48Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
49Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
51Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
52Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
53Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
55Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
57Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:39
58Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:59
59Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
60Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:19
61Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:05:26
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
63Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
64Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
65Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
66Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:06:33
68Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS
69Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
70Nsengimana Jean Bosco (Rwa) Rwanda
71Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
72Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
73Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
74Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
75Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:07:21
76Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:54
77Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
78Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:14
80Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
OTLHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:52
OTLMichael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
OTLXiaolong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:34
OTLHadi Janvier (Rwa) Rwanda0:42:19
OTLLaurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
OTLByukusenge Patrick (Rwa) Rwanda
OTLSam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:49
OTLNdayisenga Valens (Rwa) Rwanda0:52:24
OTLUwizeyimana Bonaventure (Rwa) Rwanda
DNFUwizeye Jean Claude (Rwa) Rwanda

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo3
3Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
6Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling5
7Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo4
8Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy3
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2
10Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Most aggressive
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo18pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
6Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
7Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
8Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling5
9Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
10Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo4
11Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy3
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2
13Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo4pts
2Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS3
3Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4pts
2Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo2
4Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo4pts
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo2:32:56
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:06
3Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
7Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
9Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
12Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
16Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
17Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:01
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:24
20Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:40
21Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
23Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:39
24Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:59
25Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
26Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:05:26
27Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS0:06:33
28Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:54
29Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:14

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aevolo7:39:00
2UnitedHealthcare0:00:06
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4LottoNl-Jumbo
5Holowesko-Citadel
6Silber
7Trek-Segafredo
8Jelly-Belly-Maxxis
9Rally Cycling
10Mitchelton-Scott
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:01
12Israel Cycling Academy0:03:14
13303 project
14Elevate-KHS0:07:00

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo2:32:44
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:14
4Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:15
6Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:18
8Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
9Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
10Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
11Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
13Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
17Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
18Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
21Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
22Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
25Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
27Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
28Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
30Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
31Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
32Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
34Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
35Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
36TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
37Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
39Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
40Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
41Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
42Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
43Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:13
45Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:36
46Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:52
47Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
48Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
49Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
51Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
52Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
53Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
55Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
57Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:51
58Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:11
59Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
60Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:31
61Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:05:38
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
63Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
64Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
65Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
66Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:06:45
68Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS
69Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
70Nsengimana Jean Bosco (Rwa) Rwanda
71Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
72Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
73Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
74Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
75Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:07:33
76Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:06
77Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
78Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:26
80Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo8pts
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
3Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS3
6TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
7Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo2:32:44
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:15
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
4Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:18
5Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
6Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
7Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
9Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
11Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
13Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
17Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:13
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:36
20Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:52
21Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
23Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:51
24Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:11
25Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
26Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project0:05:38
27Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS0:06:45
28Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:06
29Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aevolo7:39:00
2UUnitedHealthcare0:00:06
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4LottoNl-Jumbo
5Holowesko-Citadel
6Silber
7Trek-Segafredo
8Jelly Belly-Maxxis
9Rally Cycling
10Mitchelton-Scott
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:01
12Israel Cycling Academy0:03:14
13303 Project
14Elevate-KHS0:07:00

 

