Image 1 of 17 Gage Hecht (Aevolo) wins in Vail (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 17 Gage Hecht (Aevolo) tops the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 17 The men wait for the national anthem before the start of stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 17 The breakaway group rolls through Vail village on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 17 EF Education First-Drapac riders lead the chase on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 17 UnitedHealthcare move towards the front of the field on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 17 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto NL-Jumbo) leading the break on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 17 The men line up for the start of stage 1 at the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 17 The men hit the day's first climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 17 Gage Hecht (Aevolo) on the way to winning stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 17 UnitedHealthcare gets riders to the front on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 17 Aevolo riders in the bunch on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 17 The breakaway group crests the KOM on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 17 The breakaway group rides together on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 17 The peloton begins to get strung out heading into the finish of stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 17 Riders sprint to the finish for second place on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 17 Gage Hect (Aevolo) takes the leader' s jersey after winning stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) shocked the sprinters' teams Thursday during the opening circuit race of the Colorado Classic in Vail, dropping his three breakaway companions on the final lap and then holding off the peloton by a handful of seconds to take the stage win and first leader's jersey of the race.

Hecht, 20, the reigning U23 time trial and criterium champion, bridged up to a three-rider move about halfway through the race. He contributed to the escape up though the last of eight laps, then dropped his fellow escapees on the short gravel climb after the start line and the ensuing descent.

"I didn't really expect at all to be able to make that move," Hecht said int he post-stage press conference. "I thought maybe I'll give it one last final attack. Maybe I'll get a little bit extra little bit of TV coverage, get my name out there a little more and then get absorbed by the pack at like 3km and then just try and hang on as best I could. I thought maybe because I had the time bonuses I could get the best young rider's jersey."

Hecht had 25 seconds over the field when the peloton swept up his former breakaway companions, then held on by six seconds as he climbed to the finish. It was a close chase all the way to the line, and even Hecht wasn't sure he could pull it off until the final metres.

"I kept hearing 20 seconds from the marshalls, which is a really good thing to hear at 3k to go," Hecht said. "Going into the final few real corners on the course, I could kind of see that there was still a pretty decent gap. After those last few corners you see 1k to go, and I had at least 15-20 seconds, and I knew with 1k to go I could just fight through whatever I needed to to just battle it out. That's when it kind of set in that I might be able to win this thing."

And win he did, posting up a single arm and finger as he crossed the line with the bunch coming in fast behind. UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe led the field across the line for second, followed by Holowesko-Citadel's Joe Lewis, Rally Cycling's Ty Magner and Aevolo's Michael Hernandez.

McCabe, who came into the stage a favourite after winning two stages last week at the Tour of Utah, said his team and the others simply ran out of horsepower to bring Hecht back.

"The last two laps got really hectic with guys attacking on the hill, and that forced gaps and a lot of disorganization, so by the time everyone was able to get back together, everyone was pretty much on the limit because of the altitude and the climb," the UnitedHealthcare sprinter said.

"So you're kind of racing a few cards down. You don't have as many cards to play with," he said. "We put Daniel Jaramillo on the front as wells with Lachlan Norris trying to bring it back. They did a great job, but we just kind of ran out of guys and it seemed like pretty much the race ran out of guys. And Gage was just incredibly strong today, so you can't take anything away from him. He rode a beautiful race and came away with a pretty incredible win."

Thanks to a mid-race time bonus, Hecht leads McCabe by 12 seconds in the overall classification, with Lewis third at 14 seconds.

How it unfolded

The 109.1km opening stage of the Colorado Classic took place in Vail Village at 2,484 metres of elevation, recreating one of the staple stages of the Coors Classic in the 1980s. The 14.1km circuit started with an immediate uphill power climb that wasn't able to do much to detour the sprinters, followed by a technical descent. The men covered right laps.

The stage featured time bonuses of three, two and one second at two intermediate sprints, coming at 38.3km and 66.6km. Three KOMs counted toward the first mountains jersey if the race, with points awarded at 12.6km, 48.5km and 70.5km. The stage included a total of 1,338 metres of elevation gain.

The peloton took the first lap with abandon as riders attacked in groups small and large, but nothing was able to stick.

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) took top honours at the first KOM ahead of Eder Frarye (Elevate-KHS), Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) and TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel), but the group they were in was also soon brought back into the fold as they started the third lap.

Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) tried their luck next in a move and quickly opened up a 1:10 gap on the field as a small group tried to bridge. Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) were the riders trying to bridge, with Hecht forming a third chase on the road after he jumped out of the bunch. Meanwhile, the peloton slipped back to 1:30.

Eg collected the three-second time bonus at the first intermediate print, making him the virtual leader on the road ahead of Eenkhoorn and Cataford.

Cataford dropped Stephens over the climb starting lap 4 and then connected with Eg and Eenkhoorn to form a new lead group of three. Hecht connected with Stephens and continued to chase, while Eenkhoorn took maximum points on the second KOM. Hecht also dispatched Stephens and successfully bridged to the breakaway as the four leaders increased their gap to 1:05.

Cataford took the maximum time bonus and points at the second intermediate sprint ahead of Hecht and Eenkhoorn, while Hecht claimed the third and final KOM.

EF Education First-Drapac set up on the front of the peloton to keep the breakaway in the check, and the chase was on from there. Rally Cycling threw Rob Britton into the chase at the start of the sixth lap as the gap to the leaders hovered at one minute, going to the front on the gravel climb and setting a pace that tore apart the peloton and bringing the leaders' gap down to 45 seconds.

The peloton started to feather the gap a bit so as not to catch the escapees too early, and the leaders started the penultimate lap with a gap of 1:05. The peloton shaved another 25 seconds off the leaders' gap over the next lap, starting the final lap with 40 seconds.

UnitedHealthcare began moving riders to the front for Travis McCabe, while Israel Cycling Academy shepherded sprinter Edwin Avila to the front. Rain that started falling late in the race made the gravel climb a bit muddy, but it didn't slow the peloton as EF Education First-Drapac's Dani Martinez hit out hard at the bottom, with UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo tagged on.

Meanwhile at the front of the race, Hecht dropped his breakaway companions on the quick climb and descent, and the Colorado resident quickly opened a gap of 10 seconds on the trailing trio. The gap to the field went back up briefly, but when the peloton reeled in the chasing

EF-Drapac and Mitchelton-Scott took up the chase as Hecht's advantage hovered around 20 seocnd with just over 4km remaining. UnitedHealthcare went back to the front with 3km to go to help EF-Drapac and Mitchelton-Scott. Holowesko took up the chase in the last kilometre, but all the teams left it too late.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 2:32:56 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:06 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 7 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 8 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 14 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 15 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 18 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 22 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 24 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 26 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 27 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 32 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 35 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 36 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 38 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 39 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 40 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 41 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:01 45 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:24 46 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:40 47 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 48 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 50 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 51 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 52 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 53 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 55 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 56 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:39 58 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:59 59 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 60 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:19 61 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:05:26 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 63 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 64 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 65 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 66 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:33 68 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS 69 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 70 Nsengimana Jean Bosco (Rwa) Rwanda 71 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 72 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 73 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 74 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:07:21 76 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:54 77 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 78 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 79 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:14 80 Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale OTL Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:52 OTL Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon OTL Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:34 OTL Hadi Janvier (Rwa) Rwanda 0:42:19 OTL Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo OTL Byukusenge Patrick (Rwa) Rwanda OTL Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:49 OTL Ndayisenga Valens (Rwa) Rwanda 0:52:24 OTL Uwizeyimana Bonaventure (Rwa) Rwanda DNF Uwizeye Jean Claude (Rwa) Rwanda

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 3 3 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 10 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 6 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 5 7 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 4 8 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 3 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Most aggressive # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 18 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 10 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 6 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 7 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 8 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 5 9 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 10 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 4 11 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 3 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 4 pts 2 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 3 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 pts 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 4 pts 2 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 2:32:56 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:06 3 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 9 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 17 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:01 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:24 20 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:40 21 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 23 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:39 24 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:59 25 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 26 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 0:05:26 27 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:06:33 28 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:54 29 Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:14

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aevolo 7:39:00 2 UnitedHealthcare 0:00:06 3 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Holowesko-Citadel 6 Silber 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Jelly-Belly-Maxxis 9 Rally Cycling 10 Mitchelton-Scott 11 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:01 12 Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:14 13 303 project 14 Elevate-KHS 0:07:00

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 2:32:44 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:12 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:14 4 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:15 6 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:18 8 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 11 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 17 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 18 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 21 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 25 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 28 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 30 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 32 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 34 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 36 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 37 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 39 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 40 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 41 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 42 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:13 45 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:36 46 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:52 47 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 48 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 50 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 51 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 52 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 53 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS 55 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 56 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:51 58 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:11 59 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 60 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:31 61 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:05:38 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 63 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 64 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 65 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 66 Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:45 68 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS 69 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 70 Nsengimana Jean Bosco (Rwa) Rwanda 71 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 72 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 73 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 74 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:07:33 76 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:06 77 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 78 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 79 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:26 80 Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 8 pts 2 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 5 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 3 6 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1 7 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 2:32:44 2 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:15 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:18 5 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 6 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 11 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 13 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 17 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:13 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:36 20 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:52 21 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 23 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:51 24 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:11 25 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 26 Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project 0:05:38 27 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:06:45 28 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:06 29 Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:26